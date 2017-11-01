Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store (4564 Views)

A Vigilante group in Agbor, Delta state known 'Agbor Gha Ihun' has captured two security men for robbing a popular phone store in the town.



PoliticsNGR gathered that the guards who are indigenes of Latàn, Jos, Plateau State but posted to work in private residences in Agbor, were arrested for burgling a popular telephone store and buildings in the town.



The operation was led by the new Chairman who doubles as member, Delta State Water Ways and Land Security, Mr Monday Kiyem (Maduma).



Owo palaba ti segi,See as dem look lyk buhari in his youth 2 Likes

Buhari's boys and indiscipline... 2 Likes

Lol



The same guys that graduate to full scale thieves for Otigba and computer village. Unfortunately, these ones got caught during their internship... Anytime I read stories like these, It reminds me of how that freaking Computer Village guy gave me nicely wrapped cardboard in place of my 10K. Chai. 1 Like

Look at them looking like hungry chickens.. It was foolish of them to have thought stealing phones would solve their problems 3 Likes

Everyday for the thief and one day for the owner. Crime doesn't pay!

Smarty98:

Owo palaba ti segi,See as dem look lyk buhari in his youth Na wa o Na wa o

Hand them over to Fulani Herdsmen Sharp sharp, no time to waste on nonentities.





Hope say dem sure say na dem?

I no want hear story that touches the heart oo

See leg 1 Like

Sakamanjeeee......

Did they rub them black oil? They look like burnt offering.

Can you just imagine that

No tribe has a monopoly of crime, they're found everywhere irrespective of the corner you hail from. Nigerians should understand this fact and stop bashing one another over nonsensical issues such as crimes and the perpetrators.

Once caught, same treatment should be melted out on them not minding his name or ethnic group 2 Likes

Why is it that Armed robbers, Kidnappers, Ritualist, Rapist etc.... Don't ever look good....Always looking disgusting and irritating..

thief, ole, barawo.......

Igbos will not tell us how they are innocent and merely defending demselves oo

olawamide042:

Why is it that Armed robbers, Kidnappers, Ritualist, Rapist etc.... Don't ever look good....Always looking disgusting and irritating.. browse am na!!!!��� browse am na!!!!���

The Residents That Employed These Ones As Security Men,have Been Taking Serious Risk; Employing A Thief To Secure Your House From Other Thieves,is As Getting A Rat Instead Of A Cat To Chase Away Other Rats From The Kitchen- Not Knowing You've End Up Being A Chicken Kept In The Cage,for A Special Day.

NwaNimo1:

Buhari's boys and indiscipline... who dash this one sense today thank God is buhari you blame i thought you will blame heardmens . who dash this one sense today thank God is buhari you blame i thought you will blame heardmens .

chai