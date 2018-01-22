₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Jibwillz: 8:12pm
On the cross, the perfect sinless Son of God suffered the ultimate act of injustice as he was tortured and killed. And yet the cross was also the ultimate act of justice, for the debt of our sin was paid in full.
But what can be said of this innocent baby, whose only crime was the beautiful arrival into this wicked world for such an inhumane act of cruelty to be meted upon?
As posted on a friend's timeline.
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by midolian(m): 8:24pm
Sometimes I feel we dont need laws since we have our conscience to judge us...but look here, some men dont have conscience..and our laws arnt fair enough..You butcher a man, you deserve to be butchered same way too
27 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by mazimee(m): 8:28pm
The heart that hurts a child to death is not fit to be called a human
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by hayjayman(m): 8:31pm
Where could this be?!!...
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by tuoyoojo(m): 8:50pm
God in heaven
let the perpetrators of this never know peace
may they lose their loved ones
may the people suffer ten times over what they caused this innocent baby to go thru
may their sun set in d morning
what ever is called good, may they never have
let tears and suffering be their portion
may they never know good!
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Geestunnar(m): 8:50pm
This country is worse than a Zoo, I just can't fathom out how a sane human would do something as callous as this, to his fellow man not to talk about a sinless baby.
This country has really sunk so low that there is dearth of morals, justice and sanity.
Our leaders and elite take a significant apportionment of the blame.
1 Like
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by holytribe(m): 8:50pm
What a wicked world The heart of Man is wicked
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by CharleyBright(m): 8:51pm
This can only happen in a Shithole country.
And Nigeria is the worst of the Shithole countries!!!
How can this be meted to a baby
As for all those that did this wicked act, may there never be the cry of s baby in their entire generation. May calamities befall all their entire family. May they perish in the worst part of hell when they die.
Very wicked and heartless souls.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Pavore9: 8:51pm
Disheartening.
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 8:51pm
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 8:51pm
God will judge
1 Like
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 8:51pm
Haaaa.
This one won't go unpunished.
7 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by CyberEBOLA(m): 8:51pm
The persons who did this should have their heads slowly cut off with kitchen knife!
Imagine the pain the baby would have passed through.
If God really exists and yet fold his hands watching all these things happening, then God is a useless FOOL.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by kenyguy(m): 8:52pm
So disheartening
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by ngwababe(f): 8:52pm
Until Jesus comes, we will continue to see all these!
End time is near. God have mercy on us!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by abrahym(m): 8:52pm
Bad
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by obalolaunited(m): 8:52pm
Wickedness at its peak...ile aye ile asan.
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by olureignforever: 8:53pm
The soul that murder this innocent child will no no peace.
4 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Demonicide(f): 8:53pm
May the culprit never know peace. May the baby's soul continue to hunt you for the rest of your life.
3 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by jkendy(m): 8:53pm
To the uttermost disappointment of the crew, who rushed here to do their usual bidding, no name was mentioned. Bad market for NCAN on this thread
2 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Mintayo(m): 8:54pm
Oga o, which kinda gods will require a baby's head to bless his followers if not Satan?
And someone says Jesus is not the answer?
This is wickedness of the highest order.
The person that did this won't know peace o. The person's generations will not know peace.
This is sad.
3 Likes
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by omofranyoung: 8:54pm
What kind of human being can do this because of what..? To become RICH or POWER..? Hmmmmm vanity upon vanity all is vanity... We come empty and empty will leave this world to face our maker weather we like or not....
1 Like
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by tayooluwole: 8:54pm
But people get mind sha, how can one commit a gruesome crime like this and still have a rest of mind to eat, drink... na wa oooo
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Mintayo(m): 8:54pm
Please help save Anu...
http://www.nairaland.com/4239439/please-save-sisters-life
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by AroOkigbo(m): 8:55pm
hayjayman:just Google "Head hunters"
1 Like
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Xeedorf: 8:56pm
It's unfortunately.
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:56pm
RIP baby
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 8:56pm
Jeeez! Haba!
1 Like
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Venice789(f): 8:56pm
Imagine
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by branham890: 8:57pm
uncalled for!!!
may God have mercy on their soul! rip poor kid
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by Soulvoda(m): 8:57pm
[color=#990000][/color] All because of money, vanity! Vanity! If not that we all blind to see foresight, we wouldnt av try bad things.
|Re: Baby Murdered By Ritualists, Head Cut Off (Graphic Photos) by hedonistical: 8:57pm
This money that animals are desperate to make by any means, how do you even enjoy it peacefully after committing this kind of atrocity to get it? Why are some people so useless to themselves and to humanity that they don't know where to draw the line? God forbids.
