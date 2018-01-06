Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oluwanishola Ogudu As A Corper: Her NYSC Throwback Photo (15593 Views)

http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/wizkids-baby-mama-shola-shares.html Ogudu Shola, mother of Wizkid's first son, shared this throwback photo of her NYSC POP day in 2012. 1 Like 1 Share

Wow!how baby mama market 1 Like

Ug Lee 12 Likes

See forehead like coat of arms 27 Likes 1 Share

So she went to school, graduated, went through NYSC only to become a baby mama.....





Your parents need a refund from the school you attended

she's Black... and she got three legs... 4 Likes

who sang this song "nobody ugly o"?.

N she spread leg for small boy wey b dropout 13 Likes

Our supposedly news nowadays get as e be. 1 Like

What's all these news for exactly? You are making me which we all know but please let better News enter front page.... 4 Likes

hmmm

These bloggers, what is their job exactly? Digging up and posting irrelevant stuff?

nairaland don turn instagram 1 Like

so wizkid dey screen for nysc cert so wizkid dey screen for nysc cert 3 Likes

When a Davido topic is dere, Wizkid follows! why?

Mtcheww looking at u here thinks u have sence 1 Like

doyinisaac:

guy u no get joy

So many many threads of same feathers this evening o 1 Like

"Wizkid first baby mama"- a great title indeed 1 Like

Wizkid f♥cking this gal ain't ordinary hand dey inside

I think their baby combine the fore head of wizkid and sola into his.... NO NEED FOR DNA

OkpaAkuEriEri:

smh @dropout.

Na so.

Is it not still in nairaland that I read that she got admission into one university like that in UK? Abi no be she? Ok i Don forget them plenty.

OkpaAkuEriEri:

lol..

So she went to school, graduated, went through NYSC only to become a baby mama.....





Lol, the money she made being a baby mama, some graduates have not made it

Another Jumoke Bread seller at the background

Wizkid fall hand wey he giv dis ugly gal belle. Even davido with sophie

Nairaland is sure running out of news