|Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:19am
The Wellingtons, singer BankyW and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi yesterday in London celebrated their wedding with a huge thanksgiving and reception party.
Press play to watch a video from the reception below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3QlfoGDNJ0
Reports say Adesua Etomi's mother is based in London and a pastor in her church.
https://lailasnews.com/video-banky-w-adesua-etomi-celebrate-wedding-london/
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Shedrack777(m): 6:26am
is this a church? if yes, why is his cap still on his head?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Tonythriller(m): 6:36am
Well they are actually ain't done with their publicity...Banky u sef no get sense upon how ur head big reach.You disturb us with pictures of u two eating, post pictures of u two kissing, pictures of u two in hot romance and even after sex photos plus videos.haba! And u forget that association of Edo witches Lagos branch dy watch. Wen dy enta ur mata now una go start to cast and bind. Even slay queens are observing too. For ur information,many bloggers can't wait to be the first to make a post when u marriage hits the rock. Banky,Banky, Banky! How many times did I call you? Leave marriage out of social media abi leave social media out of ur marriage. Any one all join. Better go borrow wisdom from TuFace,Olu Jacobs,Odi okojie,Van vicker and co.
I have said my peace
24 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Partnerbiz: 6:39am
nawao.
who gave them money?
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by chrisbaby24(m): 6:54am
Hmmmm..dis one still dey celebrate him wedding...while oriste femi...Don forget weda him wedding...Oga continue...na your money ojare...!!
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by HOLYDICK(m): 7:04am
Isn't banky w supposed to be in the studio rather than be a peripatetic wanderlust looming from one place to another??
8 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by MrRhymes101(m): 9:31am
Beautiful couple!! This Adesuwa too fine... Wedding MC
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Phygo(m): 9:31am
When money long like jumbo tissue paper, unnecessary sh*t happens.
He is Mr Capable
He is capable
Na to capable for pickin side remain
Then back to studio
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by igbohausayoruba: 9:32am
Good one
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by paradigmshift(m): 9:32am
God bless your union
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by baby124: 9:32am
I am tired of these people and their never ending wedding.lol.
11 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by TheAngry1: 9:32am
Congratulations guys! Okay, enough of the wedding(s), time to focus on the marriage. God's grace be multiplied to you guys.
4 Likes
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by bedspread: 9:32am
_Police Questioning a Robber:_
*Police:* How did you come to know that there was no one in the house?
*Robber:* The update of the entire family with 15 photos was available on facebook. *_"Enjoying Holidays away from home for one week_".*
Think about this seriously.
*_Be careful what you put on facebook._*
Discuss this with your children & wards.
*_Stop sharing personal information on the social media!!!_*
� Don't advertise your happiness on social media.
� Don't advertise your happy marriage On social media.
� Don't advertise your holidays on social media.
� Don't advertise your kids
achievements on social media.
� Don't advertise your pregnancy on social media.
� Don't advertise your expensive buys on social media. (Car, house etc).
‼️ Don't advertise flying from airport (A) to airport (B).
‼️ No one is going to be happy for you.
‼️ All the _"nice"_ comments you get are just fake.
‼️ You just attracting the evil eye on you, & your family.
‼️ You are just attracting jealous people into your life.
‼️ You don't know who's saving your pictures, & checking your updates
‼️ You really need to stop this, as it is going to ruin your life, family, marriage.
‼️ Social media is the devil's eyes, ears & mouth.
Don't fall into the devil's trap.
May God help us, & save us from social media disaster !!!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by BruncleZuma: 9:33am
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by twentyk(m): 9:33am
Eduro noh, wetin dey happen gan gan noh....
Are they paying them or what...
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by magicalBae(f): 9:34am
Banky wan finish his money on top this wedding matter.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by LMAyedun(m): 9:34am
Abeg! They should park well jare. We are thinking of how to send Buhari packing back to his Village.
God will punish anybody that is still campaigning for Buhari.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by slic0355(m): 9:34am
God, please let this union last forever. Love celebrity marriages.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Eyedea(m): 9:34am
Banky you no go allow us rest? if you guys mistakenly divorce or even quarrel small, ahh we go kill una for social media, abi na only you marriage dey sweet?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by magicalBae(f): 9:35am
Shedrack777:
Money won't let's them say the truth.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by SlimBrawnie(f): 9:35am
I sincerely and really do pray from my heart that this couple last till the very end..
Because if anything ever happens, world people won't let them even get over it and move on, so I no wan hear say dem say ooooooo
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Felixalex(m): 9:35am
These people sef, dem still de travel round d world
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by showghan(m): 9:35am
Dis people don come again
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Xinzu: 9:35am
magicalBae:
I keep thinking of how fast his account is depleting with all this frivolous spending and fanfares.
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by amani63(m): 9:36am
Rubbish have this marriage turn 1yrs
This guy you are soon going to be rank bankruptcy since you can't use your head
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by yeyerolling: 9:36am
This marriage no go last reach 3 years
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by mudiagaogbivwie: 9:36am
I just dey look how e go take end
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Adefemiaderoju1: 9:36am
I trust my Yoruba people them in London with party �
|Re: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Celebrate Wedding With Thanksgiving Party In London by Berlyn1(f): 9:37am
Mtchwwwwwww!
Make we hear word na banky this banky that
