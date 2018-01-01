₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 18 January 2018 at 09:58 AM
Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:30am
A thief was found on an electricity pole in Bukuru , Jos South Local Government Area of plateau state. The thief who died of apparent electrocution - had him body hanging from the pole for hours throughout the night before it was discovered by residents. According to reports, the incident caused a total blackout in the area.
Emergency officials were called to remove the body of the deceased with their equipment.
According to reports, people in this area have long been suffering from the problem of thieves stealing large amounts of electrical materials before this incident.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/thief-electrocuted-trying-steal-items-electric-pole-photos.html
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 8:30am
This brand of crime is very common in that axis.
Bukuru, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu. Jos South.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 8:31am
He personally killed himself
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:31am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by Angelanest: 8:31am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 8:34am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:41am
He got what he was looking for.
I am sure he has finally met his "woman crush", MARILYN MUNROE at the other side
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:41am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:42am
Rest in peace the hustle ain't easy
Opportunity makes the thief..
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by dexpee4life(m): 8:42am
Chai, RIP
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by SamoaJoe: 8:51am
What a horrible way to kpeme. Information reaching me says its Ome Something oo. Are you people sure its not Ome...... Because he ran away from Benue during the crisis while heading to the East. Oma Seoo!!!!
God so you didnt allow me meet him before he pai? So na thief dis boy be?
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by megrimor(m): 9:03am
Buhari is the cause
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by ignis(f): 9:34am
How did he get there? Good riddance.... I hope other potential theives are learning.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by donstan18(m): 9:34am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:34am
Only aboki WL b stupid 2 steal 4m high tension pole
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by aspirebig: 9:35am
Good for him. He want to steal and put the people in darkness .
I think that getting a fence with electric wire and even have the gate wired with live electric for nights will make sense.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by SexualHealer: 9:35am
Hmmmm
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by spartan117(m): 9:35am
So sad rip
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:35am
he died in active service
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by Authoreety: 9:36am
Minus one!
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by RemedyLab: 9:36am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by makingmoney247: 9:37am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by project4OO: 9:37am
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by aguyph: 9:37am
Angelanest:I can't see the tribal mark well.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 9:37am
What if he wanted to die? Simply die.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by jkendy(m): 9:37am
Even with this, others won't still learn from him oo. Its seems that crime is a natural inbuilt in some humans' DNA. Just wondering
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by larrybee2017(f): 9:37am
What a pleasant way to die with a "yeepa" logo.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by rpltoyinbo(f): 9:37am
Sad end
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by emeka2847: 9:37am
Sad
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by jonadaft: 9:38am
OkpaAkuEriEri:Fûcktard
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by deebrain(m): 9:38am
Unless they see signs and wonders, they wont learn.
|Re: Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) by Dammylois(f): 9:39am
Oh my! But how much is the cable that these guys keep stealing sef?
