Policemen Shoot UNIOSUN Students While Playing Football / "UNIOSUN Students Invested Their Fees In MMM, They Must Pay N2bn Debt" - VC / These Two UNIOSUN Students Are Missing.

By Femi Makinde for PUNCH



No fewer than 12 students of the Osun State University, Osogbo campus slumped inside a lecture room on Thursday as a result of leakage of a poisonous substance.



Some students of the university, who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent that some 300-level students were receiving lecture when the leakage occurred.



Some of the students said the gas leaked from one of the laboratories while others said they did not know the source of the chemical.

But they said that no fewer than 12 students slumped as a result of the leaked chemical and the affected students were rushed to some hospitals outside the campus for treatment.



The student said, ” Some 300 level students were receiving a lecture in Anatomy Department this afternoon when the incident happened. The lecture room was overcrowded and some of the students had to squat while one of them sat on an industrial fire extinguisher inside the room.”



” I think the student sat on it for about one hour or thereabout and, unknown to him, his weight had exacted pressure on the extinguisher, causing the container to release a heavy concentration of carbon dioxide inside the already stuffy lecture room.



” The students inhaled the leaked carbon dioxide and some of them collapsed and were taken to hospitals outside the campus when the situation was becoming very serious. Some of them were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital at Jaleyemi area.



” Some of the students were placed on oxygen but their conditions were stable. One of the affected students, Basirat, has nobody here in Nigeria. Her parents are in Côte d’Ivoire and we have been praying that nothing bad should happen to any of them.”



The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Labo Popoola, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said, ” Some students of our College of Health Sciences, Osogbo campus, sat on a cylinder of a fire extinguisher around a classroom. They tampered with the nozzle of the cylinder, which later exploded.



“In the stampede that occurred while the students numbering about 200 were escaping to safety, some were injured, while about 20 of them who inhaled the poisonous gas were evacuated to our health centre and other hospitals by our staff.



“They were revived, and are all in stable condition. No casualty was recorded”

..





http://punchng.com/12-uniosun-students-collapse-inside-lecture-room/

Our poo hole educational system..., Who would have sat on the fire extinguisher cylinder if there were enough seat for the students? 9 Likes 1 Share

∆ With the exorbitant fees these students are paying. Yet there are no spacious classrooms to contain students to the extent that students had to sit on fire extinguishers to listen to lectures.



Our Government and mismanagement!

Why admitting large numbers of students when you know you don't have the facilities to accommodate all of them?



Nigeria and always paying leap-service to little things like these. I pray the students recover quickly... 2 Likes

In this kind of news.. The frequent replies that would be seen are the hmms and 'shithole countrys'



As for me... It is still buharis fault 2 Likes

those guys Na mumu, how u go dey perceive that kind bad smell, u go still siddon like say u dey house wey u newly rent.







na who dey alive dey go school 4 Likes

Gabaleve:

those guys Na mumu, how u go dey perceive that kind bad smell, u go still siddon like say u dey house wey u newly rent.



Blame the Govt./Varsity Authority and not the students.. Blame the Govt./Varsity Authority and not the students..

GentleMoney:



that one no mean say make u no run if house dey fall

Nwodosis:

Our poo hole educational system..., Who would have sat on the fire extinguisher cylinder if there were enough seat for the students?

Assin ehn. A fire extinguisher shouldn't even be on the floor in the first place. It should have been hung on the wall. Assin ehn. A fire extinguisher shouldn't even be on the floor in the first place. It should have been hung on the wall. 2 Likes

Remembering the days of SSC 105 qt Ajose Lecture Theatre.

This is serious..

Incomplete story, how the hell do you sit on a fire extinguisher? 2 Likes

nothing surprises me anymore we live in a sh*thole

Kolajoy2:

Heat congestion and body odour in Nigeria lecture room sometimes is enough to make person collapse





It is good to get to the root of a matter before judging.. The names mentioned in that article as casualties are women, So it might necessarily not be the leaked gas that caused their slump. They might be two months pregnant. It is good to get to the root of a matter before judging.. The names mentioned in that article as casualties are women, So it might necessarily not be the leaked gas that caused their slump. They might be two months pregnant.

I hope and pray they are okay.

! Htf do NUC award these guys approval? Over crowdiness in a state uni, in this age n time! Htf do NUC award these guys approval?

Nwodosis:

And why would a rational human being, an undergraduate student for that matter, uninstall a fire extinguisher from the wall and sit on it?!

The blame is enough to go round.

Abi na too much population ni

farting. competition. Wish dem speedy recovery farting. competition. Wish dem speedy recovery

The guy that sat on the extinguisher is a suspect joor.

Maybe his fart mixed with the gas to cause a dangerous combination of gases.