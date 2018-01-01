Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) (1514 Views)

See photos below



A boy named Chiboy has been killed in a terrible accident in Mbaukwu,Anambra.According to his friend who shared the news,he was with the deceased few days ago before his painful exit.See photos below

O! Sorry.



May he rest in peace. I also pray that God will give the family the heart to bear the loss. 1 Like

It like the driver carry sense and minimised the impact on his side of the vehicle....

rip

Why is is that, in most accident drivers are always at the mercy ?



They are hardly hit with injuries

Reckless driving or bad road....

Oh lord

Let your kingdom kuku come, oh lawd!

Rip

All these pure water trucks that drive recklessly everywhere!



Wonder if their employer ascertains their driving capabilities before employing them.

...

May be he sinned.

May his soul rest in peace Untimely death is not my portionMay his soul rest in peace

Jesu Kristi





RIP

hustle boys dying

With seat belt, that might have just ended in injuries only.



Rip

Rest now!



Whatever you do in this world find peace. So when you decide to go out, it Will be in it.

May his soul rest in Peace, Amen

Oh God. He died huzzling. May his soul rest in peace Oh God. He died huzzling. May his soul rest in peace

Laa n'udo