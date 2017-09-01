₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by argob44(f): 11:13pm On Sep 16
Solidstar, I Go Dye, I Go Save attend as comedian Youngest Landlord engaged girlfriend (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Ace comedian, Youngest Landlord, today, engaged his longtime girlfriend, Iyore also known as Triggie, in Benin city. Youngest Landlord engaged her after dating her for six years.
This happened on Saturday, September 16th, 2017, as the beautiful bride to be was surprised after seeing her friends and some Nigerian celebrities with her man storming where she was and were all smiling at her.
I Go dye, Solidstar, Buchi, I Go Save, others in attendance. See more pics and watch the video shared by I Go Dye below:
Big congrats to them!
Congratulations to @lovelyyoungestlandlord on your engagement
A post shared by Amb, Francis Agoda (@igodye_) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:14am PDT
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by HungerBAD: 11:13pm On Sep 16
huh?
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by NwaAmaikpe: 11:15pm On Sep 16
This girl looks familiar..
I know her type
She's the type you pick off Badoo, send 10k to her account and she trots to wherever you are,
Spread her legs on your sofa, you conquer her territory and fill her enclaves.
And she's back to her base.
No trace, no attachments, no emotions.
Now the question is why will a sane man marry such a woman?
The second question is, why will a sane woman marry a man with such a hair-do?
Endtime union.
Graced by comedians, obviously going to end up a joke.
I just pray it isn't the man who is the laughing stock then.
13 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by HungerBAD: 11:16pm On Sep 16
NwaAmaikpe:
How far bro?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Billyonaire: 11:16pm On Sep 16
Thats a nice Restaurant there.
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by OKorowanta: 11:20pm On Sep 16
Young landlord congrats
This boy bin get bad mouth da year o.
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by argob44(f): 11:24pm On Sep 16
Billyonaire:it's a Chinese restaurant in Benin
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by mofeoluwadassah: 11:25pm On Sep 16
am i the only one that does not understand this post
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by jejemanito: 11:46pm On Sep 16
Youngest Landlord don fat?
Kai this guy get mouth that year
Foreign armed robber: (presses door bell) Hello, good afternoon. You mind opening up?
Benin armed robber: Every body bell up!
Which soup una cook?
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by generationz(f): 12:21am
The shirts though, so she accepted the ring and went to change her top or what
Smh
3 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Homeboiy(m): 12:35am
ewoo see breast oo
so succulent
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by crazymommy(f): 1:11am
generationz:As in the stuff is so dry
2 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by LesbianBoy(m): 1:23am
Youngest landlord don fat o
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by JON01: 1:52am
NwaAmaikpe:.
.
.
.Upon all you say you still no get Likes SMH... IF THEY ARE SANE OR NOT HOW DOES MAKE YOU PERFECT.
.ADVICE:DONT JUDGE BY APPERANCE!
7 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Zeze06(m): 5:41am
Love is so sweet when the feeling is mutual... When I see people "engaged" or married... I always imagine that the love in their heart is "endless"
Congratulations to them....
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by DRPAIT123(m): 5:43am
what canasay...HML
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by auntysimbiat(f): 6:35am
Rubbish proposal.. She Don even wear the shirt if YES , I WILL .. muguli
AND THE GAL NO GET FRIENDS ?
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by permsec: 8:32am
auntysimbiat:Shebi na u hold camera for the venue.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by richidinho(m): 10:07am
You mean she accepted him before dressing up for this show?
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Safiaa(f): 10:07am
NwaAmaikpe:this one is just an idiot.
Completely judging someone's life based off their looks. Some men who are dressed like pastors are devils in disguise. Women who are dressed like virgin mary are ashewos of their communities. Get sense please.
5 Likes
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by MustiizRaja(m): 10:10am
hmmmm!!!!!mmmmm
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Sabrina18(f): 10:11am
All these worwor guys, na dem dey marry fine wife pass.
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by lenghtinny(m): 10:11am
The guy must be related to Kodak black
Awkward hairstyle....
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Piiko(m): 10:13am
Safiaa:why always mean
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Maj196(m): 10:13am
NwaAmaikpe:Them no fit ban this mumu for life
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by praiseneofingz(m): 10:13am
generationz:kai Nigerians.... of they wear designers and expensive things you will open your rotten mouth to complain top much flaunting...
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Safiaa(f): 10:14am
Piiko:because these people annoy me.
1 Like
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Badonasty(m): 10:15am
argob44:
Don't know him
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Royaldave200(m): 10:15am
The last pic tho, why the hell is she holding on to solid star completely ignoring her fiance, I completely agree with NwaAmaikpe on this one
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Adukey: 10:20am
Awww,nice,mine too will come soon.I'm not gonna post the pictures on here,una too get bad mouth. Make I no go commit suicide.
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by crisycent: 10:21am
Inside wan tan.
|Re: Comedian Youngest Landlord Engaged To Iyore; Solidstar, I Go Dye, Attend by Royaldave200(m): 10:22am
Sabrina18:
Pls ma kindly show us a pic of your husband, fiance, boyfriend ,FWB , SM, if you don't belong to any of these yet pls kindly do us all a favour and shut the f*ck up
1 Like
