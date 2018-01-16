₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Chidexter(m): 7:57pm On Jan 15
I was at school today, UNN to be precise, and I happened to witness an unusual sight some 40metres away from where I stood.
At first I thought it was an awkward load that was on the wheelbarrow, but on a closer view I noticed it was actually a Motorcycle made from Palm fronds and fibre, it even had some wiring on it, I stood transfixed, I couldn't ask the inventor some questions because I was running late for class, but I overheard him say he's an engineering student.
This stuff is definitely an engineering - fine art collaboration lol, the guy tried abeg.....
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by biacan(f): 7:58pm On Jan 15
Nice
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:58pm On Jan 15
Talent
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Chidexter(m): 7:59pm On Jan 15
More.
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by benzene00: 7:59pm On Jan 15
If it can not transport buhari and his cows back to daura come 2019
Then it's practically useless to us
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by FortifiedCity: 8:00pm On Jan 15
Ill let this pass. but If an 18 year old boy does this and feels it's an achievement , give him a heavy knock and send him away
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by FortifiedCity: 8:02pm On Jan 15
biacan:Madam I have missed your engrish o
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:08pm On Jan 15
nice art,buh who will buy this one now?
he should have crafted decorative baskets sef, that wuld have paid him better!
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by dollytino4real(f): 9:03pm On Jan 15
dat tin looks like durty!
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by gbosaa(m): 11:58pm On Jan 15
FortifiedCity:
It is an achievement mister. That 18 year old should be celebrated. A motor bike enthusiast with a big space in his house can actually buy that craft and display it.
I like it. I only think the transporting and the straps might distort it. If he can create such wonderful piece of craft, I believe he has got the talent to create more.
In a better environment, he would make lots of money creating and selling his artistic works.
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by OneCorner: 12:50am
Crap
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by ericsimons18: 2:40am
he creates a motor cycle and then carries on a wheelbarrow ? .. where's d sense In that.
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by albacete(m): 4:05am
Talent is speaking.
We don't value art in this part of the world else that boy would have made some cool bucks out of what some of you are calling crap
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by chudyprince: 4:41am
He waisted the palm fronds
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Siki355(m): 5:52am
poo
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by chinonyinye: 6:34am
nice one. that's Jimbaz right?
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by datfreshdoc(m): 6:47am
dollytino4real:It is
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:00am
FortifiedCity:
From your comment history, I have serious doubts you can achieve this at 50.
What did you achieve at his age ?
The 18-year old's creation should be put in a museum promoting culture by the way... Western tourists would appreciate this
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by seunH: 7:45am
gbosaa:In addition sir, if you give this kind of gift to a legendary cyclist, He or She would really appreciate it.
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by KillerBeauty(f): 8:25am
Oyinbo people will appreciate this kind of thing dia
But we Nigerians wen never see food chop wetin concern us concern art
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by asumo12: 8:49am
This is not my problem now
Can u imagine in my Area we hv light but my street dnt hv light.since three days now.. Is this not Wickedness ...y is all this village pple doing our transformer like this...i think is time I pack out of Nigeria and go to Abuja cox ayam tired of this country!
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by BlackAfrican: 8:49am
Oluwasaeon:
How the fvck are you going to drive this?? Is this what your agemates in Europe are celebrating??
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by CaptainGOOD: 8:49am
Nice
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by free2ryhme: 8:49am
Chidexter:
Maybe when nnamdi kanu lays his hands on it it will become a real motorcycle
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Annibel(f): 8:50am
OMG!! this kinda talent is Bae....
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by 247Dior(m): 8:50am
FortifiedCity:
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by geozone: 8:51am
so is that an engineering feat or plain basket weaving
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Newerakings(m): 8:51am
Motorcycle wey dem dey carry for wheelbarrow.... Isorite
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by Jabioro: 8:52am
Edo people needed it urgently
|Re: UNN Student Creates A Motorcycle From Palm Fronds And Fibre by givan(m): 8:52am
Very good innovation. He should ride his mom on it to the market. At least no more fuel scarcity 4 him Syd.
