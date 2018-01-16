Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre (10887 Views)

I was at school today, UNN to be precise, and I happened to witness an unusual sight some 40metres away from where I stood.



At first I thought it was an awkward load that was on the wheelbarrow, but on a closer view I noticed it was actually a Motorcycle made from Palm fronds and fibre, it even had some wiring on it, I stood transfixed, I couldn't ask the inventor some questions because I was running late for class, but I overheard him say he's an engineering student.



This stuff is definitely an engineering - fine art collaboration lol, the guy tried abeg.....



If it can not transport buhari and his cows back to daura come 2019





Then it's practically useless to us 27 Likes 1 Share

Ill let this pass. but If an 18 year old boy does this and feels it's an achievement , give him a heavy knock and send him away 27 Likes 1 Share

Madam I have missed your engrish o

he should have crafted decorative baskets sef, that wuld have paid him better! nice art,buh who will buy this one nowhe should have crafted decorative baskets sef, that wuld have paid him better! 9 Likes

Ill let this pass. but If an 18 year old boy does this and feels it's an achievement , give him a heavy knock and send him away



It is an achievement mister. That 18 year old should be celebrated. A motor bike enthusiast with a big space in his house can actually buy that craft and display it.



I like it. I only think the transporting and the straps might distort it. If he can create such wonderful piece of craft, I believe he has got the talent to create more.



In a better environment, he would make lots of money creating and selling his artistic works. It is an achievement mister. That 18 year old should be celebrated. A motor bike enthusiast with a big space in his house can actually buy that craft and display it.I like it. I only think the transporting and the straps might distort it. If he can create such wonderful piece of craft, I believe he has got the talent to create more.In a better environment, he would make lots of money creating and selling his artistic works. 4 Likes 1 Share

he creates a motor cycle and then carries on a wheelbarrow ? .. where's d sense In that. 14 Likes 1 Share

Talent is speaking.



We don't value art in this part of the world else that boy would have made some cool bucks out of what some of you are calling crap

He waisted the palm fronds 4 Likes

nice one. that's Jimbaz right?

dat tin looks like durty!

Ill let this pass. but If an 18 year old boy does this and feels it's an achievement , give him a heavy knock and send him away

From your comment history, I have serious doubts you can achieve this at 50.



What did you achieve at his age ?



The 18-year old's creation should be put in a museum promoting culture by the way... Western tourists would appreciate this 3 Likes

It is an achievement mister. That 18 year old should be celebrated. A motor bike enthusiast with a big space in his house can actually buy that craft and display it.



I like it. I only think the transporting and the straps might distort it. If he can create such wonderful piece of craft, I believe he has got the talent to create more.



In a better environment, he would make lots of money creating and selling his artistic works. In addition sir, if you give this kind of gift to a legendary cyclist, He or She would really appreciate it. In addition sir, if you give this kind of gift to a legendary cyclist, He or She would really appreciate it.

Oyinbo people will appreciate this kind of thing dia

But we Nigerians wen never see food chop wetin concern us concern art 1 Like

This is not my problem now

Talent

How the fvck are you going to drive this?? Is this what your agemates in Europe are celebrating?? How the fvck are you going to drive this?? Is this what your agemates in Europe are celebrating?? 5 Likes 1 Share

I was at school today, UNN to be precise, and I happened to witness an unusual sight some 40metres away from where I stood.



At first I thought it was an awkward load that was on the wheelbarrow, but on a closer view I noticed it was actually a Motorcycle made from Palm fronds and fibre, it even had some wiring on it, I stood transfixed, I couldn't ask the inventor some questions because I was running late for class, but I overheard him say he's an engineering student.



This stuff is definitely an engineering - fine art collaboration lol, the guy tried abeg.....



Cc fynestboi

Maybe when nnamdi kanu lays his hands on it it will become a real motorcycle Maybe when nnamdi kanu lays his hands on it it will become a real motorcycle 2 Likes 1 Share

OMG!! this kinda talent is Bae....

Ill let this pass. but If an 18 year old boy does this and feels it's an achievement , give him a heavy knock and send him away

so is that an engineering feat or plain basket weaving

Motorcycle wey dem dey carry for wheelbarrow.... Isorite 2 Likes

