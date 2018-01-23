₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,814 members, 4,042,048 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London (11496 Views)
Hummer Jeep Carries Bamboo Sticks From Market In The East (Photos) / Porsche’s First Station Wagon Supercar (Photos) / 2015 Porsche Macan: The Cutest SUV On Nigerian Road (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Automotive1(m): 10:42pm On Jan 22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf3PzvAktcc
Under an intense security,Porsche supercar convoy of
3 Panamera carried £10million in total of 24 gold bars on a 12 nerve-wracking miles from Britain’s biggest gold refinery in East London’s Docklands to their new secure underground vault in Hatton Garden in the heart of the capital’s jewellery quarter on Sunday
The 24 gold bars weighing a hefty 300kg in total and are together worth more than £10million, depending on daily gold market values. They were divided equally across the three cars, with eight bars together weighing 100kg and worth £3.3million crated up in each of the trio of vehicles.
Each individual gold bullion bar weighs 12.5kg (equivalent to around thirteen bags of sugar) is similar in size to a computer keyboard,large brick or small French loaf,and is worth around £420,000, enough to buy a decent three-bedroomed house in many areas.
The £3.3million gold bullion in the boot of each car would buy 28 of the £118,828 Porsche Panameras, while the £10million total in the three cars would buy 84 Porsche Panameras.
Roads were closed by the Police and there was even a helicopter to keep the whole event under surveillance.
Can a Nigerian bank/CBN take this type of risk...To carry £10m(₦5 billion) in a non bullet proof car,no tough looking and heavily armed millitary or police officers.
Source https://autojosh.com/3-porsche-panamera-supercar-convoy-carries-24-gold-bars-worth-10m₦5b-across-london/
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by vertueptime: 11:00pm On Jan 22
Why not simply use helicopters to carry the load
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by HUSTLEOFMAN: 11:04pm On Jan 22
vertueptime:[/url]
Marketing strategy, they know say then go enter news if then do an like that, so it might attract more customers.
Why didn't they use all the bullion van or more tougher vehicles. All na showcase.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by mammanbawa: 11:24pm On Jan 22
Y'all know this can't happen in an African country.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Omololu2121: 11:28pm On Jan 22
It can happen here in ikorodu
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by michlins: 11:32pm On Jan 22
Everything you will be comparing Nigeria with Yankee. How many times have you seen Nigerian banks carrying cash with air surveillance and still block the road. Isn't that over security. The other time you were comparing Innoson with the likes of Mercedes forgetting that some review real cars after testing them. Be content with what you have. These comparison doesn't take you anywhere
14 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Aldebaran(m): 1:54am
Advertising Porsche
See how orderly the convoy is despite carrying N5b worth of GOLD
For Naija, na to shop slap or koboko if you ever near the bullion van by mistake...
Some will even shoot just to scare the people away..
God help us in dis country
9 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by imhotep: 9:21am
Gold stolen from Libya
Automotive1:
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Koolking(m): 9:22am
Am certain their movement detail was out of public knowledge. This kind of marketing stunt is risky to say the least.
Dare devils criminal would risk it to make away with the gold irrespective of maximum security details at their disposal. Government should censure this kind of stunt in order to avoid public collateral damage.
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by koonbey(m): 9:23am
Automotive1:
Don't just take every opportunity to denigrate Nigeria, even when it's patently unnecessary.
You're comparing using a bullet proof car and armed police, but you're ignoring the info in your own post that a helicopter accompanied the convoy and that they closed off the roads the convoy passed? Do bank bullion vans close off roads where you live, or do helicopters accompany them? Plus didn't you read the post where it said there was "intense security"?
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by soberdrunk(m): 9:24am
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by moscobabs(m): 9:24am
Which of the vehicles you are showing us
I see like 3 cars there
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Gkemz(m): 9:24am
Too much paparazzi
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Pavore9: 9:25am
vertueptime:
One word.......Packaging!
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by naturefellow(m): 9:25am
Bank job.
Oh my! Need to get me one of those autos.
Nice post automotive1
1 Like
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Offpoint: 9:25am
.
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by pinkyruledworld(m): 9:26am
The Italian Job
1 Like
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by EmmaLege: 9:26am
Okay
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by cursedAbiola(f): 9:27am
also compare the crime rate here to there
over there you don't get away with an arm robbery
but over here arm robbers get police body guards
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by naturefellow(m): 9:28am
HUSTLEOFMAN:You're right! Have you even thought about how we get to see this in professional photographs and not some random street shot? :-) it's only the chopper escort we don't get to see and that's probably because it's not a Porsche:-)))
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by gbosaa(m): 9:28am
vertueptime:
Helicopters might not be able to access the final destination...(underground vault) or anywhere near where it would be unloaded and transported to the safe.
The small cars could easily drive through the underground parking and offloaded easily.
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by sirgalahad26(m): 9:29am
op, help me tell them to bring the convoy to the following areas: ajegunle, bariga, ikorodu nd oshodi nd lets see if they dont loose both the cars nd gold!
1 Like
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by SweetJoystick(m): 9:29am
Gold wey don go up in price now, no wonder escort follow the cars
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:30am
H
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Kobicove(m): 9:37am
vertueptime:
I think this is just a publicity stunt
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:38am
Forget,they are only recreating the movie called Italian job.
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by kennykane1(m): 9:39am
Automotive1:
That is if CBN even have such amount of solid gold. Me think all have long been exchanged for paper money
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by Ollymurs(m): 9:41am
Where are my italian job guys on Ferrari F150 when you need them?
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by ehix89(m): 9:42am
Alexis Sanchez's 6months salary will buy everything including the people riding the automobiles and bikes #life
P.S: I didn't even mention Ronaldo or Messi oh
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by 69MissedCalls(m): 9:43am
Why dem no just put everything 4 one moto
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by 3pleo: 9:48am
This is where Trevor, Michael and Franklin is needed .
Only gamers will understand
1 Like
|Re: 3 Porsche Panamera Convoy Carries 24 Gold Bars Worth £10m (₦5B) Across London by richeeyo(m): 9:48am
vertueptime:Helicopters are no use transporting things over a heavily populated area, and it's just a easy target an rpg can bring it down because their are a lot of high building their. All the only information the criminals need is where it's coming from and where it's going and they would map out the no fly zone, and they would set different locations to expect it. But with this speed beast even if you attack it, the driver are highly expirenced drivers they would split up and they will all deliver.
Camry 99 Thermostat Removal / 5 Safety Tips For Driving At Night / Nairalanders: How Do You React When Your Car Is Hit?
Viewing this topic: olly6559, xtratagem(m), ruggedtimi(m), padresolomon, Readonee35L(m), Ordinary9jaGuy(m), mrvitalis(m), edidiongmichael(m), dannyville2(m), akanbimustaphao(m), director123(m), stanpee(m), vroy(m), Aldebaran(m), nwokechisom, Seenyo, rhemal, attorius(m), jagaban12, akunjohn(m), nijabazaar, CID, Ocfreedom, fizeul(m), praisecity(m), sayyid(m), TruthNigeria(m), PHILipu1(m), Saintsbrown(m), jamaicabakare(m), Kingsoul1(m), bettercreature(m), Ajawuihevictor, adeshevy, obirich, ogbolu0147(m), icon02(m), tdept, PopzyStak(m), oyebanji(m), DaveGyam(m), fixingtins, whyteboyz03(m), osundu(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), atilla(m), DrXavierCage(m), yeahmann(m), loobby(m), IMOLE17, tolanee(f), hollywater, Damojoy(m), gidjah(m), ConcernedNL, Onyedika11(m), YoungBlackRico(m), TopGunFighter, Harrisonwo(m), Macdawid(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14