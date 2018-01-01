₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:58pm
A boy named Chiboy has been killed in a terrible accident in Mbaukwu,Anambra.According to his friend who shared the news,he was with the deceased few days ago before his painful exit.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/terrible-accident-kills-boy-in.html?m=1
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hisgrace090: 8:02pm
O! Sorry.
May he rest in peace. I also pray that God will give the family the heart to bear the loss.
1 Like
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Kenzico(m): 8:33pm
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:10pm
It like the driver carry sense and minimised the impact on his side of the vehicle....
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 10:10pm
hisgrace090:
You're praying to the same god that watched it all happen and didn't do anything to prevent it?
Oh! if forgot, He works in mysterious ways
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by congorasta: 10:11pm
rip
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by 2el(m): 10:11pm
Why is is that, in most accident drivers are always at the mercy ?
They are hardly hit with injuries
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by matmat(m): 10:11pm
Reckless driving or bad road....
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 10:12pm
Oh lord
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 10:13pm
Let your kingdom kuku come, oh lawd!
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:13pm
Rip
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stasius: 10:14pm
All these pure water trucks that drive recklessly everywhere!
Wonder if their employer ascertains their driving capabilities before employing them.
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Chidexter(m): 10:14pm
hopefulLandlord:
Shut up, You expect God to do everything that everyone wants. Then tell me what makes him a God....
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by FrenchWay: 10:14pm
...
May be he sinned.
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by stasius: 10:16pm
NwaNimo1:
Dont mind the wicked driver!
If you see how these trucks overtake cars and speed on the road eeeh.
See what he has caused the poor boy now.
Pity!
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Lonestar124: 10:16pm
Untimely death is not my portion
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by franciskaine(m): 10:17pm
hopefulLandlord:I pray you don't discover God the difficult way, be careful.
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by GMBuhari: 10:17pm
Jesu Kristi
RIP
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:17pm
hustle boys dying
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 10:17pm
With seat belt, that might have just ended in injuries only.
Rip
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Kotodoctor: 10:18pm
Rest now!
Whatever you do in this world find peace. So when you decide to go out, it Will be in it.
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by obyikye(f): 10:18pm
May his soul rest in Peace, Amen
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by diluewunmi: 10:18pm
Mztarstrechy:
Oh God. He died huzzling. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by Amadaz(m): 10:18pm
Laa n'udo
|Re: Terrible Accident Kills A Boy In Anambra (Graphic Photos) by GMBuhari: 10:18pm
hopefulLandlord:
Don be zilly
