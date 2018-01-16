Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigeria Lady Delivers Message To Everyone Planning To Move To America1 (14287 Views)

How Guys Are Responsible For Increase Of Prostitutes In Nigeria - Lady Reveals / Naturally Endowed Nigeria Lady Breaking The Internet With Her Massive B@@bs / Roman Goddess Message To Married Women (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoMvmtpV2aY&itct=CDgQpDAYAiITCMDojOfg2tgCFYWsVQodiZEGsjILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDLXFJWkQ4cEEwZ3VKVjduaVFUY2s3UQ%3D%3D&hl=en&gl=NG&client=mv-google







nigeria lady living in abroad has a strong

message to everyone planning to move to

America1







for those were get ear oo nigeria lady living in abroad has a strongmessage to everyone planning to move toAmerica1for those were get ear oo 4 Likes





Please develop the poo hole and let Donald trump be ashamed Please develop the poo hole and let Donald trump be ashamed 4 Likes

True talk bitter ooo....na wetin some Nigerians dey always think say niggas there dey enjoy....hustling at its best....people working for 18 hours out of 24....oyinbo come here enslave us go their con3 in the olden days...but now na we dey beg them to enslave us again by getting their by all means...same on ur leaders......if Nigeria is develop why would people go to America....we need to work on our con3....make it a better place for all..... 38 Likes 7 Shares

This won't stop guys from migrating o 11 Likes

after how many years of independence we no build nigeria/?na u for cum bbak cum build am nah....we must reach there after how many years of independence we no build nigeria/?na u for cum bbak cum build am nah....we must reach there 26 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm

hmmn

habsydiamond:

True talk bitter ooo....na wetin some Nigerians dey always think say niggas there dey enjoy....hustling at its best....people working for 18 hours out of 24....oyinbo come here enslave us go their con3 in the olden days. ..but now na we dey beg them to enslave us again by getting their by all means...same on ur leaders.× .....if Nigeria is develop why would people go to America....we need to work on our con3....make it a better place for all..... What is con3?



At bold, you're making sense. What is con3?At bold, you're making sense. 6 Likes

Nothing new here, all races struggle and suffer in the US...it is only Nigerians living in Nigeria who thinks that all their relatives or friends living in the US are rich are the ones out of touch with reality. 12 Likes 1 Share

Lol

I was expecting to hear something reasonable but I was disappointed and I immediately knew this lady just arrived yankee.



Working in a storage house with a minimum wage of $8 per hour, such rant is expected from her. 16 Likes 1 Share

nduprincekc:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoMvmtpV2aY&itct=CDgQpDAYAiITCMDojOfg2tgCFYWsVQodiZEGsjILYzQtdmlkZW9zLXVaGFVDLXFJWkQ4cEEwZ3VKVjduaVFUY2s3UQ%3D%3D&hl=en&gl=NG&client=mv-google







Nigerian lady living in abroad has a strong

message to everyone planning to move to

America!







For those wey get ear oo...







Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique ^^^^^^^^

^^^^^^^^

...the 2:35mins section of the video

was really hilarious men! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^...the 2:35mins section of the videowas really hilarious men! 1 Like

makydebbie:

What is con3?



At bold, you're making sense.

Country Country 2 Likes

Madam sharrap. Y u neva come bk 18 Likes

USA is the country of bills...

(Monthly by force)

Rent/Mortgage

Gas for your house

Petro for car $2.50+ a gallon

Electricity/Power aka NEPA

Car Insurance

Food bill is $400.00 month cook at home

Health Insurance

Internet/landline

Cell phone

(If you are approved or wants)

Credit card

Dry cleaning

Outing-club, movie,dinner, party such as wedding, wake keeping.

School fees ( if children dont go to public)

If you don't make at least NGN1.5 to 2 million each month in America you are living in poverty. That is a middle class income. 24 Likes 5 Shares

CaptainJeffry:

I was expecting to hear something reasonable but I was disappointed and I immediately knew this lady just arrived yankee.



Working in a storage house with a minimum wage of $8 per hour, such rant is expected from her.

If she earns $8 per hour



#8 * #365 = #2920 per hour



If she works for 10 hours daily



2920 * 10 = #29,200 daily



If she works for 25 days



#29,200 * 25 = #730,000 If she earns $8 per hour#8 * #365 = #2920 per hourIf she works for 10 hours daily2920 * 10 = #29,200 dailyIf she works for 25 days#29,200 * 25 = #730,000 38 Likes 2 Shares

making it anywhere is just the Grace of GOD





America wouldn't be special if not for Nigeria's political system 1 Like 2 Shares

That's what has always been the story....



Nigerians living in America would be telling, America is not easy and living in America is very difficult yet they won't tell you about their plans to relocate back to Nigeria.



Are they want to continue living in hard-to-survive country?



No country is perfect but one place will surely be better than another place.



As long as you're not in lazy in America, you will surely survive.



You cant compare country with no light, no security, tribalism, nepotism, no job, no function law, corrupt officials, corrupt system, full of oppressors etc with countries that have those with little racism. 44 Likes 3 Shares

k





And by the way, the bolded is not true. Just to let you know.



Bitterleafsoup:

USA is the country of bills...

(Monthly by force)

Rent/Mortgage

Gas for your house

Petro for car $2.50+ a gallon

Electricity/Power aka NEPA

Car Insurance

Food bill is $400.00 month cook at home

Health Insurance

Internet/landline

Cell phone

(If you are approved or wants)

Credit card

Dry cleaning

Outing-club, movie,dinner, party such as wedding, wake keeping.

School fees ( if children dont go to public)

If you don't make at least NGN1.5 to 2 million each month in America you are living in poverty. That is a middle class income.

So in short, from what you said now, middle class income is poverty?And by the way, the bolded is not true. Just to let you know. 1 Like

i like come and see weather na true you dey talk abi na lie you dey blow 2 Likes

Then let her return to Nigeria na. She won't even have to pay for transport 4 Likes

HYPOCRITE!!! All these Nigerians that are abroad will just be deceiving their family members with 'fake' complains as if the grass isn't greener on the other side, yes we know it isn't all fun and games but if it was that bad why not come home? I once spoke to a 'Libya returnee' and he said to me "Oga if not for these Libyan militants way come dey disturb us, walahi nah only death for make me leave Libya" 5 Likes

Word

Lies! Even if na swimming be my only chance to reach there; I go swim! Nigeria na big Shithole! Trump no lie. Just imagine wetin bubu they do him fellow countryman. Only him one wan use sh!t fill d hole.lp 5 Likes

cassidy1996:

making it anywhere is just the Grace of GOD





America wouldn't be special if not for Nigeria's political system

This woman should stop saying trash... 3 Likes

Badbelle pipu everywhere, if the hustle no pay you, why not come back home. Dey there be forming big aunty and be giving unsolicited advise.

Tankchu, we aff hear 3 Likes