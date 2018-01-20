



ibomtoday visited some of the streets in ikot Ekpene and the experiences were the same, from etok akpan, to chubb road, to market road etc. They were all wearing a new clean look. Before the coming on board of the administration in Ikot Ekpene, refuse dumps were littered at every nook and cranie of the town.



Today the story has changed. The LG boss looks set for governance, in the area of security he maintained that bikes should not carry more than two people, and he also restricted movements at night in order to stem the tide of insecurity that almost engulfed Ikot Ekpene.





