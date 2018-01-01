₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,135 members, 4,032,609 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:58 AM

Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup (18622 Views)

Photos Of Tonto Dikeh After Cosmetic Surgery. She Looks Gorgeous / Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) / Nigerian Female Celebrities With And Without Makeup (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by BloggersNG: 6:15am
Ya'll Always ask questions of how will Tiwa look without makeup, Well, you have it now..The singer and mother of one, says she's giving herself a little break from makeup.. Have you seen Tiwa without Makeup? there you go.. How does she looks?



News From Ebiwali--- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/tiwa-savage-share-photo-of-herself.html

5 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by babyfaceafrica: 6:17am
Not impressed

10 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Abdul3391(m): 6:24am
hmmmm
after seeing this I just remembered the Scarry thing I saw in my dreams last night

41 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Nogodye(m): 6:28am
Like plastic face
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Iseoluwani: 6:28am
She z damn ugly
..

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by coolebux(m): 6:45am
Whose hair is she wearing
She should go 100% natural
Before I can assess her grin grin grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 6:57am
Ugliness @ it's peak

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Nutase(f): 7:00am
Pwetty lady.

19 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by princechurchill(m): 7:04am
Let me come and be going,sex doll fine pass her without makeup

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:07am
rawpadgin:
Ugliness @ it's peak
why calling her ugly??

21 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by ebujany(m): 7:08am
What's this undecided



Make up saving women since 1908
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:09am
SaintAlbert53:

why calling her ugly??
but it's glaring for all to see na

Good morning to you

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by purem(m): 7:10am
This is the kind of face nollywood used in acting SNAKE GIRL undecided

Seriously her face resembles snake shocked

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:13am
rawpadgin:
but it's glaring for all to see na

Good morning to you
Don't forget one man's meat is another one poison... She could be unattractive naturally to you but pulchritudinous to another man...



Good morning Sir,hope your night was great?

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by adegunwa4real(m): 7:20am
She's fresh though

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:21am
SaintAlbert53:

Don't forget one man's meat is another one poison... She could be unattractive naturally to you but pulchritudinous to another man...



Good morning Sir,hope your night was great?
u are absolutely right. Not sure why i don't like her


My night was good. Thanks

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:23am
rawpadgin:
u are absolutely right. Not sure why i don't like her


My night was good. Thanks
Thank God it was...Have a better day ahead Man grin

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:25am
SaintAlbert53:

Thank God it was...Have a better day ahead Man grin
u too bro

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by emwyy(m): 8:21am
I don't mind being ugly and rich.
What's the essence of being ugly and handsome or beautiful?
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Estellar: 8:50am
After applying eye brow fillers or pencil? This is not a makeup free face mbok

12 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by classicMan22(m): 8:54am
She's ugly,she look's like someone dat is sick shocked

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Bossontop(m): 8:55am
shocked shocked shocked
Blood of Jesus!!!

3 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by phlamesG: 8:56am
Tiwa Bondage undecided

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Newpride(m): 8:56am
Kai see face rotten face like mushroom wey rain don beat ....... iyama... ugliness at it peak

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Youngzedd(m): 8:56am
The way my phone dropped I cannot explain.

Women deceiving men since the time of Adam and Eve. cool

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by thesicilian: 8:56am
Urg Lee

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Category1: 8:56am
She haven't brushed her teeth sef
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by sotall(m): 8:56am
She use style ugly..
grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by buruky: 8:57am
B looking like zombie
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by gusaua(m): 8:57am
so
Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:57am
I think that she's not beautiful

2 Likes

Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by yeyerolling: 8:58am
Scam that is not her real face jor. Still filtered. May ogun punish any gal wey call a guy ugly

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

SEE What Happens When An Igbo Girl Finally Finds Her Name On Coca-cola Bottle / [photos] Nicki Minaj Shares Unclad Photo Of Herself / "Ese Walter's Lips Tasted Like Seedless Grapes" Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Opens Up

Viewing this topic: ennysexy, VictorAJ(m), EACBLAZE, pleasureosondu, Obuzz(m), emmanuelrabb(m), Ujdj, QuantAnalyst, Sanniez(m), Donteeokey(m), charijee(f), dreamchazer, elebua, FortifiedCity, sudaisbeard(m), anitank(f), Kingpee2(m), Iyalayaibomaku, chaloskyx, Egbedii(m), kenzow, sly100, samzzycash(m), Xinzu, nana27, Yabsun(m), foraekeyi1, PiQi, ophiisalekpoma(m), eezeribe(m), handsomenonny(m), kingsleyy32, pierrenwob, zest17, Saintphone2, Only1babadee, EmmaEma, Kellz193, GREATZEAL, meresse, akeemakinremi(m), ChrisDiaz, jayneebae(f), Greenarrow01(m), Godson201333(m), correctguy0900, Ggee(m), luuvlly, Bestlily(f), bluntjudge, Vikkinir12, gboffy(m), Arigu001(m), alexx187(m), Postboiswag(m), peggycious(f), mogboyelade(f), Arsenalholic(m), engrelvis(m), chiroyale(f), spacestar(f), omoiyalayi(m), ekeyofuro, tslimpez(f), Focepsalmson(m), asssd, Meta4element(m), Bibiangel(f), fash6, biejibbs93(m), Omotofineo(f), Eedy4clm(m), Gabrielmillz(m), val15, Tic4tac(m), romeoetin(m), batista181(m), Iheomabuchi, Horlaz(m), ralphyking1(m), Emotionless100, kennystones, donglazy(m), chibike69, Lhanreypopson, Chirolechick, OboOlora(f), ottohan, joshy4SK(m), 2el(m), Trafford(m), SaAbbas(m), nictech, JOXY(f), priestchurch(m), Shina500(m), harjorlarh(m), Yeenkeaz, STARKACE(m), Bathuayi(m), lizzyvegas, Xeedorf, goforit, JohnnyBling(m), network22, Tuneday01(m), Bsingle(m), Crystasluvee(m), ogatboy(m), jaysnow(m), Cuntslayer, AdeolaSoji(m), estine17, Army10, Khejiee, Olanrefront3355(m), HerXLNC(f), frebike, SQMrProducer(m), calyto, RickandMorty, JhaayYoung, phatnelly(f), eddie30(m), gozzy121(m), anoab, IjeomaJulien, Donprayer(m), mikky4all(m), jonsnow12(m), Eeenergy092, thesicilian and 230 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.