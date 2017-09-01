Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend (6994 Views)

Ace comedian, Youngest Landlord, today, engaged his longtime girlfriend, Iyore also known as Triggie, in Benin city. Youngest Landlord engaged her after dating her for six years.



This happened on Saturday, September 16th, 2017, as the beautiful bride to be was surprised after seeing her friends and some Nigerian celebrities with her man storming where she was and were all smiling at her.



I Go dye, Solidstar, Buchi, I Go Save, others in attendance. See more pics and watch the video shared by I Go Dye below:



Big congrats to them!



Congratulations to @lovelyyoungestlandlord on your engagement

A post shared by Amb, Francis Agoda (@igodye_) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:14am PDT



huh?





This girl looks familiar..I know her typeShe's the type you pick off Badoo, send 10k to her account and she trots to wherever you are,Spread her legs on your sofa, you conquer her territory and fill her enclaves.And she's back to her base.No trace, no attachments, no emotions.Now the question is why will a sane man marry such a woman?The second question is, why will a sane woman marry a man with such a hair-do?Endtime union.Graced by comedians, obviously going to end up a joke.I just pray it isn't the man who is the laughing stock then.

NwaAmaikpe:



How far bro? How far bro? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Thats a nice Restaurant there.

Young landlord congrats

This boy bin get bad mouth da year o.

Billyonaire:

Thats a nice Restaurant there.

it's a Chinese restaurant in Benin it's a Chinese restaurant in Benin

am i the only one that does not understand this post 2 Likes

Youngest Landlord don fat?



Kai this guy get mouth that year



Foreign armed robber: (presses door bell) Hello, good afternoon. You mind opening up?





Benin armed robber: Every body bell up!

Which soup una cook? 3 Likes

The shirts though, so she accepted the ring and went to change her top or what



Smh 3 Likes

ewoo see breast oo

so succulent

generationz:

The shirts though, so she accepted the ring and went to change her top or what





Smh As in the stuff is so dry As in the stuff is so dry 2 Likes

Youngest landlord don fat o

.

.

.Upon all you say you still no get Likes SMH... IF THEY ARE SANE OR NOT HOW DOES MAKE YOU PERFECT.

.ADVICE:DONT JUDGE BY APPERANCE! .Upon all you say you still no get Likes SMH... IF THEY ARE SANE OR NOT HOW DOES MAKE YOU PERFECT..ADVICE:DONT JUDGE BY APPERANCE! 7 Likes





Love is so sweet when the feeling is mutual... When I see people "engaged" or married... I always imagine that the love in their heart is "endless"



Congratulations to them.... Love is so sweet when the feeling is mutual... When I see people "engaged" or married... I always imagine that the love in their heart is "endless"Congratulations to them.... 1 Like

what canasay...HML

Rubbish proposal.. She Don even wear the shirt if YES , I WILL .. muguli



AND THE GAL NO GET FRIENDS ?

auntysimbiat:

Rubbish proposal.. She Don even wear the shirt if YES , I WILL .. muguli



AND THE GAL NO GET FRIENDS ? Shebi na u hold camera for the venue. Shebi na u hold camera for the venue. 1 Like



You mean she accepted him before dressing up for this show? You mean she accepted him before dressing up for this show?

Completely judging someone's life based off their looks. Some men who are dressed like pastors are devils in disguise. Women who are dressed like virgin mary are ashewos of their communities. Get sense please. this one is just an idiot.Completely judging someone's life based off their looks. Some men who are dressed like pastors are devils in disguise. Women who are dressed like virgin mary are ashewos of their communities. Get sense please. 5 Likes

hmmmm!!!!!mmmmm

All these worwor guys, na dem dey marry fine wife pass.



Awkward hairstyle.... The guy must be related to Kodak blackAwkward hairstyle....

Safiaa:

this one is just an idiot.



Completely judging someone's life based off their looks. Some men who are dressed like pastors are devils in disguise. Women who are dressed like virgin mary are ashewos of their communities. Get sense please. why always mean why always mean

generationz:

The shirts though, so she accepted the ring and went to change her top or what





Smh kai Nigerians.... of they wear designers and expensive things you will open your rotten mouth to complain top much flaunting... kai Nigerians.... of they wear designers and expensive things you will open your rotten mouth to complain top much flaunting...

Piiko:

why always mean because these people annoy me. because these people annoy me. 1 Like

argob44:

Don't know him Don't know him

The last pic tho, why the hell is she holding on to solid star completely ignoring her fiance, I completely agree with NwaAmaikpe on this one 2 Likes 1 Share

Awww,nice,mine too will come soon.I'm not gonna post the pictures on here,una too get bad mouth. Make I no go commit suicide.

Inside wan tan.