The sexy actress in a chat with TheNewsGuru said:” I encourage people to use intimacy gadgets cause it makes us discover our body, all our pleasure areas and our center of gravity. It should also be used when you’re Hot and your partner isn’t available. So there is no difference between a intimacy gadget and a sex doll. Personally I believe a sex doll is not a threat but a welcome option when the real deal is not available or accessible. Some people have their fetish and a sex doll might be it.



“If their husbands like the sex doll and cannot afford it, they better encourage him to buy it, so he’ll be home more. A sex doll can’t get pregnant or give infection. You all can take a break from all the side chicks. In fact if you think your man likes it, buy it for him”.





Spit on thread. 3 Likes

All these instagram actress. 4 Likes







Those dolls will only occupy space sha, how about a blown-up doll? .. But not a bad thing to have sex toyz in ur bedroom Those dolls will only occupy space sha, how about a blown-up doll?.. But not a bad thing to have sex toyz in ur bedroom 1 Like

dollyjoy:

Spit on thread. Come back here and pack your spit Come back here and pack your spit 23 Likes 1 Share

splendid22:

Much sense!



Coming from a lady who knows her worth as a woman in the society and to her man.





Signed Much sense!Coming from a lady who knows her worth as a woman in the society and to her man. 6 Likes 1 Share

Can't believe this sex doll is actually getting such attention..... Oohh!!! Sodomy



Even so now Lord come quickly 1 Like

A chronic-unrepentant masturbator spotted 4 Likes 1 Share

is this one a celebrity?



she look like a sex doll to me 7 Likes

Dis sex doll of a thing dey provoke babes o

Sup with all this sex doll crap?

splendid22:

Approved. Approved. 1 Like

With her head like Pakistani sex doll 1 Like

My thought

The world was at peace when girls 'invented' cucumber.



Now that male sex doll has been invented, we no go hear word again. 2 Likes

Okay



dollyjoy:

Spit on thread.

Vomits on your head Vomits on your head 7 Likes

Hmm this sex doll of a thing de touch the females folks ohh. 1 Like

that is until the husband stops having sex with you and focuses more on the doll since the pvssy is tighter

What about U?

dollyjoy:

Spit on thread.

3 Likes





Did the op call Seyi a sex vlogger?



Does she vlog for sex? Does she sex in her vlogs? Does she have a sex vlog or what? This one dey talk?!Did the op call Seyi a sex vlogger?Does she vlog for sex? Does she sex in her vlogs? Does she have a sex vlog or what?

It's cheap

This woman will make a very understanding wife..

Op the wife likes sex doll, will the husband buy for the wife to stop cheating

FrenchWay:

...

Sex is overrated

seconded

sex is overrated

sex is like air. it is not important except if you are not getting any.





Sex is overrated. You climb a woman. Both of you start breathing excitedly. You tear off her dress, and bra. She start loosening your stupid belt. Hmm. Quickly you insert your Dickk inside her vagina Then you begin to do the up and down thrusting of your waist to give her deep penetration. She start moaning orgasimically

To penetrate her deeper you give her the advanced missionary style where you have to place her two legs on your shoulder and place a pillow beneath her ass. After a couple of minutes both of you start screaming and shaking like zombies because she is about to Squirt and you Are about to ejaculate.

Booooooom. The whole hot akamu is out. Your dickk and her pussyy is covered with her squirt and your sperm.

Then after that ejaculation both of you become weak. And instantly she becomes like a dead wood to you. No sexual urge. You have to wait for some minutes for Little sperm to be Restored in the epididemis of your pennies so that the urge will come back

Then when this finally happens you start all over again and call it round 2

That is how two of you imbecilic moronn will continue that same stupid process until it gets to round 5.

After exhausting your strength on Her body. She is now left to dress herself put on her bra, pant whereas you were the one who removed them before sex.

you will now be looking for banana, yoghurt and so on to replenish the lost vitamins, minerals and protein you just wasted on her body through sperm ejaculation .

What a show of shame secondedsex is overratedsex is like air. it is not important except if you are not getting any.Sex is overrated. You climb a woman. Both of you start breathing excitedly. You tear off her dress, and bra. She start loosening your stupid belt. Hmm. Quickly you insert your Dickk inside her vagina Then you begin to do the up and down thrusting of your waist to give her deep penetration. She start moaning orgasimicallyTo penetrate her deeper you give her the advanced missionary style where you have to place her two legs on your shoulder and place a pillow beneath her ass. After a couple of minutes both of you start screaming and shaking like zombies because she is about to Squirt and you Are about to ejaculate.Booooooom. The whole hot akamu is out. Your dickk and her pussyy is covered with her squirt and your sperm.Then after that ejaculation both of you become weak. And instantly she becomes like a dead wood to you. No sexual urge. You have to wait for some minutes for Little sperm to be Restored in the epididemis of your pennies so that the urge will come backThen when this finally happens you start all over again and call it round 2That is how two of you imbecilic moronn will continue that same stupid process until it gets to round 5.After exhausting your strength on Her body. She is now left to dress herself put on her bra, pant whereas you were the one who removed them before sex.you will now be looking for banana, yoghurt and so on to replenish the lost vitamins, minerals and protein you just wasted on her body through sperm ejaculation .What a show of shame 4 Likes 2 Shares

See her face, she look like pepe seller 1 Like

...

Sex is overrated 1 Like

If I get #800k, na to use am play 2 odds, which one is sex doll again











Can't be sweet like the original one

That is juicy The puna of these sex dollsCan't be sweet like the original oneThat is juicy