https://www.042express.com.ng/2018/01/ahmed-victor-idowu-medical-doctor-lassa-fever-kogi-buried-photos.html The remains of Dr. Ahmed Victor Idowu has been committed to mother earth at Okene Cemetery. The young promising Doctor met his untimely death in line of his duty.Doctor Ahmed Victor Idowu was said to have contracted the deadly Lassa Fever virus after a woman brought her 7-month-old baby who was having some febrile illness for some expert management at at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where he secured his houseman-ship.Ahmed Victor was a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2016). He started his housejob/internshi p last year at the Federal Medical centre, Lokoja in Kogi state.He was the doctor on duty last week at the FMC, Lokoja at the Paediatrics unit (Children's ward) where he contracted Lassa Fever.

Chaii he died serving a dumb country. 3 Likes

RIP

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE

After struggling to go through school in Nigeria, with all the avoidable stress foisted on students by successive failed governments, this young promising lad just died.



I feel for his parents and loved ones. Death is indeed wicked.



Death, please fix your gaze on the wicked generation that has brought Nigeria to its knees and leave the young ones to live and fulfil their destinies. Rest in peace, young doc. 3 Likes

RIP

Sad!

May his soul RIP

RIP DOC

RIP. So sad

Rest In Peace.

RIP Colleague.

Ehyah

R.I.P Dr.

I presume if ebola breaks out now, we all would be gone.

Nigeria has a lot to learn from Lagos.



Argue with your ancestors.

R. I. P bro. Honestly, this country is not worth your sacrifice. I pray you are at peace and that your family is strong enough to move on without you.

May his gentle soul rest in peace ...so sad

sad. Some one that died in service this is how the country buried him like a leper

Rip

eya

So sad

RIP

This is so heart aching, after all the suffering in medical school some one will just die in this manner, is too bad.



RIP victor, may God forgive Nigeria. RIP victor, may God forgive Nigeria.

RIP! Young Doctor.

Q

dkronicle:

Chaii he died serving a dumb country. Our country is not dumb. Our country is not dumb.

So sad... May His soul rest in peace.

Its sad Rest in peace young man

R.I.P Bro