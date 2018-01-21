₦airaland Forum

Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by splendid22(m): 6:16pm
Nigerian actress and sex vlogger, Seyi Hunter has joined countless celebrities who have lent their voices to the ongoing sex doll debate stirring conversations on social media.

The sexy actress in a chat with TheNewsGuru said:” I encourage people to use intimacy gadgets cause it makes us discover our body, all our pleasure areas and our center of gravity. It should also be used when you’re Hot and your partner isn’t available. So there is no difference between a intimacy gadget and a sex doll. Personally I believe a sex doll is not a threat but a welcome option when the real deal is not available or accessible. Some people have their fetish and a sex doll might be it.

“If their husbands like the sex doll and cannot afford it, they better encourage him to buy it, so he’ll be home more. A sex doll can’t get pregnant or give infection. You all can take a break from all the side chicks. In fact if you think your man likes it, buy it for him”.


Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by dollyjoy(f): 6:17pm
Spit on thread.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by sinaj(f): 6:24pm
All these instagram actress.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by QueenSuccubus(f): 6:29pm
grin


Those dolls will only occupy space sha, how about a blown-up doll? grin.. But not a bad thing to have sex toyz in ur bedroom wink

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by doyinisaac(m): 6:36pm
dollyjoy:
Spit on thread.
Come back here and pack your spit

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by donstan18(m): 6:57pm
splendid22:
Much sense!

Coming from a lady who knows her worth as a woman in the society and to her man.


Signed

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by Leonbonapart(m): 8:41pm
Can't believe this sex doll is actually getting such attention..... Oohh!!! Sodomy

Even so now Lord come quickly

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by swiz123(m): 8:42pm
A chronic-unrepentant masturbator spotted

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by ObamaOsama: 8:42pm
is this one a celebrity?

she look like a sex doll to me

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by LOVEGINO(m): 8:42pm
Dis sex doll of a thing dey provoke babes o grin
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by AHCB: 8:43pm
Sup with all this sex doll crap? lipsrsealed
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by sacluxisback(m): 8:43pm
splendid22:
Approved.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by soberdrunk(m): 8:43pm
With her head like Pakistani sex doll angry

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by Ayoswit(f): 8:44pm
My thought
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by jmoore(m): 8:44pm
The world was at peace when girls 'invented' cucumber.

Now that male sex doll has been invented, we no go hear word again.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:44pm
shocked shocked
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by olamil34(m): 8:44pm
Okay

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by SIaye: 8:44pm
dollyjoy:
Spit on thread.

Vomits on your head

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by ifyan(m): 8:44pm
Hmm this sex doll of a thing de touch the females folks ohh.

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by Snow02(m): 8:44pm
that is until the husband stops having sex with you and focuses more on the doll since the pvssy is tighter grin
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by tballeyy(m): 8:45pm
What about U?
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by swiz123(m): 8:45pm
dollyjoy:
Spit on thread.

grin grin

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by holluwai(m): 8:45pm
This one dey talk?! undecided

Did the op call Seyi a sex vlogger?

Does she vlog for sex? Does she sex in her vlogs? Does she have a sex vlog or what?
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by NifemiOlu(m): 8:46pm
It's cheap
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by imstrong1: 8:46pm
This woman will make a very understanding wife..
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by amazon14: 8:46pm
Op the wife likes sex doll, will the husband buy for the wife to stop cheating
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by slawomir: 8:47pm
FrenchWay:
...
Sex is overrated

seconded
sex is overrated
sex is like air. it is not important except if you are not getting any.


Sex is overrated. You climb a woman. Both of you start breathing excitedly. You tear off her dress, and bra. She start loosening your stupid belt. Hmm. Quickly you insert your Dickk inside her vagina Then you begin to do the up and down thrusting of your waist to give her deep penetration. She start moaning orgasimically
To penetrate her deeper you give her the advanced missionary style where you have to place her two legs on your shoulder and place a pillow beneath her ass. After a couple of minutes both of you start screaming and shaking like zombies because she is about to Squirt and you Are about to ejaculate.
Booooooom. The whole hot akamu is out. Your dickk and her pussyy is covered with her squirt and your sperm.
Then after that ejaculation both of you become weak. And instantly she becomes like a dead wood to you. No sexual urge. You have to wait for some minutes for Little sperm to be Restored in the epididemis of your pennies so that the urge will come back
Then when this finally happens you start all over again and call it round 2
That is how two of you imbecilic moronn will continue that same stupid process until it gets to round 5.
After exhausting your strength on Her body. She is now left to dress herself put on her bra, pant whereas you were the one who removed them before sex.
you will now be looking for banana, yoghurt and so on to replenish the lost vitamins, minerals and protein you just wasted on her body through sperm ejaculation .
What a show of shame

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by tballeyy(m): 8:47pm
See her face, she look like pepe seller

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by FrenchWay: 8:47pm
...
Sex is overrated

Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by obaataaokpaewu: 8:48pm
If I get #800k, na to use am play 2 odds, which one is sex doll again
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by busjeep: 8:49pm
The puna of these sex dolls




Can't be sweet like the original one grin
That is juicy tongue
Re: Seyi Hunter: "If Your Husband Likes A Sex Doll, Buy It For Him" by Kingsley10000: 8:49pm
SHE RESEMBLE DOLL

