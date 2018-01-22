Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / PHOTOS: Davido, Phyno At Burna Boy’s Private Listening Of “outside” Album (3800 Views)

The album is set to be released on all digital music platforms on the 26th of January under Atlantic Records.



Douglas Jekan of Beat FM was the host and he led Burna Boy through a series of questions about the album. Burna Boy said every song on the album was inspired by something in his life, revealing “Where I’m From” as his favorite and most personal song. He explained how a trip to Port Harcourt led to “City Vibration” and recounted his experience with Drake that led to “More Life“, the album’s opener.



In attendance was Burna Boy’s Grandfather, Benson Idonije, as well as his mother and sister. Davido, Phyno, Skales, Idia Aisien, Nonso Bassey, Odunsi (The Engine), Idyl, Leriq, DJ Lambo, Chopstix and DJ Spinall were some of the celebrities and influencers that showed up to support Burna Boy. There was food and drinks for everyone even as Burna Boy’s favorite meal, Port Harcourt’s Boli and fish, was served from the trunk of a Peugeot 504 that was beautifully converted to a kitchen. The car’s plate number was noteworthy as it was the plate number of Burna Boy’s first car when he returned to Nigeria.



See photos below:



The entertainment industry worldwide has always been an escape route for people who would not have amounted to anything useful in life...

It is the only place where your failures and incompetencies in every other facet of life are completely masked...

It is one sector that has always rubbished classroom education;be it sports,music;acting... etc 2 Likes

his management will have paid off that unknown artist that he robbed armed robberhis management will have paid off that unknown artist that he robbed 2 Likes

iamJ:

armed robber his management will have paid off that unknown artist that he robbed lol. But am sure the boli and fish will be sweeter than the album lol. But am sure the boli and fish will be sweeter than the album 2 Likes 1 Share

lofty900:

lol. But am sure the boli and fish will be sweeter than the album u dey ph? e get one spot wen i for direct u to, her boli and fish na world class



u dey mind the ode boy, be forming shaba ranks u dey ph?e get one spot wen i for direct u to, her boli and fish na world classu dey mind the ode boy, be forming shaba ranks 1 Like

Burna i believe u 1 Like

iamJ:

u dey ph? e get one spot wen i for direct u to, her boli and fish na world class



u dey mind the ode boy, be forming shaba ranks as a matter of fact I dey rumuola as I dey talk to you. Abeg direct me to the place make I manage 500 naira own as a matter of fact I dey rumuola as I dey talk to you. Abeg direct me to the place make I manage 500 naira own

I am very much interested in t location of that bolle woman... I dey woji

Mr 2kay wasn't invited? Where is the love? 1 Like

eezeribe:

The entertainment industry worldwide has always been an escape route for people who would not have amounted to anything useful in life...

It is the only place where your failures and incompetencies in every other facet of life are completely masked...

It is one sector that has always rubbished classroom education;be it sports,music;acting... etc

When you say "The entertainment industry", do you mean only the music sector? Or all sectors?



Also, if you're talking about the music sector, that you don't really know much about it. People join the entertainment industry because there's money there.. and not because they won't amount to anything in life... just like the oil sector... why do you think many people are searching for oil companies?



There are lots of celebrities in the entertainment industry who are world class entrepreneurs... Do you know Sean Combs aka P Diddy? Do you think that it's his music alone that put him in Forbes list? Even our Nigerian entertainers like Falz who studied law & Davido... there's enough money in the entertainment industry than you could imagine... Just put it that, music is the oil sector for art students... When you say "The entertainment industry", do you mean only the music sector? Or all sectors?Also, if you're talking about the music sector, that you don't really know much about it. People join the entertainment industry because there's money there.. and not because they won't amount to anything in life... just like the oil sector... why do you think many people are searching for oil companies?There are lots of celebrities in the entertainment industry who are world class entrepreneurs... Do you know Sean Combs aka P Diddy? Do you think that it's his music alone that put him in Forbes list? Even our Nigerian entertainers like Falz who studied law & Davido... there's enough money in the entertainment industry than you could imagine... Just put it that, music is the oil sector for art students... 1 Like



More grace bro Burna my baba for life, I love your music piecesMore grace bro

The idiot wey no sabi sing better song. Singing nonsense calling it dancehall.



As for Phyno,he needs to shave that stupid beard because it always makes him looks like Sickler

The second picture looks like late nollywood actor bossman

lofty900:

lol. But am sure the boli and fish will be sweeter than the album

Lol

savage u are Lolsavage u are

Street boy

burnaboy Nigeria number one underrated artise...heavens gate still on repeat

You can't see weed smokers hate each other cause that's the bond!!

How I wish, we Christians are like this...

Congrats bro

Oluwa burna oya gbege wan!! Don gorgon Sef go deh my upcoming EP!

Since his alleged involvement in Eco Hotel Robbery, I've taken a dislike in this guy. He's songs are not masterpiece, never topped a chart

eezeribe:

The entertainment industry worldwide has always been an escape route for people who would not have amounted to anything useful in life...

It is the only place where your failures and incompetencies in every other facet of life are completely masked...

It is one sector that has always rubbished classroom education;be it sports,music;acting... etc

I strongly disagree I strongly disagree

hmmm





y is he hiding?