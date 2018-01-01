₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by dre11(m): 8:56pm
Ugochukwu Okeke was beaten to death by his wife and apprentice when he questioned their romantic affair
[img]https://i2.wp.com/lailasnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/mrs.jpg?zoom=2.8899999999999997&resize=482%2C410[/img]
https://lailasnews.com/nigerian-man-killed-wife-boyfriend-cameroon/
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by mazimee(m): 9:00pm
Watch as some ladies will cook up some excuse for her wickedness
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by IamShiningStar(f): 9:07pm
Imagine! man inhumanity against man is something I can't just fathom most times. These are the same folks that must have been heads over heel in love with each other! what causes the sudden disappearance of the professed love to the extent of murder still baffles me oo!
may God safe us from household enemies oo IJN.
Rip to dead.
As for lady, the karma that awaits you is still gyming. l pity the poor kids sha.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by cassidy1996(m): 9:09pm
these women are deadly...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by dayleke(m): 9:23pm
Aye le!!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Oblongata: 9:35pm
Believing in extra ordinary source of evil is quite unnecessary, man alone is capable of all wickedness (Joseph Conrad)
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Fukafuka: 9:48pm
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Nwereonye(m): 9:48pm
Watch as women will avoid thiz thread
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ngwababe(f): 9:48pm
Must we always kill
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by directonpc(m): 9:48pm
Eeyaa
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by obicentlis: 9:49pm
Fear women.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by deafeyez: 9:50pm
Fear Women.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Mrsprof(f): 9:50pm
Woman, Why na? Is it not bad enough you cheated on him? Don't take a life you can't create no matter what, I mean, except on a self defence
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:50pm
Igbo!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Osanebi007(m): 9:50pm
Ugochukwu Okeke A.K. A Alino , was reportedly beaten to death by his wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke,
Issorite..... nothing more
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
This is one of the reasons Oyibo men invented Sex dolls.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by deafeyez: 9:51pm
obicentlis:Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 9:52pm
Abeg.. Who get london used sex doll? I wan buy
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Icecomrade: 9:53pm
Alot go wrong when a man fail to satisfy his wife.
Sex makes women loose their brains
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Alariiwo: 9:53pm
A cheating wife can Kill..
It's what the boyfriend or concubine or whoever tells her that she'll do. Yeah, they are dull like that.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 9:54pm
I don't want to get married
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 9:55pm
Such a sad story.
Rest in peace to the dead.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by CaptainJeffry: 9:55pm
If you ain't got time for this kinda drama, learn to abide by my signature.
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:56pm
oen of the numerous reasons I refer sex doll, no stress , no premature death no extravagant expenses, just had sex and rest... I wish they will upgrade doll that can get pregnant... to hell with wife
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by demonstrate: 9:57pm
RIP!
The rate my igbo brothers are getting murdered left, right and center is getting pathetic.
Igbo men have a very high mortality rate. It is too much.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:57pm
one of the numerous reasons I refer sex doll, no stress , no premature death no extravagant expenses, just had sex and rest... I wish they will upgrade doll that can get pregnant... to hell with wife
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by Yeligray(m): 9:57pm
If you don't marry, they say go and marry. If you marry, wahala... Wetin cum be this one... Most Women are extremely wicked, no wonder guys use them as tools.. REST IN PEACE, SIR..
|Re: Nigerian Man Killed By Wife And Boyfriend In Cameroon (Graphic Pics) by manchester1: 9:57pm
after giving to 5 children yet she still went this far to kill her man because of another man
