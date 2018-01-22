₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by praizblog: 5:26am
Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday At Her Resident (photos)
Beautiful actress Eniola Ajao who just celebrates her birthday recently host a birthday party in which nollywood icons like Odunlade Adekola, yinka Quradri, Mr latin and others attended.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by praizblog: 5:26am
Hbd oo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by miteolu(m): 5:52am
Who among them is Eniola Ajao?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Larrey(f): 8:06am
miteolu:The one beside yinka Quadri
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by abiolag(m): 9:41am
HBD beautiful babe. Wishing you all the best
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by edo3(m): 9:42am
,,is this suppose to be news?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Danieldexii(m): 9:42am
i dey suspect this lady and odunlade sef
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by MorataFC: 9:42am
miteolu:that babe
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rollUP(m): 9:43am
Odunlade my guy with his funny face. I sight u.
Had eniola
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by hazan041: 9:43am
some people will still come here and say who are they
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by MorataFC: 9:44am
Danieldexii:wetin u Dey suspect? The world know na
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rollUP(m): 9:45am
[b]Na u know wetin u dey suspect.
They act movies together, so what?[/b]
Danieldexii:
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Esseite: 9:45am
Larrey:
Lol....Pls which is yinka quadri?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by focus1256: 9:46am
Makers of shithole films
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Talk2Bella(f): 9:47am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by waley24(m): 9:48am
Congratulations to her. Industry coming together to celebrate their own is a great thing. Thumbs up
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Josephjnr(m): 9:48am
Esseite:
Use your head.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by focus1256: 9:52am
Josephjnr:Chai......anyways na wetin the guy deserve
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by ThankGod211: 9:53am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by oooduancalmdown: 9:57am
Those are my main actors. Happy birthday to the celebrant
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:57am
Check my signature
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by adahgold(m): 10:00am
Larrey:
You are beau.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by Tobycharles: 10:16am
miteolu:
The person who snapped d pix
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by rawpadgin(m): 10:25am
Which one yinka quadri? Is he the "u are seriously mad & u have no one to tell u" guy?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by iamolatunay(m): 10:29am
Ummmmmmmm...odunlade my guy�...u no go miss this one for anything �
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by davodyguy: 10:31am
odunlade's
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by davodyguy: 10:32am
Danieldexii:
It's an open secret.
Any movie that features Eniola, Odunlade must be there.
It's a click
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by edednze101: 10:36am
|Re: Odunlade Adekola, Yinka Quadri, Mr Latin Celebrates Eniola Ajao Birthday by jazinogold(m): 10:47am
Larrey:
Who among them is yinka Quadri?
