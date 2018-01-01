₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,917 members, 4,031,869 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 10:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement (5025 Views)
Aramide: "I Lost My Respect For Onyeka Onwenu After She Shunned Me At An Event" / Orezi And Onyeka Onwenu Give Their Opinion On Ladies Shaking Butts In Videos / Majek Fashek To Sue Timi Dakolo For N100 Million For Copyright Infringements (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by EmagNig(m): 7:42pm
Legendary Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has sued IROKING, a music and movie distributor, over violation of her copyright.
It was reported that Onyeka was at the Lagos High Court on Monday, where her N205 million suit against Iroking was heard. The veteran singer had earlier publicised her intention take legal actions over the alleged copyright infringement issue which she described as “massive violation of my musical copyright dues and the illegal exploitation of my intellectual property.”
She said,
“For years, Iroking profited from the sale of my music, even after a two-year contract it signed with me had elapsed. For years, also, they denied that they were doing so, they denied that they had made any profits from their illegal exploits.
“When they were caught in the lie, they wanted to settle but refused to show up for meetings. Iroking as a company is arrogant and has no regard for the people, artistes whose works and labor have made them successful.
“We are therefore suing to make a point. Artistes have a right to profit from their intellectual property and labor. Nigeria has copyright laws, which ought to be respected. The music industry has been built up and sustained by artistes and entrepreneurs like me. I demand to be protected by the laws of my country. Iroking must pay for this violation.”
Mrs. Onwenu advied other music artiste to be on the lookout and stand up to their rights, especially in this internet era.
“It is also my hope that other artistes will wake up and demand for what is due them. Many do not know that their music is being exploited on YouTube and other carriers.
”Some Record Companies are selling our music on the internet and claiming ownership of the Copyright. If only we would pay attention, artistes would discover that while they had been doing all the creative work, investing in their careers and in the industry at large, someone else is collecting all the profit. Enough is Enough!”
https://lailasnews.com/onyeka-onwenu-sued-iroking-for-n205-million-for-copyright/
lalasticlala
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by iamJ(m): 7:52pm
old cargo seeking attention
abeg shift
12 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by NwaNimo1(m): 9:22pm
Ok
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by taiyesoul(m): 9:22pm
Madam,kukuma make a public declaration to the public that you need 205 Million. E money, Churchill and well meaning Nigerians will raise it in weeks for you,rather than this publicity stunt and yahoo yahoo format.
3 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by BruncleZuma: 9:22pm
Serves them right...
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Lokoyen(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by valdes00(m): 9:23pm
Suing to make which point...?
**
Ahhahahahahha Big mommy dey use scope find money
1 Like
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by kokomaster3d: 9:23pm
anybody with 2 pen to borrow me please
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Ekiseme(m): 9:23pm
iamJ:be wise
29 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Babysho(m): 9:23pm
Do you know the wei?
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Stethaine: 9:23pm
iamJ:do you know whom you are talking to
16 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Holla007(m): 9:24pm
Hmmm
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Bossontop(m): 9:24pm
Dis one wey everybody jus dey sue sue upandan....me i go jus sue Nigeria sef for making my lyf uncomfortable in all aspect lyk water light security etc
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by LesbianBoy(m): 9:24pm
This woman wan wreck jason njoku
1 Like
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by swiz123(m): 9:25pm
Na like this you wan take earn 205 million?
You must be kitting me
1 Like
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by PHIPEX(m): 9:25pm
A lot of illegalitlies go on in Nigeria and become a norm because no one has challenged it in a law court. Kudos for standing for your right.
21 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Orpe7(m): 9:26pm
Pdp no pay again
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Keneking: 9:26pm
Everyone is not happyy
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by erico2k2(m): 9:26pm
iamJ:Kids
8 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Depathologist: 9:26pm
Will you make same comment if she was your relation or mother?
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Krafty006: 9:26pm
cash is king....bulk sandals , slippers, holla holla 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by OneCorner: 9:26pm
Stethaine:dafuck is onyeka?
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Tbeiz: 9:27pm
iamJ:What is wrong with you?
Do you know who Onyenka Onwenu is?
I don't even think you have half the success she has.
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by africangirl000: 9:27pm
I think many people don't know how serious an offense copyright infringement is. Just imagine some of the comments above. I don't blame them those is Africa where crime is handled with levity.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Keneking: 9:27pm
Everyone is not happy...this country don tire man pickin
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Switup: 9:27pm
I love this lady... Legend I shld call her....
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by oshe11(m): 9:28pm
She be thief fa
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Depathologist: 9:28pm
iamJ:Will you make same comment if she was your relation or mother?
2 Likes
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by Lilimax(f): 9:28pm
Mama!
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by sod09(m): 9:29pm
She's broke looking for fast money
Even ironing no get such for akant
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by albacete(m): 9:29pm
Why is everyone disbelieving her?
|Re: Onyeka Onwenu Sued Iroking For N205 Million For Copyright Infringement by pussypounder(m): 9:29pm
Meet Celebrity / Vanguard Vs Punch Newspapers..who Lied Against The 19 Northern Governors? / Banky W Poses With A Stripper In The United States
Viewing this topic: AceRoyal, advocatebaba(m), makazona(m), Meerah04(f), mysteryman2014, yinchar(m), fairprince(m), EzzyIzzy, bestspoke, lordpiro2018, goodchick(f), EzeJustme(m), eudoh940(m), cmpunk, baaayloe(m), semitunde, abouzaid, cosmatika(m), LYPD(m), makky555(f), chibuking1(m), Israelfx2(m), delequake(m), vesselchino(m), conductorh2, sharpboyus(m), chrispapi11(m), johngod40, MrLatin1, vikoko24, ezesj(m), dammyteli45(m), sarutobi87, afroedo, MrHighSea, royalcode, Iyalayaibomaku, Bosshugo, kunletoks(m), tobdee, jerseyboy, Pauloves, abmendozer(m), ponti93(m), Ilefoaye(m), bams2999(m), domainservice(m), ChiClassic(m), Iamlexy, Febisola007, ladesson(m), Ibusho, Ebukasky, miftpulse, ObamaOsama, Fapta(m), spartoo, willez55(m), RALPHOW(m), AmeboGist, Arckeen, KehnnyCares(m), YoungDaNaval(m), tinkinjow, 2undexy(m), patexcool(f), wisedrugz, Melvin2000(m), Babiboy, muderkid(m), darkchild64, sammyomal(m), generous, VICTORDEBELS, chyeexcel, Sleezwizz, 1shortblackboy, dumo1(m), Akinkanju67(m), deco22(m), sympathy55(m), royalamour(m), PHIPEX(m), ecmb(m), shanga, Smith35(m), Freech, CarlyX8(m), prettyboi1(m) and 120 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 374