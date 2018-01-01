₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,946,135 members, 4,032,609 topics. Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup (18622 Views)
Photos Of Tonto Dikeh After Cosmetic Surgery. She Looks Gorgeous / Tboss Shares Her Early Morning Picture Without Makeup(photo) / Nigerian Female Celebrities With And Without Makeup (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by BloggersNG: 6:15am
Ya'll Always ask questions of how will Tiwa look without makeup, Well, you have it now..The singer and mother of one, says she's giving herself a little break from makeup.. Have you seen Tiwa without Makeup? there you go.. How does she looks?
News From Ebiwali--- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/tiwa-savage-share-photo-of-herself.html
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by babyfaceafrica: 6:17am
Not impressed
10 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Abdul3391(m): 6:24am
hmmmm
after seeing this I just remembered the Scarry thing I saw in my dreams last night
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Nogodye(m): 6:28am
Like plastic face
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Iseoluwani: 6:28am
She z damn ugly
..
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by coolebux(m): 6:45am
Whose hair is she wearing
She should go 100% natural
Before I can assess her
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 6:57am
Ugliness @ it's peak
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Nutase(f): 7:00am
Pwetty lady.
19 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by princechurchill(m): 7:04am
Let me come and be going,sex doll fine pass her without makeup
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:07am
rawpadgin:why calling her ugly??
21 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by ebujany(m): 7:08am
What's this
Make up saving women since 1908
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:09am
SaintAlbert53:but it's glaring for all to see na
Good morning to you
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by purem(m): 7:10am
This is the kind of face nollywood used in acting SNAKE GIRL
Seriously her face resembles snake
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:13am
rawpadgin:Don't forget one man's meat is another one poison... She could be unattractive naturally to you but pulchritudinous to another man...
Good morning Sir,hope your night was great?
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by adegunwa4real(m): 7:20am
She's fresh though
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:21am
SaintAlbert53:u are absolutely right. Not sure why i don't like her
My night was good. Thanks
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by SaintAlbert53: 7:23am
rawpadgin:Thank God it was...Have a better day ahead Man
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by rawpadgin(m): 7:25am
SaintAlbert53:u too bro
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by emwyy(m): 8:21am
I don't mind being ugly and rich.
What's the essence of being ugly and handsome or beautiful?
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Estellar: 8:50am
After applying eye brow fillers or pencil? This is not a makeup free face mbok
12 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by classicMan22(m): 8:54am
She's ugly,she look's like someone dat is sick
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Bossontop(m): 8:55am
Blood of Jesus!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by phlamesG: 8:56am
Tiwa Bondage
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Newpride(m): 8:56am
Kai see face rotten face like mushroom wey rain don beat ....... iyama... ugliness at it peak
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Youngzedd(m): 8:56am
The way my phone dropped I cannot explain.
Women deceiving men since the time of Adam and Eve.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by thesicilian: 8:56am
Urg Lee
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by Category1: 8:56am
She haven't brushed her teeth sef
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by sotall(m): 8:56am
She use style ugly..
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by buruky: 8:57am
B looking like zombie
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by gusaua(m): 8:57am
so
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:57am
I think that she's not beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage's Face Without Makeup, Gives Her Skin A Break From Makeup by yeyerolling: 8:58am
Scam that is not her real face jor. Still filtered. May ogun punish any gal wey call a guy ugly
4 Likes
SEE What Happens When An Igbo Girl Finally Finds Her Name On Coca-cola Bottle / [photos] Nicki Minaj Shares Unclad Photo Of Herself / "Ese Walter's Lips Tasted Like Seedless Grapes" Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Opens Up
Viewing this topic: ennysexy, VictorAJ(m), EACBLAZE, pleasureosondu, Obuzz(m), emmanuelrabb(m), Ujdj, QuantAnalyst, Sanniez(m), Donteeokey(m), charijee(f), dreamchazer, elebua, FortifiedCity, sudaisbeard(m), anitank(f), Kingpee2(m), Iyalayaibomaku, chaloskyx, Egbedii(m), kenzow, sly100, samzzycash(m), Xinzu, nana27, Yabsun(m), foraekeyi1, PiQi, ophiisalekpoma(m), eezeribe(m), handsomenonny(m), kingsleyy32, pierrenwob, zest17, Saintphone2, Only1babadee, EmmaEma, Kellz193, GREATZEAL, meresse, akeemakinremi(m), ChrisDiaz, jayneebae(f), Greenarrow01(m), Godson201333(m), correctguy0900, Ggee(m), luuvlly, Bestlily(f), bluntjudge, Vikkinir12, gboffy(m), Arigu001(m), alexx187(m), Postboiswag(m), peggycious(f), mogboyelade(f), Arsenalholic(m), engrelvis(m), chiroyale(f), spacestar(f), omoiyalayi(m), ekeyofuro, tslimpez(f), Focepsalmson(m), asssd, Meta4element(m), Bibiangel(f), fash6, biejibbs93(m), Omotofineo(f), Eedy4clm(m), Gabrielmillz(m), val15, Tic4tac(m), romeoetin(m), batista181(m), Iheomabuchi, Horlaz(m), ralphyking1(m), Emotionless100, kennystones, donglazy(m), chibike69, Lhanreypopson, Chirolechick, OboOlora(f), ottohan, joshy4SK(m), 2el(m), Trafford(m), SaAbbas(m), nictech, JOXY(f), priestchurch(m), Shina500(m), harjorlarh(m), Yeenkeaz, STARKACE(m), Bathuayi(m), lizzyvegas, Xeedorf, goforit, JohnnyBling(m), network22, Tuneday01(m), Bsingle(m), Crystasluvee(m), ogatboy(m), jaysnow(m), Cuntslayer, AdeolaSoji(m), estine17, Army10, Khejiee, Olanrefront3355(m), HerXLNC(f), frebike, SQMrProducer(m), calyto, RickandMorty, JhaayYoung, phatnelly(f), eddie30(m), gozzy121(m), anoab, IjeomaJulien, Donprayer(m), mikky4all(m), jonsnow12(m), Eeenergy092, thesicilian and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7