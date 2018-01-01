₦airaland Forum

Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:58pm
A boy named Chiboy has been killed in a terrible accident in Mbaukwu,Anambra.According to his friend who shared the news,he was with the deceased few days ago before his painful exit.

See photos below

Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hisgrace090: 8:02pm
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hisgrace090: 8:02pm
O! Sorry.

May he rest in peace. I also pray that God will give the family the heart to bear the loss.

Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:33pm
cry
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:10pm
It like the driver carry sense and minimised the impact on his side of the vehicle....
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 10:10pm
You're praying to the same god that watched it all happen and didn't do anything to prevent it?

Oh! if forgot, He works in mysterious ways smiley
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by congorasta: 10:11pm
rip
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by 2el(m): 10:11pm
Why is is that, in most accident drivers are always at the mercy ?

They are hardly hit with injuries
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by matmat(m): 10:11pm
Reckless driving or bad road....
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 10:12pm
Oh lord
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 10:13pm
Let your kingdom kuku come, oh lawd!
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:13pm
Rip
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stasius: 10:14pm
All these pure water trucks that drive recklessly everywhere!

Wonder if their employer ascertains their driving capabilities before employing them.
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:14pm
Shut up, You expect God to do everything that everyone wants. Then tell me what makes him a God....
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by FrenchWay: 10:14pm
...
May be he sinned.
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stasius: 10:16pm
NwaNimo1:
It like the driver carry sense and minimised the impact on his side of the vehicle....

Dont mind the wicked driver!
If you see how these trucks overtake cars and speed on the road eeeh.

See what he has caused the poor boy now.
Pity!
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Lonestar124: 10:16pm
Untimely death is not my portion

May his soul rest in peace cry
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by franciskaine(m): 10:17pm
I pray you don't discover God the difficult way, be careful.
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by GMBuhari: 10:17pm
Jesu Kristi


RIP
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:17pm
hustle boys dying
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:17pm
With seat belt, that might have just ended in injuries only.

Rip
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Kotodoctor: 10:18pm
Rest now!

Whatever you do in this world find peace. So when you decide to go out, it Will be in it.
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by obyikye(f): 10:18pm
May his soul rest in Peace, Amen
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by diluewunmi: 10:18pm
Mztarstrechy:
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/terrible-accident-kills-boy-in.html?m=1

Oh God. He died huzzling. May his soul rest in peace
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Amadaz(m): 10:18pm
Laa n'udo
Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by GMBuhari: 10:18pm
Don be zilly

