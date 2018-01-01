₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by laidelaitan(f): 6:11am
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an acclaimed Islamic cleric, Abdulfatai Kayode, with suspected human parts on Okedumola Street, Alakuko area of the state.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/private-parts-heart-kidney-found-lagos-alfa/

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Thegeneralqueen(f): 6:17am
See face

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:19am
He should be made to face the law.

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Vinstel: 7:19am
Name of suspect:Abdulfatai Kayode
Anatomical analysis: cone headed
Ancestry: Fallen demon called oduduwa
Academic qualification: B.Sc Skull mining technology
Animal spirit: Bald headed vulture
Enters data into computer......scanning.......... Scanning........ Scanning....... Results are out!! Chai!!!!! It's them again!!!!! The sophisticated afonjeezies!!! Spits!! AFONJA!!!!!!!!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by itchie: 7:24am
Issa sophisticated vulture......Issa descendants of the fallen demon...... Issa AFONJA!!!!!!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by elgramz: 7:37am
Our sophisticated brethren have done it again!
Cone headed vultures scavenging on human parts!
Disgusting!!!!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:12am
∆ Islamic cleric. ∆

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Masama: 8:14am
Afonja + Alfa is the second most dangerous combination in Nigeria after Fulani + Herdsmen

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sentix(m): 8:24am
I passed by the house this morning. The house has been sealed and all the tenants evicted.
Na wa o!
Imagine very close to my daughter's school!!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by agadez007(m): 8:37am
Is this what they mean by they are the "most suffersticated tribe" in Africa?
Lol

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by MetroBaba1: 8:44am
Na Them Na
NCAN Confirm The....

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Lomprico2: 8:53am
All afonja alfas are human parts dealers. #fact!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ahamefuna0001: 9:15am
Na wa oo all this ritualists sef

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Abhiolar(f): 9:18am
Vinstel:Funny U Bro, Dnt 4get U Remain A Foolish Ass Licker.

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by teemswest(m): 9:18am
.
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 9:18am
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by seyizma(m): 9:18am
To all those atheists and muslims wey dey always yarb pastors. Hope dem go shuk their mouths for this matter

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 9:19am
too bad,poverty is very bad
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Timiblanko(m): 9:19am
May God continue to protect us. that is how they will be lying when they are caught. they should trace others with this man now

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bedspread: 9:19am
Every Terrorist Disguising as an Emir , Sultan or President, The Hook of GOD Hooks yours Noses, Turns u backward, Strip you Unclad, make u ordinary, Frustrate u and Close your case...for all the bloodshed of innocent people ...ITS Judgement time!!

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by wayne4loan: 9:19am
The Fear Of Yoruba-muslim Is The Begining Of Long Life

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by yanshDoctor: 9:19am
chai. africans
Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by powerkey: 9:19am
I was not disappointed when I saw the name; that it's an Issa Yorubalistic Afonjarian Skull MINING engineer.
Spits on the brown roof and it's inhabitants.
Too bad to associate with.

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by gurunlocker: 9:19am
That's normal for them, they mix both (Islamic teaching and ritual)

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 9:19am
IPOB right now...

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by EweduAfonja(f): 9:20am
This guy used to be my class mate way back my 1st degree days at Osun sate university
Department of Ewedury and Skull mining technology....
He was one of the best those days...
Nice one brooo, you made us proud

Re: Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by MZEE01: 9:20am
ok
