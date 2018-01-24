Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... (26141 Views)

I Go Dye writes Buhari: Leave now when the ovation is loud



igodye_



A clarion call to all tradition leaders,Ex-presidents,diplomatic communities elder statesmen,professional bodies,entertainers and Nigerian youths to lay their voices to end political recycling, because a future bequeathed to Nigerian youths today, will be the best legacy.



Sir,with profound respect to your personality do I write this letter,

Sir,with profound respect to your personality do I write you this letter,

Please allow me the privilege to politely take you through some of the best moments of your life as a youth.



I have questioned my fears when i looked back at our history, as a people and the many opportunities that has been denied the youths of my generation. The youths of today are grieving everyday, because so much has been taken away from them.



They have been denied the right to good life,quality education,freedom,justice, sustainable means of livelihood and above all, the freedom to leadership.

These opportunities were given in the past,remarkably many great Nigerians including your humble self,enjoyed the very best from our great country.How come my generation has been short changed and left in dissolution and uncertainty?



We all have our different birth dates, yours was in 1942. You joined the Nigerian Army at the age of 19 in 1961.Just three years in military service, Nigerian government sent you and a few others to commonwealth military academy training at Aldershot in England, between 1962- 1963. A testimony of how government cared and protected the youths at that time. At 22 years you were already the platoon commander of the second infantry Battalion.



Thereafter, at the age of 25years you were the among the few soldiers that were involved in the counter- coup of 1966, which included your colleagues in service, Abacha 23 years,IBB 25 years and the oldest was Danjuma 28 years and a host of others. At youthful age, In 1975, at 33 years ,you were already the Governor of North Eastern States .While in 1976 at 34 years ,you were appointed as the minister of petroleum.



Meanwhile, two years later, in 1979,I was born into this world,the story has been the same old story,when e go better? In 1983, at the age of 41 years as a sign of displeasure with the Shehu Shagari led civil government, you conquered your fears and risked your life to overthrow the democratic structure at that time,at this young age 41 you became the Head of State. Today you are 75years old, and president of Nigeria, nothing can be found to still be missing, apart from the fact that the youths have not be protected even in your administration.



As highlighted then, most of the issues facing the country,is still killing the ordinary Nigerians today,no electricity,no food,no shelter,no employment and many other social problems. Let me recall, previously I wrote you a letter titled: logic and reasons with out guns,I spoke on some issues affecting us as a people.



If we don’t change our political process,sooner than later, the youths will demand for it,I just pray it’s not too late. Sir,I am not against your political ambition,neither am I opposing your interest but I am of the view that it’s better to leave the stage when the ovation is loud. Honestly speaking,there is nothing new for you to conquer,the only sacrifice that will bring more honour to your personality, is for you to lead the process of advancing and transferring political leadership to the youths.



The best gift that you can obviously give to my generation is to activate and set the process of ending the long and over -due political recycling’s that has denied the youths their rightful place in our political history as Nation. Today, some people are already clamouring that you should continue in power,they have a right to their opinions, but I feel we all owe this Nation the truth at all times. Since you became president, life has taught many of us that the circumstance of life are unforeseeable, It will be honourable to become an elder statesman at this time of your life.



Most of those instigating this continuation are doing it mostly for their selfish interest ,because of what they are gaining or stand to gain, if you remain in power,do they really care about what you will be remembered for Sir,once again,nature has presented to you an opportunity to live as our new generation hero and many young Nigerians are waiting, for you to have compassion for the youths,by lending them the privileges to define who governs them and stop the recycling that has kept us captives.



You people are annoying the presidency, you are just reminding him of 1983-85 when he was kicked out. And he may sit tight and refuse another unceremonious booting out. You all think this is Jonathan that has the safety of Nigerians as his priority?



This man should be begged and persuaded, the mistake was voting him in. Voting him out will take tact and hardwork. Fences should be mended in the south and apologies offered to those who were right in 2015. 86 Likes 4 Shares

Let me introduce you all to my MEME below:



Feel free and enjoy it on NL - - - - - - - - 11 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari the greatest mistake of all time. 66 Likes 3 Shares

Ovation is not loud ooo na final disgrace remain ..I suspect Buhari will be paraded with pant on the streets of Abuja if care is not taken 44 Likes 1 Share

“They ［Buhari and his team］have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth. Einstein made it clear to us that doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the height of folly. Already, Nigerians are committing suicide for the unbearable socio-economic situation they find themselves in. And yet Nigerians love life. We must not continue to reinforce failure and hope that all will be well. It is self-deceit and self-defeat and another aspect of folly” Obasanjo 2018 9 Likes 1 Share

Alariwo2:

See them idiots..



PMB has every right to contest again, so you mofos should shut d fvck up.



Obasanjo indirectly gave corrupt elements in Nigeria mouth to talk. Senile old man. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Writing my letter too. Warri no dey carry last 5 Likes 1 Share





Buhari....



Are u mad!! Wait o,Buhari....Are u mad!! 23 Likes

This is baba must go. . .

megrimor:

Idiotic government



So they could reply OBJ in less than 24hr but never paid condolence to Benue killings even after 3weeks of the sad events.



May thunder, birthed in Daura, breed in Zulu, Brought up in Swahili, attained puberty in the Pacific, and currently resides in Bermuda fire Buhari and all who has connived to bring tears and shame upon innocent Nigerians.





Note: if you quote me negatively, may you receive a portion of that thunder



So much sauce in this your statement So much sauce in this your statement 20 Likes 1 Share

Idiotic government



So they could reply OBJ in less than 24hr but never paid condolence to Benue killings even after 3weeks of the sad events.



May thunder, birthed in Daura, breed in Zulu, Brought up in Swahili, attained puberty in the Pacific, and currently resides in Bermuda fire Buhari and all who has connived to bring tears and shame upon innocent Nigerians.





Note: if you quote me negatively, may you receive a portion of that thunder 80 Likes 6 Shares

See them idiots..



PMB has every right to contest again, so you mofos should shut d fvck up.



Obasanjo indirectly gave corrupt elements in Nigeria mouth to talk. Senile old man. 5 Likes 5 Shares

Make una scatter this useless contraption called Nigeria. Obviously this forced marriage is not working. Stop sustaining a fake colonial creation 4 Likes 1 Share

Honestly this is how a resolution should start.



you cant beat me and expect me not to cry



If you dont like how things are being run, say your mind ................. After all, that is what they used against the last administration 6 Likes 1 Share

. If the ovation for Buhari is loud, we will all be urging him to contest for 2019. lol at loud ovation. If the ovation for Buhari is loud, we will all be urging him to contest for 2019. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nija don turned comedy season 2

Nonsense. Even though I don't hold brief for neither PMB nor his contemporaries yet, I've no reason to vilify them over their actions and inactions towards the present-generation youth of this country - I can only positively critize them (yet without crucifying them) over their inability to better the causes of the masses so far.



I have the youth to blame because power is never given rather its fought for. Enough of "right without responsibility" thought. . . The best way of vilifying someone is by besting him is his own game. 2 Likes 1 Share

Which kain ovation? 2 Likes

Nigeria as a nation is very tolerant.

Just look at the US and how they treat trump.

He is steadily on his toes to give the best at all times to the american people.

Gradually the average Nigerian now knows what he wants.

The youths are gradually taking a stand.

Soon Nigeria will be great again.

The clouds are gathering. It is time to say no to recycled leaders.

Enough is enough.

Let everyone who can speak speak, let everyone who can write write. Let everyone who can react react.

It is our collective effort that can take this nation to the height it deserves.

Say no to recycled leaders.

Buhari the clouds are gathering.

Retire now with your dignity and be remembered as a hero.

Enough is enough. 6 Likes 1 Share







I Am going to write the dullard tomorrow It's open season on open lettersI Am going to write the dullard tomorrow 5 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for Mr Ibu's letter. 1 Like

First of all it has been proven time and time again Buhari never took part in any coupe



Secondly until I see a detailed argument of what Buhari did that's bad and what he was supposed to do instead ...all this are rubbish



Buhari has his issues ( herdsmen handling and few others )but the effort to stablise Nigeria can be seen ....our economy is growing contract are flowing in to people that seek them



Until I see a better alternative ( not atiku or fayose ) I would stick to Buhari



My own opinion 2 Likes

He doesn't like reading . kindly pass your message to him in a cartoon format. He likes watching cartoon. 6 Likes 1 Share

that is if buhari can read and comprehend all these letters 3 Likes 1 Share

epic! thumbs up @ I go die! the redundant nomad must go!

megrimor:

Idiotic government



So they could reply OBJ in less than 24hr but never paid condolence to Benue killings even after 3weeks of the sad events.



May thunder, birthed in Daura, breed in Zulu, Brought up in Swahili, attained puberty in the Pacific, and currently resides in Bermuda fire Buhari and all who has connived to bring tears and shame upon innocent Nigerians.





Note: if you quote me negatively, may you receive a portion of that thunder

-



That's a negative sign up there



So I have quoted you negatively



Now, where is the portion of the thunder that will fire me? That's a negative sign up thereSo I have quoted you negativelyNow, where is the portion of the thunder that will fire me? 4 Likes