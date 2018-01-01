





Tragedy struck in Yaounde, Cameroon, as a Nigerian man identified as Ugochukwu Okeke A.K. A Alino , was reportedly beaten to death by his wife, Chinenye Adaeze Okeke, and his apprentice, who his wife was having a romantic affair with.



It was gathered that the Nigerian man from Ndimgbu in Anambra State, was beaten to death when he questioned his wife from Mbanagu in Anambra State over the affair.



It was gathered that the deceased who is the only son of his mother popularly known as madam holy holy, was wrapped and put in a car trunk for disposal. However the lovers ran out of luck, as they were apprehended and now held in a police station in Yauonde. The couple had 5 children together.



It was gathered that Chinenye’s family house in Mbanagu, was stormed by angry Nnewi Youths on Saturday, who ransacked the house and took the pictures of Chinenye before burning down her father’s house.



Facebook user, Israel Mbaebie who shared the story wrote; 

After being butchered by his wife and her two accomplices, they had dumped Ugochukwu Okeke’s body at the trunk of his car and was about driving off before they were apprehended… May his soul rest in peace…



WHY KILL; WHY NOT JUST #WALKAWAY

Yesterday, a dear friend shared with me about the gruesome murder of her uncle Mr. Ugochukwu Okeke popularly known as Alino in Yaounde, Cameroon.



The late Mr. Okeke who hailed from Ndimgbu, Otolo Nnewi was gruesomely murdered in his own house on Monday by his estranged wife and her two male accomplices, one of whom was the deceased’s houseboy.



The houseboy and the evil woman are currently under arrest while a massive manhunt is on for the fleeing third suspect.



Now, the million dollar question is this; why stay put and kill or get killed? If it is not working and you have tried and prayed and it is still not working, #WalkAway once your life is threatened.



Mr. Alino would have been alive today but for the indiscretion of staying put even when the bubble was clearly burst. I am not advocating indiscriminate divorce but that of self preservation. Life is sacrosanct. Once taken, it is irreplaceable.



My condolences go especially to his children who by virtue of this dastardly act by their mother, has effectively made them orphans. The stigmatization especially to the female children would be something else.



