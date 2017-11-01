₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by kirajustice: 7:27pm
@POLITICSNGR
A Vigilante group in Agbor, Delta state known 'Agbor Gha Ihun' has captured two security men for robbing a popular phone store in the town.
PoliticsNGR gathered that the guards who are indigenes of Latàn, Jos, Plateau State but posted to work in private residences in Agbor, were arrested for burgling a popular telephone store and buildings in the town.
The operation was led by the new Chairman who doubles as member, Delta State Water Ways and Land Security, Mr Monday Kiyem (Maduma).
https://politicsngr.com/photos-vigilante-group-arrest-security-guards-robbing-phone-store/
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Smarty98(m): 7:40pm
Owo palaba ti segi,See as dem look lyk buhari in his youth
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by NwaNimo1(m): 9:15pm
Buhari's boys and indiscipline...
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by ogwucheveekee(f): 9:15pm
Lol
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Ayodejioak(m): 9:15pm
The same guys that graduate to full scale thieves for Otigba and computer village. Unfortunately, these ones got caught during their internship... Anytime I read stories like these, It reminds me of how that freaking Computer Village guy gave me nicely wrapped cardboard in place of my 10K. Chai.
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Marvel1206: 9:15pm
Look at them looking like hungry chickens.. It was foolish of them to have thought stealing phones would solve their problems
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Phemoo10: 9:16pm
Everyday for the thief and one day for the owner. Crime doesn't pay!
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Oyindidi(f): 9:16pm
Smarty98:Na wa o
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Lordave: 9:17pm
Hand them over to Fulani Herdsmen Sharp sharp, no time to waste on nonentities.
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by bizz(m): 9:17pm
Delta people no de smile o
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by gusaua(m): 9:18pm
g
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Johnbosco77(m): 9:18pm
Hope say dem sure say na dem?
I no want hear story that touches the heart oo
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by ibkgab001: 9:19pm
See leg
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Fukafuka: 9:20pm
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Jamaticulus(m): 9:21pm
Sakamanjeeee......
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Dannys85(m): 9:21pm
Did they rub them black oil? They look like burnt offering.
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by jkendy(m): 9:23pm
Can you just imagine that
No tribe has a monopoly of crime, they're found everywhere irrespective of the corner you hail from. Nigerians should understand this fact and stop bashing one another over nonsensical issues such as crimes and the perpetrators.
Once caught, same treatment should be melted out on them not minding his name or ethnic group
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by olawamide042(m): 9:25pm
Why is it that Armed robbers, Kidnappers, Ritualist, Rapist etc.... Don't ever look good....Always looking disgusting and irritating..
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by SweetJoystick(m): 9:25pm
thief, ole, barawo.......
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by OneCorner: 9:28pm
Igbos will not tell us how they are innocent and merely defending demselves oo
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by ebuka10box(m): 9:29pm
olawamide042:browse am na!!!!���
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Edonojie007(m): 9:36pm
The Residents That Employed These Ones As Security Men,have Been Taking Serious Risk; Employing A Thief To Secure Your House From Other Thieves,is As Getting A Rat Instead Of A Cat To Chase Away Other Rats From The Kitchen- Not Knowing You've End Up Being A Chicken Kept In The Cage,for A Special Day.
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by manci(m): 9:37pm
NwaNimo1:who dash this one sense today thank God is buhari you blame i thought you will blame heardmens .
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by DrToche: 9:45pm
chai
|Re: Delta Vigilante Group Arrests Security Guards For Robbing Phone Store by Myhn: 10:04pm
Chai,Hausa people to thief
