Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London (11496 Views)

Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) / Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) / 2015 Porsche Macan: The Cutest SUV On Nigerian Road (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf3PzvAktcc



Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of

3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on Sunday







The 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.



Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.











The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.



Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance.



Can a Nigerian bank/CBN take this type of risk...To carry £10m(₦5 billion) in a non bullet proof car,no tough looking and heavily armed millitary or police officers.



Source Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on SundayThe 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance. https://autojosh.com/3-porsche-panamera-supercar-convoy-carries-24-gold-bars-worth-10m ₦5b-across-london/ 6 Likes

Why not simply use helicopters to carry the load 22 Likes 2 Shares

vertueptime:

Why not simply use helicopters to carry the [url]load [/url]





Marketing strategy, they know say then go enter news if then do an like that, so it might attract more customers.



Why didn't they use all the bullion van or more tougher vehicles. All na showcase. [/url]Marketing strategy, they know say then go enter news if then do an like that, so it might attract more customers.Why didn't they use all the bullion van or more tougher vehicles. All na showcase. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Y'all know this can't happen in an African country. 8 Likes 1 Share

It can happen here in ikorodu

Everything you will be comparing Nigeria with Yankee. How many times have you seen Nigerian banks carrying cash with air surveillance and still block the road. Isn't that over security. The other time you were comparing Innoson with the likes of Mercedes forgetting that some review real cars after testing them. Be content with what you have. These comparison doesn't take you anywhere 14 Likes





See how orderly the convoy is despite carrying N5b worth of GOLD



For Naija, na to shop slap or koboko if you ever near the bullion van by mistake...



Some will even shoot just to scare the people away..



God help us in dis country Advertising PorscheFor Naija, na to shop slap or koboko if you ever near the bullion van by mistake...Some will even shoot just to scare the people away..God help us in dis country 9 Likes



Automotive1:











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf3PzvAktcc



Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of

3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on Sunday







The 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.



Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.











The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.



Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance.



Can a Nigerian bank/CBN take this type of risk...To carry £10m(₦5 billion) in a non bullet proof car,no tough looking and heavily armed millitary or police officers.



Source https://autojosh.com/3-porsche-panamera-supercar-convoy-carries-24-gold-bars-worth-10m₦5b-across-london/



Gold stolen from Libya

Am certain their movement detail was out of public knowledge. This kind of marketing stunt is risky to say the least.



Dare devils criminal would risk it to make away with the gold irrespective of maximum security details at their disposal. Government should censure this kind of stunt in order to avoid public collateral damage.

Automotive1:





Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of

3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on Sunday





The 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.



Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.



The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.



Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance.



Can a Nigerian bank/CBN take this type of risk...To carry £10m(₦5 billion) in a non bullet proof car,no tough looking and heavily armed millitary or police officers.

Source https://autojosh.com/3-porsche-panamera-supercar-convoy-carries-24-gold-bars-worth-10m₦5b-across-london/





Don't just take every opportunity to denigrate Nigeria, even when it's patently unnecessary.



You're comparing using a bullet proof car and armed police, but you're ignoring the info in your own post that a helicopter accompanied the convoy and that they closed off the roads the convoy passed? Do bank bullion vans close off roads where you live, or do helicopters accompany them? Plus didn't you read the post where it said there was "intense security"? Don't just take every opportunity to denigrate Nigeria, even when it's patently unnecessary.You're comparing using a bullet proof car and armed police, but you're ignoring the info in your own post that a helicopter accompanied the convoy and that they closed off the roads the convoy passed? Do bank bullion vans close off roads where you live, or do helicopters accompany them? Plus didn't you read the post where it said there was "intense security"? 5 Likes

Which of the vehicles you are showing us



I see like 3 cars there

Too much paparazzi

vertueptime:

Why not simply use helicopters to carry the load

One word.......Packaging! One word.......Packaging! 6 Likes

Bank job.



Oh my! Need to get me one of those autos.



Nice post automotive1 1 Like

.

The Italian Job 1 Like

Okay

also compare the crime rate here to there



over there you don't get away with an arm robbery

but over here arm robbers get police body guards

HUSTLEOFMAN:

[/url]





Marketing strategy, they know say then go enter news if then do an like that, so it might attract more customers.



Why didn't they use all the bullion van or more tougher vehicles. All na showcase. You're right! Have you even thought about how we get to see this in professional photographs and not some random street shot? :-) it's only the chopper escort we don't get to see and that's probably because it's not a Porsche:-))) You're right! Have you even thought about how we get to see this in professional photographs and not some random street shot? :-) it's only the chopper escort we don't get to see and that's probably because it's not a Porsche:-)))

vertueptime:

Why not simply use helicopters to carry the load



Helicopters might not be able to access the final destination...(underground vault) or anywhere near where it would be unloaded and transported to the safe.



The small cars could easily drive through the underground parking and offloaded easily. Helicopters might not be able to access the final destination...(underground vault) or anywhere near where it would be unloaded and transported to the safe.The small cars could easily drive through the underground parking and offloaded easily.

op, help me tell them to bring the convoy to the following areas: ajegunle, bariga, ikorodu nd oshodi nd lets see if they dont loose both the cars nd gold! 1 Like

Gold wey don go up in price now, no wonder escort follow the cars

H

vertueptime:

Why not simply use helicopters to carry the load

I think this is just a publicity stunt I think this is just a publicity stunt

Forget,they are only recreating the movie called Italian job.

Automotive1:











https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf3PzvAktcc



Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of

3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on Sunday







The 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.



Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.











The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.



Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance.



Can a Nigerian bank/CBN take this type of risk...To carry £10m(₦5 billion) in a non bullet proof car,no tough looking and heavily armed millitary or police officers.



Source https://autojosh.com/3-porsche-panamera-supercar-convoy-carries-24-gold-bars-worth-10m₦5b-across-london/





That is if CBN even have such amount of solid gold. Me think all have long been exchanged for paper money That is if CBN even have such amount of solid gold. Me think all have long been exchanged for paper money

Where are my italian job guys on Ferrari F150 when you need them?

Alexis Sanchez's 6months salary will buy everything including the people riding the automobiles and bikes #life





P.S: I didn't even mention Ronaldo or Messi oh 2 Likes

Why dem no just put everything 4 one moto

.

Only gamers will understand This is where Trevor, Michael and Franklin is neededOnly gamers will understand 1 Like