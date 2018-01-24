Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What Will Happen If You Boil Egg Inside Oil Instead Of Water? (26534 Views)

Basically for the first 10 seconds it does nothing but after that the shell splits and the inside fries.



Honestly, I was expecting at least a small explosion but I was disappointed. Don't try this at home 17 Likes 3 Shares

Good work!



You have a scientists' curiousity



But you don't boil something inside oil though



The term, boiling, is reserved for water or water-soluble liquid



Abeg no vex for that correction, I like your experiment though 268 Likes 15 Shares

That's shell-fried egg. 23 Likes

Are you a scientist/researcher? 5 Likes 2 Shares

Boiling an egg in oil is frying nah ...so you fried the egg in its shell 23 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Man, you can't boil egg inside oil you only fry will oil.so ,that proccess you frif the egg 5 Likes

Congratulations on this recent discovery o thou Nigerian scientist! 31 Likes

OpsMoniker:

Honestly, I was expecting at least a small explosion but I was disappointed. you're a science student you're a science student 22 Likes

Okay . That's good

You should try soaking a boiled egg in a full glass coke for 24hrs... See the result! 1 Like 1 Share

OpsMoniker:

Did you also test if it's good for eating Did you also test if it's good for eating

This one dey waste egg wey person go fry use push down better soft bread... sorry for u. 38 Likes 1 Share

Awon omo science student 27 Likes

It will explode

it will be boiled-Fried... mtewwwwww

OpsMoniker:

Picture or............ Picture or............ 1 Like

Awon omo Science student 6 Likes

lol, op i like your sense of curiosity 1 Like

Discovered by you

ok o

Hardship wan kill people here, na boiling of egg inside oil this one dey reason. 1 Like

It will froil 13 Likes

The shell will brake because it will not be able to withstand the temperature

You boil with water and fry with oil..



Don't be faster than your shawdow forming oversabi.. Your argument is null and void. 1 Like

You get oil to waste ni..........