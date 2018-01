Doctor Ahmed Victor Idowu was said to have contracted the deadly



Ahmed Victor was a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2016). He started his housejob/internshi



He was the doctor on duty last week at the FMC, Lokoja at the Paediatrics unit (Children's ward) where he contracted Lassa Fever.



https://www.042express.com.ng/2018/01/ahmed-victor-idowu-medical-doctor-lassa-fever-kogi-buried-photos.html The remains of Dr. Ahmed Victor Idowu has been committed to mother earth at Okene Cemetery. The young promising Doctor met his untimely death in line of his duty.Doctor Ahmed Victor Idowu was said to have contracted the deadly Lassa Fever virus after a woman brought her 7-month-old baby who was having some febrile illness for some expert management at at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where he secured his houseman-ship.Ahmed Victor was a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2016). He started his housejob/internshi p last year at the Federal Medical centre, Lokoja in Kogi state.He was the doctor on duty last week at the FMC, Lokoja at the Paediatrics unit (Children's ward) where he contracted Lassa Fever.