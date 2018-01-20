₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by IBOMTODAY: 6:49am
Barely some months after the inauguration of Local Government Chairmen by His Exceyllency Deacon Udom Emmanuel, Residents of Ikot Ekpene have started feeling a breathe of fresh air as showered on them by the new LG boss. Hon. Unyime Etim.
ibomtoday visited some of the streets in ikot Ekpene and the experiences were the same, from etok akpan, to chubb road, to market road etc. They were all wearing a new clean look. Before the coming on board of the administration in Ikot Ekpene, refuse dumps were littered at every nook and cranie of the town.
Today the story has changed. The LG boss looks set for governance, in the area of security he maintained that bikes should not carry more than two people, and he also restricted movements at night in order to stem the tide of insecurity that almost engulfed Ikot Ekpene.
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by OceanmorganTrix: 6:52am
I hope this continues forever
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by xreal: 6:53am
Ayaya ooo.
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by abokibuhari: 6:56am
What you expect from a PDP state, Lagos no reach..
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by FortifiedCity: 7:02am
Ikot Ekpene has transformed into a beautiful small town
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by debolayinka(m): 7:11am
We hope you don't relent into being politicized by corrupt men, Mr. Chairman.
Thumbs up!
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by MetroBaba1: 7:50am
Oga Reporter, Na Only 1 Pinshure You Wan Use Convince Us?
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by gmaribel(m): 7:56am
IK My beautiful city
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by shervydman(m): 9:38am
Cleaner and serene than Lagos......
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Ihatepork: 9:48am
Hmmm
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by afoltundeseun(m): 9:49am
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by kanicorp9(m): 9:49am
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by DanielsParker(m): 9:49am
lovely city, I remember my Nysc days.
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by harriet412(f): 9:51am
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by afoltundeseun(m): 9:51am
MetroBaba1:
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Kolajoy2: 9:51am
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by pally123: 9:52am
Hahahaha, e be like Rafia City guys full this thread!
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by salbis(m): 9:52am
OceanmorganTrix:. Nothing is constant in life! Nice job i must say.
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by kennosklint(m): 9:54am
I fear calabar people because dem de chop person
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Rexnegro(m): 9:55am
Continuity is the key
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by AnodaIT(m): 9:56am
kennosklint:Upon all the money dem spend for your education, you still choose to be mumu
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by omocalabar(m): 9:57am
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by nonuw: 9:58am
Lol.. baba adan's new year resolution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNlWbGKttuQ
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by AlanSugar(m): 10:01am
MetroBaba1:
No mind the tiff!
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Lizzyjb(f): 10:01am
;Afon tutu
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Prinztong(m): 10:02am
The Chairman try Sha...i was in Ikot Ekpene Yesterday to buy few stuffs, the Town make sense but More still to be done in terms of security.Ndito Cult Still dey Worry for Raffia City no be Small.
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Elnino4ladies: 10:03am
Edet enjoy the journey from Oron to Ikot Ekpene LMAO
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Prinztong(m): 10:04am
Lizzyjb:A Make Sense.Afo Ado Ayen Ikot Ekpene?
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by doctokwus: 10:10am
shervydman:With just a single picture we ain't even sure is in ikot ekpene?
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Bluehill1051: 10:11am
NYSC no see this place to post person na inside Oruk anam bush them sabi post person. Mtcheeeeww!
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by felup: 10:13am
Raffia City
|Re: Roads Sweeping Begins In Ikot Ekpene As It Wears New Clean Look by Kotodoctor: 10:15am
Election is coming. Look busy!
