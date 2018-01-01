₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,949,442 members, 4,044,037 topics. Date: Wednesday, 24 January 2018 at 10:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) (3950 Views)
UNN Graduate Dies Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (photos) / I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out / RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by purplejuli: 10:43pm On Jan 23
The remains of Dr. Ahmed Victor Idowu has been committed to mother earth at Okene Cemetery. The young promising Doctor met his untimely death in line of his duty.
Doctor Ahmed Victor Idowu was said to have contracted the deadly Lassa Fever virus after a woman brought her 7-month-old baby who was having some febrile illness for some expert management at at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where he secured his houseman-ship.
Ahmed Victor was a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2016). He started his housejob/internship last year at the Federal Medical centre, Lokoja in Kogi state.
He was the doctor on duty last week at the FMC, Lokoja at the Paediatrics unit (Children's ward) where he contracted Lassa Fever.
https://www.042express.com.ng/2018/01/ahmed-victor-idowu-medical-doctor-lassa-fever-kogi-buried-photos.html
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by dkronicle(m): 9:55am
Chaii he died serving a dumb country.
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by justi4jesu(f): 9:55am
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by koolcat: 9:55am
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Otapipia: 9:55am
After struggling to go through school in Nigeria, with all the avoidable stress foisted on students by successive failed governments, this young promising lad just died.
I feel for his parents and loved ones. Death is indeed wicked.
Death, please fix your gaze on the wicked generation that has brought Nigeria to its knees and leave the young ones to live and fulfil their destinies. Rest in peace, young doc.
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Bentoli(m): 9:55am
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Jexyme(f): 9:55am
Sad!
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by freezze(m): 9:56am
May his soul RIP
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Zaynabtemmy: 9:57am
RIP DOC
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by ladychioma: 9:57am
RIP. So sad
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Goodmoney: 9:57am
Rest In Peace.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by drkay(m): 9:57am
RIP Colleague.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Wenner: 9:57am
Ehyah
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by orjikuramo(m): 9:57am
R.I.P Dr.
I presume if ebola breaks out now, we all would be gone.
Nigeria has a lot to learn from Lagos.
Argue with your ancestors.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by otswag(m): 9:58am
R. I. P bro. Honestly, this country is not worth your sacrifice. I pray you are at peace and that your family is strong enough to move on without you.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by lizberry1(f): 9:58am
May his gentle soul rest in peace ...so sad
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by satowind: 9:58am
sad. Some one that died in service this is how the country buried him like a leper
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by 12345baba: 10:00am
Rip
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by gimbayaro(m): 10:00am
eya
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by sainty2k3(m): 10:00am
So sad
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by solasoulmusic(f): 10:01am
RIP
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by lilyheaven: 10:02am
This is so heart aching, after all the suffering in medical school some one will just die in this manner, is too bad.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by bpalace(m): 10:02am
RIP victor, may God forgive Nigeria.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by lilyheaven: 10:02am
RIP! Young Doctor.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by wildcatter23(m): 10:06am
Q
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by mechanics(m): 10:15am
dkronicle:Our country is not dumb.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by YetundeOlatunji: 10:17am
So sad... May His soul rest in peace.
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Amhappy(f): 10:17am
Its sad Rest in peace young man
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by Adaomalight(f): 10:21am
R.I.P Bro
|Re: Burial Of Doctor Who Died Of Lassa Fever In Kogi (PHOTOS) by dkronicle(m): 10:23am
mechanics:ok
Man With 10-stone Testicles / How To Naturally Handle Constipation / Skin Toning Cream
Viewing this topic: Elslim, popsyleo1, Rajiolaade, Cherokee(m), Ebony2390, UniversalTECHS, ShawnMcJoe, bola555(f), Almansurah, Emly27, chocorex(m), oluwaphyno(m), Jasmine4(f), chiroyale(f), lawaldgrea, maestro2000(m), Misturat1998, Heavenian, goldt456(m), Godsonkemz(m), debonairprinx(m), profudus(m), uniquetreasure, valentival, gurujoe, Dtymisnw(f), pagorino(m), mannatech, rufdan(m), Matherson(m), scotcom, Eseose9(f), samsamgo, majjiit, classic007(m), Zino083188, mercystreet(m), brownciga, Amaku32, Ritasnr, adontcare(f), equilibrum(m), Diomimi, tunjidayo, cursedAbiola(f), biuty20, calebson123 and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12