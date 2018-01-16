₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,927 members, 4,028,471 topics. Date: Tuesday, 16 January 2018 at 09:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 (14287 Views)
How Guys Are Responsible For Increase Of Prostitutes In Nigeria - Lady Reveals / Naturally Endowed Nigeria Lady Breaking The Internet With Her Massive B@@bs / Roman Goddess Message To Married Women (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by nduprincekc(m): 9:09pm On Jan 15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoMvmtpV2aY&itct=CDgQpDAYAiITCMDojOfg2tgCFYWsVQodiZEGsjILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDLXFJWkQ4cEEwZ3VKVjduaVFUY2s3UQ%3D%3D&hl=en&gl=NG&client=mv-google
nigeria lady living in abroad has a strong
message to everyone planning to move to
America1
for those were get ear oo
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by free2ryhme: 9:17pm On Jan 15
Please develop the poo hole and let Donald trump be ashamed
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by habsydiamond(m): 9:37pm On Jan 15
True talk bitter ooo....na wetin some Nigerians dey always think say niggas there dey enjoy....hustling at its best....people working for 18 hours out of 24....oyinbo come here enslave us go their con3 in the olden days...but now na we dey beg them to enslave us again by getting their by all means...same on ur leaders......if Nigeria is develop why would people go to America....we need to work on our con3....make it a better place for all.....
38 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by micfoley: 9:47pm On Jan 15
This won't stop guys from migrating o
11 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by stacyadams: 11:01pm On Jan 15
after how many years of independence we no build nigeria/?na u for cum bbak cum build am nah....we must reach there
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Cpolicy(m): 11:21pm On Jan 15
Hmmmm
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by siegfried99(m): 12:55am
hmmn
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by makydebbie(f): 12:58am
habsydiamond:What is con3?
At bold, you're making sense.
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by linearity: 1:36am
Nothing new here, all races struggle and suffer in the US...it is only Nigerians living in Nigeria who thinks that all their relatives or friends living in the US are rich are the ones out of touch with reality.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by FisifunKododada: 2:05am
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by DeKen: 2:35am
Lol
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by CaptainJeffry: 3:04am
I was expecting to hear something reasonable but I was disappointed and I immediately knew this lady just arrived yankee.
Working in a storage house with a minimum wage of $8 per hour, such rant is expected from her.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Konquest(m): 4:01am
nduprincekc:^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^
...the 2:35mins section of the video
was really hilarious men!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by jerflakes(m): 4:18am
makydebbie:
Country
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by yeyerolling: 4:26am
Madam sharrap. Y u neva come bk
18 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Bitterleafsoup: 4:57am
USA is the country of bills...
(Monthly by force)
Rent/Mortgage
Gas for your house
Petro for car $2.50+ a gallon
Electricity/Power aka NEPA
Car Insurance
Food bill is $400.00 month cook at home
Health Insurance
Internet/landline
Cell phone
(If you are approved or wants)
Credit card
Dry cleaning
Outing-club, movie,dinner, party such as wedding, wake keeping.
School fees ( if children dont go to public)
If you don't make at least NGN1.5 to 2 million each month in America you are living in poverty. That is a middle class income.
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by lifestyle1(m): 6:14am
CaptainJeffry:
If she earns $8 per hour
#8 * #365 = #2920 per hour
If she works for 10 hours daily
2920 * 10 = #29,200 daily
If she works for 25 days
#29,200 * 25 = #730,000
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by cassidy1996(m): 6:23am
making it anywhere is just the Grace of GOD
America wouldn't be special if not for Nigeria's political system
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by benebaby77: 7:06am
That's what has always been the story....
Nigerians living in America would be telling, America is not easy and living in America is very difficult yet they won't tell you about their plans to relocate back to Nigeria.
Are they want to continue living in hard-to-survive country?
No country is perfect but one place will surely be better than another place.
As long as you're not in lazy in America, you will surely survive.
You cant compare country with no light, no security, tribalism, nepotism, no job, no function law, corrupt officials, corrupt system, full of oppressors etc with countries that have those with little racism.
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Rigel95(m): 7:22am
k
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by SirBaro: 7:54am
So in short, from what you said now, middle class income is poverty?
And by the way, the bolded is not true. Just to let you know.
Bitterleafsoup:
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by eightsin(m): 7:54am
i like come and see weather na true you dey talk abi na lie you dey blow
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by nedu2000(m): 8:12am
Then let her return to Nigeria na. She won't even have to pay for transport
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by soberdrunk(m): 8:41am
HYPOCRITE!!! All these Nigerians that are abroad will just be deceiving their family members with 'fake' complains as if the grass isn't greener on the other side, yes we know it isn't all fun and games but if it was that bad why not come home? I once spoke to a 'Libya returnee' and he said to me "Oga if not for these Libyan militants way come dey disturb us, walahi nah only death for make me leave Libya"
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by jerryunit48: 8:42am
Word
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:43am
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by givan(m): 8:43am
Lies! Even if na swimming be my only chance to reach there; I go swim! Nigeria na big Shithole! Trump no lie. Just imagine wetin bubu they do him fellow countryman. Only him one wan use sh!t fill d hole.lp
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by akeentech(m): 8:43am
cassidy1996:
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by ignis(f): 8:43am
This woman should stop saying trash...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Frenchfriez: 8:44am
Badbelle pipu everywhere, if the hustle no pay you, why not come back home. Dey there be forming big aunty and be giving unsolicited advise.
Tankchu, we aff hear
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 by Harmored(m): 8:44am
I hate it when I see people saying this type of sht, don't ever discourage people from traveling abroad it is only the lazy ones that will go there and not work, all the people are I know that traveled abroad are living fine. Because they are working hard. US is not a place for any lazy person so understand the system of the place before traveling out, don't go there and then discourage people from coming
11 Likes
Opinion : 6 Ways Accidents Can Be Reduced In Nigeria / 70's And 80's : Nigeria Was Among The Top 20 Choice Destinations / Colours Of Nigerian Taxis [pictures]
Viewing this topic: GentleYoung(m), ErnyyBobo, GodMade19(m), elfico(m), emdeey(m), anthonyevans, silodel, maradelkitchen(f), Amehid2, CocoaOla, kennethokey15(m), tonob, Macgreat(m), kaorama(m), ibaka, Ishaq96, Kwitme(m), Marvelous101, wonlasewonimi, Bizzysmitty, horlakunle25(m), ReLaTE(m), smulti(m), charlydadon, bigsholly(f), LastlyFREEDOM, eniboi(m), afroman23, wunmi38, kodded(m), veraponpo(m), Santdsaint, treasureboy09(m), noblebaba, JACOBJK, UAE123(m), sheyizy1, Lorlahlizzy(f), Lilprinz10(m), femoree2(m), Danzazzausambo(m), biggiedol, Onyedika11(m), Nomskybarbie, ikay00406(m), komodapson, EiiBeeCee, Penboy(m), internationalman(m), gbesky(m), lilmaam, arabianman001(m), bankylan, chiron(m), Flintstone06(m), AutoJoshNG, Aboguede, dcube1, jabbo(m), Totleowi(m), mfm04622, cryptobabe123(f), mop4, Lordtrillion(m), Flow23(m), Itulah(m), cosxzbay, tammyboy1(m), datmac99, James89, erosimo(m), highburygonner, ufotty2001, Propertyexpert, Zhirinovsky, Uyi168(m), ahmedio2017, Ebube4wise, emmflexcsc400(m), irukandji89(m), pepethemaniac, Kells011, Exparat, Deen100, Changes77(m), adebrave(f), phetto(m), goodheart02(m), benzema8, tawa89(m), Stelina(f), obainojazz(m), psalmmiey, motiond16, monchazfarms, Marpol, tayorh(m), Ojobojo1(m), nybol(m), owo4048, Kenneth10110, obidevine(m), FIDELITY24(m), Cyrealmusic(m), matrixme(m), 12stinep, abelokanlawon, macfaded(m), sweetetlove(f), kufreabasi2013(m), sexyjuly(f), silent10(m), Slimszy, Wisedove(m), rozayx5(m), Emmylyon(m), BALLOSKI, lovedatruth(m), planetx, livinbygrace, elampiro(m), RuggedArab, blacktallest(f), SLIMKEY1(m), blacksteel(m), olhawhaley, Emac34 and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19