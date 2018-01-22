₦airaland Forum

Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by praizblog: 5:26am
Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday At Her Resident (photos)

Beautiful actress Eniola Ajao who just celebrates her birthday recently host a birthday party in which nollywood icons like Odunlade Adekola, yinka Quradri, Mr latin and others attended.


News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/odunlade-adekola-yinka-quadri-mr-latin-celebrates-eniola-ajao-birthday-at-her-resident-photos/


Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by praizblog: 5:26am
Hbd oo






See more beautiful photos from the birthday bash here http://www.praizeupdates.com/odunlade-adekola-yinka-quadri-mr-latin-celebrates-eniola-ajao-birthday-at-her-resident-photos/
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by miteolu(m): 5:52am
Who among them is Eniola Ajao?
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Larrey(f): 8:06am
miteolu:
Who among them is Eniola Ajao?
The one beside yinka Quadri

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by abiolag(m): 9:41am
HBD beautiful babe. Wishing you all the best
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by edo3(m): 9:42am
grin,,is this suppose to be news?
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Danieldexii(m): 9:42am
i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by MorataFC: 9:42am
miteolu:
Who among them is Eniola Ajao?
that babe
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rollUP(m): 9:43am
Odunlade my guy with his funny face. I sight u.
Had eniola
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by hazan041: 9:43am
some people will still come here and say who are they
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by MorataFC: 9:44am
Danieldexii:
i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef
wetin u Dey suspect? The world know na tongue

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rollUP(m): 9:45am
[b]Na u know wetin u dey suspect.
They act movies together, so what?[/b]
Danieldexii:
i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Esseite: 9:45am
Larrey:
The one beside yinka Quadri

Lol....Pls which is yinka quadri?
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by focus1256: 9:46am
Makers of shithole films
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Talk2Bella(f): 9:47am
grin
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by waley24(m): 9:48am
Congratulations to her. Industry coming together to celebrate their own is a great thing. Thumbs up

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Josephjnr(m): 9:48am
Esseite:


Pls which is yinka quadri?

Use your head.

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by focus1256: 9:52am
Josephjnr:

Use your head.
Chai......anyways na wetin the guy deserve
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by ThankGod211: 9:53am

Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by oooduancalmdown: 9:57am
Those are my main actors. Happy birthday to the celebrant
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:57am
Check my signature
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by adahgold(m): 10:00am
Larrey:
The one beside yinka Quadri



You are beau.
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Tobycharles: 10:16am
miteolu:
Who among them is Eniola Ajao?

The person who snapped d pix
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rawpadgin(m): 10:25am
Which one yinka quadri? Is he the "u are seriously mad & u have no one to tell u" guy? grin grin
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by iamolatunay(m): 10:29am
Ummmmmmmm...odunlade my guy�...u no go miss this one for anything �
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by davodyguy: 10:31am
odunlade's babe Colleague
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by davodyguy: 10:32am
Danieldexii:
i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef

It's an open secret.

Any movie that features Eniola, Odunlade must be there.

It's a click
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by edednze101: 10:36am
Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by jazinogold(m): 10:47am
Larrey:
The one beside yinka Quadri

Who among them is yinka Quadri?

