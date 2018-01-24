₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by johnnyn1(m): 5:03pm
Nomalcy was interrupted in Kapkwen area, Bomet county, Kenya after a man was apprehended got having engaged in ‘sexual intercourse’ with two hens, leading to their death.
According to reports, 33-year-old Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai alias Chesoni stole the two hens belonging to his neighbour on Saturday evening, January 20.
He is then reported to have engaged in the unnatural act all through the night and was nabbed in the morning sneaking out with the dead hens.
Upon being pressed on where he was taking the chicken, Chesoni confessed to having committed the act.
He was then beaten up by the villagers who demanded he compensates the owner of the birds.
Richard Kibor Tonui, the owner of the hens, said he would only forgive the culprit upon receiving a compensation fee of Ksh.4, 000.
“I was shocked to wake up in the morning only to find that this man (Chesoni) had raped my hens. I want Ksh.2, 000 for each chicken, only then will I forgive him and he will never be allowed to step foot in my compound again,” said Mr. Kibor.
Following the beating by the villagers, an injured Chesoni pledged to get married and lead a better life.
Recall that a middle-aged man, identified as Mbiti Munyao in Kangundo constituency, Machakos area of Kenya was arrested for allegedly raping to death, last week.
According to the area assistant Chief Mary Mulwa, Munyao was seen pulling the two goats from a bush where the animals had been tied on Saturday, January 13.
The two goats were said to have taken their last breath after Munyao was done with them.
The accused spent a night in police custody before he was charged and bailed for sh100, 000( N349,515.00) after he pleaded not guilty to the accusation.
He was charged with an unnatural offense and unlawful killing of goats.
The images of the two dead goats and the man in the police station sparked outrage among Kenyans with most of them condemning the inhumane act
Cc:Lalasticlala
https://lailasnews.com/man-rapes-neighbors-2-hens-death-kenya/
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by teewhydope(m): 9:13pm
It's hard to believe this, how can a grown man's dick enter the *****
Kenya and bad news
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by BruncleZuma: 9:13pm
End Time Rapíst
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by MrSonik(m): 9:13pm
Na e own sex doll b dat, since he can't afford a real sex doll. �
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by lmm4real: 9:13pm
Chai Chai Chai
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by gmoney12: 9:13pm
dafuq
what's all these news mehn?
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by ichommy(m): 9:13pm
Haba.
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Mayor21(m): 9:13pm
Vomits
konji sef na bastard
Vaseline would've been better
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by IMASTEX: 9:14pm
What
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by ofuregbe(f): 9:14pm
Adonbilivit
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Izuogu1(m): 9:14pm
Lol
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Esomchi44(m): 9:14pm
chisos Ftc
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Sweetcollins: 9:14pm
Not possible
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by martineverest(m): 9:14pm
village ppl in Kenya no get mercy at all
was he thinking those chicks are sex dolls?
if he could do this then he can rape life into sex dolls to become human
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Chidexter(m): 9:14pm
Na so
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Ajicold(f): 9:14pm
Which kind news be this..
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by joyblinks(f): 9:15pm
Only in Kenya... SMH
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by ceeroh(m): 9:15pm
Buhariii why?
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Giddymoney(m): 9:15pm
Kill two hen with one joystick??
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Snow02(m): 9:15pm
what a sick f*ck
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Saint83(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by SIaye: 9:15pm
It's finished! I need to leave this earth ASAP
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by ko40(m): 9:15pm
[quote author=johnnyn1 post=64480050]Nomalcy was interrupted in Kapkwen area, Bomet county, Kenya after a man was apprehended got having engaged in ‘sexual intercourse’ with two hens, leading to their death.
According to reports, 33-year-old Alfred Kipkemoi Mutai alias Chesoni stole the two hens belonging to his neighbour on Saturday evening, January 20.
He is then reported to have engaged in the unnatural act all through the night and was nabbed in the morning sneaking out with the dead hens.
Upon being pressed on where he was taking the chicken, Chesoni confessed to having committed the act.
He was then beaten up by the villagers who demanded he compensates the owner of the birds.
Richard Kibor Tonui, the owner of the hens, said he would only forgive the culprit upon receiving a compensation fee of Ksh.4, 000.
MADNESS EVERYWHERE.
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by RealDannie(m): 9:15pm
Endtime!
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by niyi20(m): 9:15pm
Lol
Lol
Click on the link below the choice is yours
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by obafemee80(m): 9:15pm
He needs deliverance from Spirits Of Bestiality...
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Tomoyayi(m): 9:15pm
Kenya abi, not surprised
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by martineverest(m): 9:16pm
seriously I dont know how to react to this news.....
he just channelled his muscular strength and prowess on hens....bestiality at its peak
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by takenadoh: 9:16pm
Kenya again
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Remimadrid(m): 9:16pm
Kenya and strange news na five and six, God really tried creating those people
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Hemjayy: 9:16pm
Only in Kenya.
|Re: Man rapes Neighbors' 2 Hens To Death In Kenya by Flexherbal(m): 9:16pm
This man well so!
