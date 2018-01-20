₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by DigitOnline(m): 10:20am On Jan 19
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by majamajic(m): 10:21am On Jan 19
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Nwodosis(m): 10:22am On Jan 19
Our poo hole educational system..., Who would have sat on the fire extinguisher cylinder if there were enough seat for the students?
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by GentleMoney: 10:28am On Jan 19
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by bankulizer: 10:32am On Jan 19
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by OrestesDante(m): 10:37am On Jan 19
∆ With the exorbitant fees these students are paying. Yet there are no spacious classrooms to contain students to the extent that students had to sit on fire extinguishers to listen to lectures.
Our Government and mismanagement!
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by christejames(m): 11:03am On Jan 19
Why admitting large numbers of students when you know you don't have the facilities to accommodate all of them?
Nigeria and always paying leap-service to little things like these. I pray the students recover quickly...
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Ribajae(m): 11:07am On Jan 19
In this kind of news.. The frequent replies that would be seen are the hmms and 'shithole countrys'
As for me... It is still buharis fault
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Gabaleve(m): 12:47pm On Jan 19
those guys Na mumu, how u go dey perceive that kind bad smell, u go still siddon like say u dey house wey u newly rent.
na who dey alive dey go school
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by GentleMoney: 12:55pm On Jan 19
Gabaleve:
Blame the Govt./Varsity Authority and not the students..
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Gabaleve(m): 3:18pm On Jan 19
GentleMoney:that one no mean say make u no run if house dey fall
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by KaBabs1: 8:12pm On Jan 19
Nwodosis:
Assin ehn. A fire extinguisher shouldn't even be on the floor in the first place. It should have been hung on the wall.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Opoki(m): 3:30am
Remembering the days of SSC 105 qt Ajose Lecture Theatre.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Kolajoy2: 9:50am
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by sunbbo(m): 9:51am
This is serious..
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by BruncleZuma: 9:51am
Incomplete story, how the hell do you sit on a fire extinguisher?
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by afoltundeseun(m): 9:51am
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Snow02(m): 9:52am
nothing surprises me anymore we live in a sh*thole
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by afoltundeseun(m): 9:52am
Kolajoy2:
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Rexnegro(m): 9:53am
Heat congestion and body odour in Nigeria lecture room sometimes is enough to make person collapse
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by edeXede: 9:54am
It is good to get to the root of a matter before judging.. The names mentioned in that article as casualties are women, So it might necessarily not be the leaked gas that caused their slump. They might be two months pregnant.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by dayleke(m): 9:54am
I hope and pray they are okay.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Kolajoy2: 9:54am
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by oneda(m): 9:54am
Twelve?
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by ashjay001(m): 9:55am
Over crowdiness in a state uni, in this age n time! Htf do NUC award these guys approval?
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by thesicilian: 9:55am
Nwodosis:And why would a rational human being, an undergraduate student for that matter, uninstall a fire extinguisher from the wall and sit on it?!
The blame is enough to go round.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by exlinkleads(f): 9:56am
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by kenzysmith: 9:56am
Donald duke till atiku get sense
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by ipobarecriminals: 9:56am
farting. competition. Wish dem speedy recovery
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by dayleke(m): 9:56am
The guy that sat on the extinguisher is a suspect joor.
Maybe his fart mixed with the gas to cause a dangerous combination of gases.
|Re: Twelve UNIOSUN Students Collapse Inside Lecture Room.. by Factfinder1(f): 9:57am
Skull mining nuclear weapons being tested
