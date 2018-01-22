Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday (7532 Views)

Eniola Ajao Stuns In Curvy Birthday Photos / Bolaji Amusan "Mr Latin" Celebrates His 50th Birthday Today / Mr Latin's Message To MMM And Fans' Reactions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Beautiful actress Eniola Ajao who just celebrates her birthday recently host a birthday party in which nollywood icons like Odunlade Adekola, yinka Quradri, Mr latin and others attended.





Gist from Praize Updates





News source ::





Cc lalasticlala fynestboi Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday At Her Resident (photos)Beautiful actress Eniola Ajao who just celebrates her birthday recently host a birthday party in which nollywood icons like Odunlade Adekola, yinka Quradri, Mr latin and others attended.News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/odunlade-adekola-yinka-quadri-mr-latin-celebrates-eniola-ajao-birthday-at-her-resident-photos/ Cc lalasticlala fynestboi















See more beautiful photos from the birthday bash here Hbd ooSee more beautiful photos from the birthday bash here http://www.praizeupdates.com/odunlade-adekola-yinka-quadri-mr-latin-celebrates-eniola-ajao-birthday-at-her-resident-photos/

Who among them is Eniola Ajao?

miteolu:

Who among them is Eniola Ajao? The one beside yinka Quadri The one beside yinka Quadri 2 Likes

HBD beautiful babe. Wishing you all the best

,,is this suppose to be news? ,,is this suppose to be news?

i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef 4 Likes

miteolu:

Who among them is Eniola Ajao? that babe that babe

Odunlade my guy with his funny face. I sight u.

Had eniola

some people will still come here and say who are they

Danieldexii:

i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef wetin u Dey suspect? The world know na wetin u Dey suspect? The world know na 2 Likes

b]Na u know wetin u dey suspect.

They act movies together, so what?[/b] Danieldexii:

i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef

Larrey:

The one beside yinka Quadri

Lol....Pls which is yinka quadri? Lol....Pls which is yinka quadri?

Makers of shithole films

Congratulations to her. Industry coming together to celebrate their own is a great thing. Thumbs up 1 Like

Esseite:





Pls which is yinka quadri?

Use your head. Use your head. 3 Likes

Josephjnr:



Use your head. Chai......anyways na wetin the guy deserve Chai......anyways na wetin the guy deserve

Those are my main actors. Happy birthday to the celebrant

Check my signature

Larrey:

The one beside yinka Quadri





You are beau. You are beau.

miteolu:

Who among them is Eniola Ajao?

The person who snapped d pix The person who snapped d pix

Which one yinka quadri? Is he the "u are seriously mad & u have no one to tell u" guy?

Ummmmmmmm...odunlade my guy�...u no go miss this one for anything �

odunlade's babe Colleague

Danieldexii:

i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef

It's an open secret.



Any movie that features Eniola, Odunlade must be there.



It's a click It's an open secret.Any movie that features Eniola, Odunlade must be there.It's a click

we did it over the weekend, we doing it today again , 310 odds available , call now to subscribe