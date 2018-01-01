Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Electrocuted At Bukuru, Jos On Electric Pole (Photos) (5465 Views)

Emergency officials were called to remove the body of the deceased with their equipment.



According to reports, people in this area have long been suffering from the problem of thieves stealing large amounts of electrical materials before this incident.



This brand of crime is very common in that axis.



Bukuru, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu. Jos South. 4 Likes 1 Share

He personally killed himself 3 Likes

He got what he was looking for.



I am sure he has finally met his "woman crush", MARILYN MUNROE at the other side 5 Likes

Rest in peace the hustle ain't easy

Opportunity makes the thief.. 1 Like

Chai, RIP

What a horrible way to kpeme. Information reaching me says its Ome Something oo. Are you people sure its not Ome...... Because he ran away from Benue during the crisis while heading to the East. Oma Seoo!!!!



God so you didnt allow me meet him before he pai? So na thief dis boy be? 1 Like

Buhari is the cause

How did he get there? Good riddance.... I hope other potential theives are learning.

So sad rip

Only aboki WL b stupid 2 steal 4m high tension pole 1 Like

Good for him. He want to steal and put the people in darkness .





I think that getting a fence with electric wire and even have the gate wired with live electric for nights will make sense. 1 Like

Hmmmm

So sad rip

he died in active service he died in active service 1 Like

Minus one! 1 Like

What if he wanted to die? Simply die.

Even with this, others won't still learn from him oo. Its seems that crime is a natural inbuilt in some humans' DNA. Just wondering

What a pleasant way to die with a "yeepa" logo.

Sad end

Sad

Only aboki WL b stupid 2 steal 4m high tension pole Fûcktard Fûcktard

Unless they see signs and wonders, they wont learn.