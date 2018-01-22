Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) (13650 Views)

But what can be said of this innocent baby, whose only crime was the beautiful arrival into this wicked world for such an inhumane act of cruelty to be meted upon?



As posted on a friend's timeline. On the cross, the perfect sinless Son of God suffered the ultimate act of injustice as he was tortured and killed. And yet the cross was also the ultimate act of justice, for the debt of our sin was paid in full.As posted on a friend's timeline.

Sometimes I feel we dont need laws since we have our conscience to judge us...but look here, some men dont have conscience..and our laws arnt fair enough..You butcher a man, you deserve to be butchered same way too 27 Likes

The heart that hurts a child to death is not fit to be called a human 36 Likes 2 Shares

Where could this be?!!...

God in heaven



let the perpetrators of this never know peace



may they lose their loved ones



may the people suffer ten times over what they caused this innocent baby to go thru



may their sun set in d morning



what ever is called good, may they never have



let tears and suffering be their portion



may they never know good! 38 Likes 1 Share

This country is worse than a Zoo, I just can't fathom out how a sane human would do something as callous as this, to his fellow man not to talk about a sinless baby.



This country has really sunk so low that there is dearth of morals, justice and sanity.



Our leaders and elite take a significant apportionment of the blame. 1 Like

The heart of Man is wicked What a wicked worldThe heart of Man is wicked 2 Likes 1 Share



And Nigeria is the worst of the Shithole countries!!!

How can this be meted to a baby



As for all those that did this wicked act, may there never be the cry of s baby in their entire generation. May calamities befall all their entire family. May they perish in the worst part of hell when they die.

Disheartening.

God will judge 1 Like

Haaaa.



This one won't go unpunished. 7 Likes

The persons who did this should have their heads slowly cut off with kitchen knife!

Imagine the pain the baby would have passed through.

If God really exists and yet fold his hands watching all these things happening, then God is a useless FOOL. 7 Likes 1 Share

So disheartening

Until Jesus comes, we will continue to see all these!

End time is near. God have mercy on us!!! 6 Likes

Bad

Wickedness at its peak...ile aye ile asan. 2 Likes

The soul that murder this innocent child will no no peace. 4 Likes

May the culprit never know peace. May the baby's soul continue to hunt you for the rest of your life. 3 Likes

To the uttermost disappointment of the crew, who rushed here to do their usual bidding, no name was mentioned. Bad market for NCAN on this thread 2 Likes

Oga o, which kinda gods will require a baby's head to bless his followers if not Satan?

And someone says Jesus is not the answer?

This is wickedness of the highest order.

The person that did this won't know peace o. The person's generations will not know peace.

This is sad. 3 Likes

What kind of human being can do this because of what..? To become RICH or POWER..? Hmmmmm vanity upon vanity all is vanity... We come empty and empty will leave this world to face our maker weather we like or not.... 1 Like

But people get mind sha, how can one commit a gruesome crime like this and still have a rest of mind to eat, drink... na wa oooo



It's unfortunately.

RIP baby

Jeeez! Haba! 1 Like

Imagine

uncalled for!!!

may God have mercy on their soul! rip poor kid

[color=#990000][/color] All because of money, vanity! Vanity! If not that we all blind to see foresight, we wouldnt av try bad things.