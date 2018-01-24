₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by OpsMoniker: 10:05am
Don't try this at home
Basically for the first 10 seconds it does nothing but after that the shell splits and the inside fries.
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by jerflakes(m): 12:16pm
Good work!
You have a scientists' curiousity
But you don't boil something inside oil though
The term, boiling, is reserved for water or water-soluble liquid
Abeg no vex for that correction, I like your experiment though
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Desyner: 12:22pm
That's shell-fried egg.
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by daskid130(m): 12:59pm
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by destinyy23(f): 2:04pm
Are you a scientist/researcher?
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Friedyokes: 2:21pm
Boiling an egg in oil is frying nah ...so you fried the egg in its shell
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Ablyz(m): 2:25pm
Mr. Man, you can't boil egg inside oil you only fry will oil.so ,that proccess you frif the egg
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by careytommy7(m): 2:29pm
Congratulations on this recent discovery o thou Nigerian scientist!
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Aplaudez(m): 4:07pm
OpsMoniker:you're a science student
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by aristocratic(m): 4:57pm
Okay . That's good
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Follygunners: 5:16pm
You should try soaking a boiled egg in a full glass coke for 24hrs... See the result!
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by kilojoDesigns: 6:35pm
OpsMoniker:
Did you also test if it's good for eating
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by SageMahrez: 7:24pm
This one dey waste egg wey person go fry use push down better soft bread... sorry for u.
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by kaffyadeakeem(f): 7:52pm
Awon omo science student
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by SeniorZato(m): 8:08pm
It will explode
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by R2bees(m): 8:09pm
it will be boiled-Fried... mtewwwwww
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by dani1luv: 8:09pm
OpsMoniker:
Picture or............
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by helphelp: 8:09pm
Awon omo Science student
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by desreek9(f): 8:10pm
lol, op i like your sense of curiosity
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by RemedyLab: 8:10pm
Discovered by you
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by ednut1(m): 8:10pm
ok o
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by emeijeh(m): 8:10pm
Hardship wan kill people here, na boiling of egg inside oil this one dey reason.
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Authoreety: 8:10pm
It will froil
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Niyinficient(m): 8:10pm
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by NOETHNICITY(m): 8:10pm
The shell will brake because it will not be able to withstand the temperature
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by Alariwo2: 8:10pm
You boil with water and fry with oil..
Don't be faster than your shawdow forming oversabi.. Your argument is null and void.
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by DeePsychologist(m): 8:11pm
You get oil to waste ni..........
|Re: What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? by ayusco85(m): 8:11pm
Pls we are talking about letters to buhari. How does this thread ensure buhari heads back to daura by 2019
