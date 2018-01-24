₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by MisterGrace: 12:18pm
ANOTHER LETTER
I Go Dye writes Buhari: Leave now when the ovation is loud
igodye_
A clarion call to all tradition leaders,Ex-presidents,diplomatic communities elder statesmen,professional bodies,entertainers and Nigerian youths to lay their voices to end political recycling, because a future bequeathed to Nigerian youths today, will be the best legacy.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeVBJ4vAOCQ/
31 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Sprumbabafather: 12:20pm
You people are annoying the presidency, you are just reminding him of 1983-85 when he was kicked out. And he may sit tight and refuse another unceremonious booting out. You all think this is Jonathan that has the safety of Nigerians as his priority?
This man should be begged and persuaded, the mistake was voting him in. Voting him out will take tact and hardwork. Fences should be mended in the south and apologies offered to those who were right in 2015.
86 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by saydfact(m): 12:20pm
Let me introduce you all to my MEME below:
Feel free and enjoy it on NL - - - -
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by lurther: 12:21pm
Buhari the greatest mistake of all time.
66 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by SalamRushdie: 12:23pm
Ovation is not loud ooo na final disgrace remain ..I suspect Buhari will be paraded with pant on the streets of Abuja if care is not taken
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by BlueLORD: 12:24pm
“They ［Buhari and his team］have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth. Einstein made it clear to us that doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the height of folly. Already, Nigerians are committing suicide for the unbearable socio-economic situation they find themselves in. And yet Nigerians love life. We must not continue to reinforce failure and hope that all will be well. It is self-deceit and self-defeat and another aspect of folly” Obasanjo 2018
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by doyinisaac: 12:24pm
Alariwo2:
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by AmiciLord(m): 12:29pm
Writing my letter too. Warri no dey carry last
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by karnafiu03: 7:57pm
Wait o,
Buhari....
Are u mad!!
23 Likes
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by IMASTEX: 7:57pm
This is baba must go. . .
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by link2ok22: 7:58pm
megrimor:
So much sauce in this your statement
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by megrimor(m): 7:58pm
Idiotic government
So they could reply OBJ in less than 24hr but never paid condolence to Benue killings even after 3weeks of the sad events.
May thunder, birthed in Daura, breed in Zulu, Brought up in Swahili, attained puberty in the Pacific, and currently resides in Bermuda fire Buhari and all who has connived to bring tears and shame upon innocent Nigerians.
Note: if you quote me negatively, may you receive a portion of that thunder
80 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Alariwo2: 7:58pm
See them idiots..
PMB has every right to contest again, so you mofos should shut d fvck up.
Obasanjo indirectly gave corrupt elements in Nigeria mouth to talk. Senile old man.
5 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by edo3(m): 7:58pm
,
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Nnaabros: 7:58pm
Make una scatter this useless contraption called Nigeria. Obviously this forced marriage is not working. Stop sustaining a fake colonial creation
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by peter1994(m): 7:59pm
Honestly this is how a resolution should start.
you cant beat me and expect me not to cry
If you dont like how things are being run, say your mind ................. After all, that is what they used against the last administration
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by DoTheNeedful: 7:59pm
lol at loud ovation . If the ovation for Buhari is loud, we will all be urging him to contest for 2019.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:59pm
Nija don turned comedy season 2
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by LordKO(m): 7:59pm
Nonsense. Even though I don't hold brief for neither PMB nor his contemporaries yet, I've no reason to vilify them over their actions and inactions towards the present-generation youth of this country - I can only positively critize them (yet without crucifying them) over their inability to better the causes of the masses so far.
I have the youth to blame because power is never given rather its fought for. Enough of "right without responsibility" thought. . . The best way of vilifying someone is by besting him is his own game.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by jerflakes(m): 8:00pm
Which kain ovation?
2 Likes
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Built2last: 8:00pm
Ok
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Dagaya(m): 8:00pm
Nigeria as a nation is very tolerant.
Just look at the US and how they treat trump.
He is steadily on his toes to give the best at all times to the american people.
Gradually the average Nigerian now knows what he wants.
The youths are gradually taking a stand.
Soon Nigeria will be great again.
The clouds are gathering. It is time to say no to recycled leaders.
Enough is enough.
Let everyone who can speak speak, let everyone who can write write. Let everyone who can react react.
It is our collective effort that can take this nation to the height it deserves.
Say no to recycled leaders.
Buhari the clouds are gathering.
Retire now with your dignity and be remembered as a hero.
Enough is enough.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by zombieTRACKER: 8:01pm
It's open season on open letters
I Am going to write the dullard tomorrow
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by unbitchable(m): 8:01pm
Waiting for Mr Ibu's letter.
1 Like
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by mrvitalis(m): 8:01pm
First of all it has been proven time and time again Buhari never took part in any coupe
Secondly until I see a detailed argument of what Buhari did that's bad and what he was supposed to do instead ...all this are rubbish
Buhari has his issues ( herdsmen handling and few others )but the effort to stablise Nigeria can be seen ....our economy is growing contract are flowing in to people that seek them
Until I see a better alternative ( not atiku or fayose ) I would stick to Buhari
My own opinion
2 Likes
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Sharp9: 8:01pm
He doesn't like reading . kindly pass your message to him in a cartoon format. He likes watching cartoon.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by kambili999(f): 8:01pm
that is if buhari can read and comprehend all these letters
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Dearlord(m): 8:02pm
This man is highly high on something.
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Adaomalight(f): 8:02pm
Interesting
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Seenyo: 8:02pm
epic! thumbs up @ I go die! the redundant nomad must go!
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by jerflakes(m): 8:02pm
megrimor:
-
That's a negative sign up there
So I have quoted you negatively
Now, where is the portion of the thunder that will fire me?
4 Likes
|Re: I Go Dye's Letter To President Buhari: Leave Now That The Ovation... by Mariangeles: 8:02pm
There is fire on the mountain...
