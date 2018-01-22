Well they are actually ain't done with their publicity...Banky u sef no get sense upon how ur head big reach.You disturb us with pictures of u two eating, post pictures of u two kissing, pictures of u two in hot romance and even after sex photos plus videos.haba! And u forget that association of Edo witches Lagos branch dy watch. Wen dy enta ur mata now una go start to cast and bind. Even slay queens are observing too. For ur information,many bloggers can't wait to be the first to make a post when u marriage hits the rock. Banky,Banky, Banky! How many times did I call you? Leave marriage out of social media abi leave social media out of ur marriage. Any one all join. Better go borrow wisdom from TuFace,Olu Jacobs,Odi okojie,Van vicker and co. I have said my peace

_Police Questioning a Robber:_



*Police:* How did you come to know that there was no one in the house?



*Robber:* The update of the entire family with 15 photos was available on facebook. *_"Enjoying Holidays away from home for one week_".*



Think about this seriously.



*_Be careful what you put on facebook._*



Discuss this with your children & wards.



*_Stop sharing personal information on the social media!!!_*



� Don't advertise your happiness on social media.



� Don't advertise your happy marriage On social media.



� Don't advertise your holidays on social media.



� Don't advertise your kids

achievements on social media.



� Don't advertise your pregnancy on social media.



� Don't advertise your expensive buys on social media. (Car, house etc).



‼️ Don't advertise flying from airport (A) to airport (B).



‼️ No one is going to be happy for you.



‼️ All the _"nice"_ comments you get are just fake.



‼️ You just attracting the evil eye on you, & your family.



‼️ You are just attracting jealous people into your life.



‼️ You don't know who's saving your pictures, & checking your updates



‼️ You really need to stop this, as it is going to ruin your life, family, marriage.



‼️ Social media is the devil's eyes, ears & mouth.

Don't fall into the devil's trap.



May God help us, & save us from social media disaster !!! 1 Like