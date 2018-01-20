Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / James McCarthy Suffers Double Leg Break (10917 Views)

Swansea Suffer Double Injury / Demba Ba Suffers A Broken Leg (photos, Video) / Demba Ba Suffers Horrific Leg Break/pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The midfielder made a lung-blasting run to get back and keep Salomon Rondon from scoring a specific goal on the hour mark, only to break his leg in the procedure.



Rondon clashed with McCarthy's leg instead of the ball, causing the Everton man to leave the pitch on a stretcher having been administered oxygen.



Such was the degree of the injury that Rondon was noticeably lessened to tears on the pitch.



Everton boss Sam Allardyce affirmed after the match that McCarthy had broken both his tibia and fibula.





Source: Everton's game against West Brom on Saturday was defaced by a horrifying injury to Republic of Ireland universal James McCarthy.The midfielder made a lung-blasting run to get back and keep Salomon Rondon from scoring a specific goal on the hour mark, only to break his leg in the procedure.Rondon clashed with McCarthy's leg instead of the ball, causing the Everton man to leave the pitch on a stretcher having been administered oxygen.Such was the degree of the injury that Rondon was noticeably lessened to tears on the pitch.Everton boss Sam Allardyce affirmed after the match that McCarthy had broken both his tibia and fibula.Source: http://cheapgoals.com/horrifying-injury-james-mccarthy-suffer-double-leg-break/ 1 Like

May God heal you soon than the expectations of man 9 Likes

Damn

FTC oshey baami

Chai

Ewoo

Eeew

Football o. Sorry o

Jesus Christ.......thats horrible......it must have been painful

Quick recovery. 1 Like

Quick recovery 1 Like

Chai! wish him quick recovery. 1 Like 1 Share

Rondon cried after that tackle 1 Like

This is really graphic! Quick recovery I pray 1 Like

Jack Wilshere and Eduardo comes to mind.





Only true football lovers who have been watching soccer before the advent of bet9ja will understand







Modified : Aaron Ramsey not Jack Wilshere 12 Likes

Job hazards 1 Like

Chai

Hope this will not end his career.

Reasons why I hate football 1 Like

e don b 4 am na

Just give 2tabs of Emzor paractemol 1 Like

Eeya, get well soon

Your leg isn't made of steel yet you wedge it in front of a powerful shot to prevent a goal.... Nna this is what they call penny wise, pound foolish...



Wish you quick recovery though 3 Likes 1 Share

cheapgoals:

Everton's game against West Brom on Saturday was defaced by a horrifying injury to Republic of Ireland universal James McCarthy.



The midfielder made a lung-blasting run to get back and keep Salomon Rondon from scoring a specific goal on the hour mark, only to break his leg in the procedure.



Rondon clashed with McCarthy's leg instead of the ball, causing the Everton man to leave the pitch on a stretcher having been administered oxygen.



Such was the degree of the injury that Rondon was noticeably lessened to tears on the pitch.



Everton boss Sam Allardyce affirmed after the match that McCarthy had broken both his tibia and fibula.





Source: http://cheapgoals.com/horrifying-injury-james-mccarthy-suffer-double-leg-break/





Oh my Goodness!



Speedy recovery Oh my Goodness!Speedy recovery







Ps-All these people screaming "quick recovery", are we seeing the same picture? Looks like "retirement" came early, I hope for his sake he saved for "rainy days" because it looks like rain......Ps-All these people screaming "quick recovery", are we seeing the same picture? 4 Likes

no wonder these guys are been paid 80,000 pounds a week.it is worth it,accept my sinparty kia graphic 1 Like

This is sad, really sad

Keneking:

Just give 2tabs of Emzor paractemol

Stop posting rubbish.. Stop posting rubbish.. 9 Likes



Quick recovery bro Shey him sabi defendQuick recovery bro

Bibidear:

Jesus Christ.......thats horrible......it must have been painful No is sweet No is sweet

If you get this injury for naija league....

Sorry na your name...





He will bounce back next season...





Sometimes you just have to agree with how much these guys are paid per week....apart from the fact that they entertain fans and get get paid for what they love doing, some can get injured anytime without regaining form until they are forced to retire, some brain damage, and in worst case scenarios, death right there on the pitch.



I watched a clip the other day, a goalkeeper kick the head of a striker in a one-on-one situation and the next thing; the striker was jogging at a very fast pace backwards...hilarious but sad



The only part i hate about sports.



That still doesn't mean i will stop any of my sons who chooses to pursue a career in it sha



So next time you see a player's earnings just have the risk involved in the game in mind.



Quick recovery James Tragic !!!Sometimes you just have to agree with how much these guys are paid per week....apart from the fact that they entertain fans and get get paid for what they love doing, some can get injured anytime without regaining form until they are forced to retire, some brain damage, and in worst case scenarios, death right there on the pitch.I watched a clip the other day, a goalkeeper kick the head of a striker in a one-on-one situation and the next thing; the striker was jogging at a very fast pace backwards...hilarious but sadThe only part i hate about sports.That still doesn't mean i will stop any of my sons who chooses to pursue a career in it shaSo next time you see a player's earnings just have the risk involved in the game in mind.Quick recovery James 1 Like

the shot for tear the net.







get well soon bro. This is why my mother will never want to watch football with us. She will say, they keep injuring and fighting themselves.





GWS James! Goko herbal cleanser will do the job in two daysget well soon bro. This is why my mother will never want to watch football with us. She will say, they keep injuring and fighting themselves.GWS James!