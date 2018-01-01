₦airaland Forum

Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos)

Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by laidelaitan(f): 6:11am
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulfatai Kayode, with suspected human parts on Okedumola Street, Alakuko area of the state.

Female private parts, a kidney, intestines, a heart, lap, among other human parts, were allegedly found in his apartment.

Kayode was apprehended on Tuesday when the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, led operatives to the community.

The suspect said the parts were given to him by a herbalist identified simply as Sadiq for safekeeping.

He said, “Sadiq aka Ifa gave them to me. We intended to use them for money rituals for a client. A man brought the parts to Ifa too. I don’t know where the person lives. I have been an Alfa for 10 years, but I have never prepared any money ritual with human parts before. This is my first time.”

Sadiq, who lives on Amje Igbeleyi Street, Alakuko, was not at home when the operatives visited his residence. It was learnt that Sadiq was arrested later in the day.

Imohimi attributed the arrests to effective community policing.

“The recovered human parts, which included female private parts, heart, kidney and lap, were stored in a container mixed with liquid substance,” he added.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/private-parts-heart-kidney-found-lagos-alfa/

1 Like

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:17am
shocked See face undecided

3 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:19am
He should be made to face the law.

4 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Vinstel: 7:19am
Name of suspect:Abdulfatai Kayode
Anatomical analysis: cone headed
Ancestry: Fallen demon called oduduwa
Academic qualification: B.Sc Skull mining technology
Animal spirit: Bald headed vulture
Enters data into computer......scanning.......... Scanning........ Scanning....... Results are out!! Chai!!!!! It's them again!!!!! The sophisticated afonjeezies!!! Spits!! AFONJA!!!!!!!!

90 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by itchie: 7:24am
Issa sophisticated vulture......Issa descendants of the fallen demon...... Issa AFONJA!!!!!!

31 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by elgramz: 7:37am
Our sophisticated brethren have done it again!
Cone headed vultures scavenging on human parts!
Disgusting!!!!

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:12am
angry




∆ Islamic cleric. ∆

6 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Masama: 8:14am
Afonja + Alfa is the second most dangerous combination in Nigeria after Fulani + Herdsmen

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sentix(m): 8:24am
I passed by the house this morning. The house has been sealed and all the tenants evicted.

Na wa o!

Imagine very close to my daughter's school!!

12 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by agadez007(m): 8:37am
Is this what they mean by they are the "most suffersticated tribe" in Africa?

Lol

20 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by MetroBaba1: 8:44am
Na Them Na

NCAN Confirm The....

15 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:53am
All afonja alfas are human parts dealers. #fact!

12 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ahamefuna0001: 9:15am
Na wa oo all this ritualists sef

1 Like

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Abhiolar(f): 9:18am
Vinstel:
Name of suspect:Abdulfatai Kayode
Anatomical analysis: cone headed
Ancestry: Fallen demon called oduduwa
Academic qualification: B.Sc Skull mining technology
Animal spirit: Bald headed vulture
Enters data into computer......scanning.......... Scanning........ Scanning....... Results are out!! Chai!!!!! It's them again!!!!! The sophisticated afonjeezies!!! Spits!! AFONJA!!!!!!!!
Funny U Bro, Dnt 4get U Remain A Foolish Ass Licker.

7 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by teemswest(m): 9:18am
.
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 9:18am
shocked
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by seyizma(m): 9:18am
To all those atheists and muslims wey dey always yarb pastors. Hope dem go shuk their mouths for this matter

3 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:19am
sadtoo bad,poverty is very bad
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 9:19am
May God continue to protect us. that is how they will be lying when they are caught. they should trace others with this man now

2 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 9:19am
Every Terrorist Disguising as an Emir , Sultan or President, The Hook of GOD Hooks yours Noses, Turns u backward, Strip you Unclad, make u ordinary, Frustrate u and Close your case...for all the bloodshed of innocent people ...ITS Judgement time!!

4 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by wayne4loan: 9:19am
The Fear Of Yoruba-muslim Is The Begining Of Long Life

7 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by yanshDoctor: 9:19am
chai. africans
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by powerkey: 9:19am
I was not disappointed when I saw the name; that it's an Issa Yorubalistic Afonjarian Skull MINING engineer.

Spits on the brown roof and it's inhabitants.

Too bad to associate with.

10 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by gurunlocker: 9:19am
That's normal for them, they mix both (Islamic teaching and ritual)

6 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 9:19am
IPOB right now...

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 9:20am
This guy used to be my class mate way back my 1st degree days at Osun sate university

Department of Ewedury and Skull mining technology....

He was one of the best those days...


Nice one brooo, you made us proud

9 Likes

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by MZEE01: 9:20am
ok

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

