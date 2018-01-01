₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by dre11(m): 8:56pm
Ugochukwu Okeke was beaten to death by his wife and apprentice when he questioned their romantic affair


[img]https://i2.wp.com/lailasnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/mrs.jpg?zoom=2.8899999999999997&resize=482%2C410[/img]

Tragedy struck in Yaounde, Cameroon, as a Nigerian man identified as Ugochukwu Okeke A.K. A Alino , was reportedly beaten to death by his wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke, and his apprentice, who his wife was having a romantic affair with.

It was gathered that the Nigerian man from Ndimgbu in Anambra State, was beaten to death when he questioned his wife from Mbanagu in Anambra State over the affair.

It was gathered that the deceased who is the only son of his mother popularly known as madam holy holy, was wrapped and put in a car trunk for disposal. However the lovers ran out of luck, as they were apprehended and now held in a police station in Yauonde. The couple had 5 children together.

It was gathered that Chinenye’s family house in Mbanagu, was stormed by angry Nnewi Youths on Saturday, who ransacked the house and took the pictures of Chinenye before burning down her father’s house.

Facebook user, Israel Mbaebie who shared the story wrote; 

After being butchered by his wife and her two accomplices, they had dumped Ugochukwu Okeke’s body at the trunk of his car and was about driving off before they were apprehended… May his soul rest in peace…

WHY KILL; WHY NOT JUST #WALKAWAY
Yesterday, a dear friend shared with me about the gruesome murder of her uncle Mr. Ugochukwu Okeke popularly known as Alino in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The late Mr. Okeke who hailed from Ndimgbu, Otolo Nnewi was gruesomely murdered in his own house on Monday by his estranged wife and her two male accomplices, one of whom was the deceased’s houseboy.

The houseboy and the evil woman are currently under arrest while a massive manhunt is on for the fleeing third suspect.

Now, the million dollar question is this; why stay put and kill or get killed? If it is not working and you have tried and prayed and it is still not working, #WalkAway once your life is threatened.

Mr. Alino would have been alive today but for the indiscretion of staying put even when the bubble was clearly burst. I am not advocating indiscriminate divorce but that of self preservation. Life is sacrosanct. Once taken, it is irreplaceable.

My condolences go especially to his children who by virtue of this dastardly act by their mother, has effectively made them orphans. The stigmatization especially to the female children would be something else.


https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-man-killed-wife-boyfriend-cameroon/

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by mazimee(m): 9:00pm
Watch as some ladies will cook up some excuse for her wickedness

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by IamShiningStar(f): 9:07pm
Imagine! man inhumanity against man is something I can't just fathom most times. These are the same folks that must have been heads over heel in love with each other! what causes the sudden disappearance of the professed love to the extent of murder still baffles me oo!
may God safe us from household enemies oo IJN.
Rip to dead.

As for lady, the karma that awaits you is still gyming. l pity the poor kids sha.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by cassidy1996(m): 9:09pm
these women are deadly...

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by dayleke(m): 9:23pm
Aye le!!!!!
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Oblongata: 9:35pm
Believing in extra ordinary source of evil is quite unnecessary, man alone is capable of all wickedness (Joseph Conrad)
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Fukafuka: 9:48pm
angry

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Nwereonye(m): 9:48pm
Watch as women will avoid thiz thread

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ngwababe(f): 9:48pm
Must we always kill

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by directonpc(m): 9:48pm
Eeyaa

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by obicentlis: 9:49pm
Fear women.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by deafeyez: 9:50pm
Fear Women.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Mrsprof(f): 9:50pm
Woman, Why na? Is it not bad enough you cheated on him? Don't take a life you can't create no matter what, I mean, except on a self defence
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:50pm
Igbo!!!
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Osanebi007(m): 9:50pm
Ugochukwu Okeke A.K. A Alino , was reportedly beaten to death by his wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke,

Issorite..... nothing more

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
This is one of the reasons Oyibo men invented Sex dolls.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by deafeyez: 9:51pm
obicentlis:
Fear women.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha cheesy
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:52pm
Abeg.. Who get london used sex doll? I wan buy
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Icecomrade: 9:53pm


Alot go wrong when a man fail to satisfy his wife.

Sex makes women loose their brains

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 9:53pm
A cheating wife can Kill..

It's what the boyfriend or concubine or whoever tells her that she'll do. Yeah, they are dull like that.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 9:54pm
I don't want to get married

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 9:55pm
Such a sad story.

Rest in peace to the dead.
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by CaptainJeffry: 9:55pm
If you ain't got time for this kinda drama, learn to abide by my signature.
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:56pm
oen of the numerous reasons I refer sex doll, no stress , no premature death no extravagant expenses, just had sex and rest... I wish they will upgrade doll that can get pregnant... to hell with wife
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by demonstrate: 9:57pm
RIP!


The rate my igbo brothers are getting murdered left, right and center is getting pathetic. cry cry cry


Igbo men have a very high mortality rate. It is too much.

Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:57pm
one of the numerous reasons I refer sex doll, no stress , no premature death no extravagant expenses, just had sex and rest... I wish they will upgrade doll that can get pregnant... to hell with wife
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Yeligray(m): 9:57pm
If you don't marry, they say go and marry. If you marry, wahala... Wetin cum be this one... Most Women are extremely wicked, no wonder guys use them as tools.. REST IN PEACE, SIR..
Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by manchester1: 9:57pm
after giving to 5 children yet she still went this far to kill her man because of another man

