|James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by cheapgoals(m): 7:33pm
Everton's game against West Brom on Saturday was defaced by a horrifying injury to Republic of Ireland universal James McCarthy.
The midfielder made a lung-blasting run to get back and keep Salomon Rondon from scoring a specific goal on the hour mark, only to break his leg in the procedure.
Rondon clashed with McCarthy's leg instead of the ball, causing the Everton man to leave the pitch on a stretcher having been administered oxygen.
Such was the degree of the injury that Rondon was noticeably lessened to tears on the pitch.
Everton boss Sam Allardyce affirmed after the match that McCarthy had broken both his tibia and fibula.
Source: http://cheapgoals.com/horrifying-injury-james-mccarthy-suffer-double-leg-break/
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by pode(m): 8:13pm
May God heal you soon than the expectations of man
9 Likes
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Viccur(m): 8:53pm
Damn
FTC oshey baami
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by clems88(m): 8:53pm
Chai
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by LegendsCoded(m): 8:53pm
Ewoo
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by MidasTouche01(m): 8:53pm
Eeew
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by 12345baba: 8:53pm
Football o. Sorry o
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Bibidear(f): 8:53pm
Jesus Christ.......thats horrible......it must have been painful
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by MrJorge(m): 8:53pm
Quick recovery.
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by dontbothermuch: 8:53pm
Quick recovery
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by AreaFada2: 8:54pm
Chai! wish him quick recovery.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Rayhandrinni(m): 8:54pm
Rondon cried after that tackle
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by real9japromos: 8:54pm
This is really graphic! Quick recovery I pray
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by alexistaiwo: 8:54pm
Jack Wilshere and Eduardo comes to mind.
Only true football lovers who have been watching soccer before the advent of bet9ja will understand
Modified : Aaron Ramsey not Jack Wilshere
12 Likes
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by FSFitzGerald: 8:54pm
Job hazards
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by donsiqua(m): 8:54pm
Chai
Hope this will not end his career.
Reasons why I hate football
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by WIZNOVELTY(m): 8:55pm
e don b 4 am na
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Keneking: 8:55pm
Just give 2tabs of Emzor paractemol
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by OtemAtum: 8:55pm
Eeya, get well soon
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by BlackAfrican: 8:56pm
Your leg isn't made of steel yet you wedge it in front of a powerful shot to prevent a goal.... Nna this is what they call penny wise, pound foolish...
Wish you quick recovery though
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by sabama007(f): 8:56pm
cheapgoals:
Oh my Goodness!
Speedy recovery
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by soberdrunk(m): 8:56pm
Looks like "retirement" came early, I hope for his sake he saved for "rainy days" because it looks like rain......
Ps-All these people screaming "quick recovery", are we seeing the same picture?
4 Likes
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by osazsky(m): 8:57pm
no wonder these guys are been paid 80,000 pounds a week.it is worth it,accept my sinparty kia graphic
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by denkyw(m): 8:57pm
This is sad, really sad
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by BlackAfrican: 8:57pm
Keneking:
Stop posting rubbish..
9 Likes
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Judolisco(m): 8:57pm
Shey him sabi defend
Quick recovery bro
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by clems88(m): 8:58pm
Bibidear:No is sweet
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by zombieTRACKER: 8:58pm
If you get this injury for naija league....
Sorry na your name...
He will bounce back next season...
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by blazer2018: 8:59pm
Tragic !!!
Sometimes you just have to agree with how much these guys are paid per week....apart from the fact that they entertain fans and get get paid for what they love doing, some can get injured anytime without regaining form until they are forced to retire, some brain damage, and in worst case scenarios, death right there on the pitch.
I watched a clip the other day, a goalkeeper kick the head of a striker in a one-on-one situation and the next thing; the striker was jogging at a very fast pace backwards...hilarious but sad
The only part i hate about sports.
That still doesn't mean i will stop any of my sons who chooses to pursue a career in it sha
So next time you see a player's earnings just have the risk involved in the game in mind.
Quick recovery James
1 Like
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by publicenemy(m): 8:59pm
the shot for tear the net.
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by Alphasoar(m): 9:00pm
Goko herbal cleanser will do the job in two days
get well soon bro. This is why my mother will never want to watch football with us. She will say, they keep injuring and fighting themselves.
GWS James!
|Re: James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break by G1ms: 9:00pm
Horrific
Team Nigeria At The African Athletics Championship / Bale 0-1 Ronaldo / Get Well Soon Petr Cech!
