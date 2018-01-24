₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by information1: 10:49pm On Jan 23
Airtel will no longer be a party to the process of acquiring the properties of now-defunct Etisalat (which is now known as 9Mobile), and that has come as a shock to many.
Being the third largest provider of telecoms services in the country, industry experts had seen this as a big boom for Airtel. Afterall, successful purchase of the infrastructure owned by 9Mobile would make Airtel the number one biggest telecoms provider in the country, catapulting their customer base to a combined 85.5 million subscribers on both voice and internet packages.
According to an insider who spoke to TheCable on the matter, the reason for Airtel’s cold feet at this stage of the deal was because the brand felt ‘many things are not too plain with the entire process.’ they stated the source reported that
Airtel believes too many things hidden about the health of 9Mobile, and that it is too risky for anyone to buy the company. Things become compounded with the court case by Spectrum Wireless.
Of course, it is reasonable that such a thing will scare off the company from making the purchase. Risk management and the bearing of shareholders would have been significant factors in reaching this decision. However, looking on the bright side for this sale are the quotes of $500 million and about $300 million which have been submitted by Teleology Holdings Limited and Smile Telecoms Holdings respectively.
Since Airtel is out of the deal, and two companies have already brought their quotes, that leaves just the last two of five – Globacom and Helios Investment Partners. Surprisingly too, none of these companies came forward with a quote, even as the window for bid submissions closed. It remains to see what new turn the sale will take, and who eventually gets all the spoils in the end.
https://www.techliet.co/airtel-pulls-race-purchase-9mobile-globacom-also-fails-submit-bid/
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by wilsonreuben(m): 10:52pm On Jan 23
Thank Goodness, bad things would have followed!
Airtel would have just destroyed 9mobile. Pheeww!
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by Jwonder(m): 9:56am
Everything in this country is shady, nothing or no one is straightforward.
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by kabeerhabe(m): 9:56am
All of them na same.
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by melya(m): 9:58am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by MorataFC: 9:58am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by hiiblazhers(m): 9:58am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by damilosky7188: 9:58am
wilsonreuben:aleast beta dan glo.9mobile av been out of service in my area 4 one weak
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by NextGovernor(m): 9:59am
Have any notice that when you recharge your glo line, your airtime drastically reduce or vanish b4 next morning.
GLO what is wrong?
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by Justanodadude: 9:59am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by careytommy7(m): 9:59am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by satowind: 10:00am
glo buy them and improve ur service mumu company
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by edward1106(m): 10:00am
The way GLO has been removing 50/100 for seriously almost every recharge I make for "things" I didn't subscribe on, I don't know if its connected to this 9mobile stuffs cos my thought is they may be doing same to almost everyone
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by philchudi: 10:00am
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by Pubichairs(m): 10:01am
Airtel always de fall my hand
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by stefanweeks: 10:01am
Airtel right now
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by Awoo88: 10:02am
Nigeria don happen to that company. They should give to Buhari so he can appoint his fulani brothers to run and kill it gradually. He can then blame PDP and Jonathan
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by fabinfos(f): 10:06am
NextGovernor:I thought it was only me...I don't understand why it happens.
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by cpu2006(m): 10:07am
how much. my accountant will credit you shortly. first thing on my agenda as the owner of 10mibile is to appoint DIRECTOR OF HAPPINESS.
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by quentin06: 10:12am
All these broke naija telecom companies, they shud go and clear their bank loans first.
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by jaxxy(m): 10:14am
Glo shud kindly pull out 2
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:14am
Airtel and their wahala
|Re: Airtel Pulls Out Of Race To Purchase 9mobile As Globacom Fails To Submit a Bid by BAILMONEY: 10:15am
fabinfos:SOPHISTICATED STEALING
