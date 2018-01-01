Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu Wears N400,000 Shirt To Staff Lunch Meeting (Photos) (16911 Views)

rocking the Gucci cotton embroidered with duke shirt worth N500,000 as he attended his companies meeting. Bleep poverty!









http://chikasom.blogspot.com/2018/01/tony-elumelu-rocks-n500k-gucci-shirt-to.html?m=1 Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu is a Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation. the billionaire was captured

POVERTY UR FADAAAAAAAA 32 Likes

He is very rich so he can afford it...



Dude is a billionaire in dollars and can afford it. 10 Likes

Money talking

He has the money !

500k go be like suya money for him eye 1 Like



This life nawa. When you realize 500k is some people's recharge card money and 500k is also the reason one igbo man put otapiapia in his brother's landThis life nawa. 27 Likes 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

He is very rich so he can afford it...



Threebear:



Finally packaging is important, while it is not always good to live above your means, I've seen many people that got to the top by forming .Appearance is everything. You're addressed the way you dress. It's good and it pays to be yourself..



yes people will judge you by your appearance, but when the truth is revealed that the man putting on a million naira watch has no investment or money in the bank, those that were admiring the man, turned to mock the man...





It's much better to be addressed as the owner of a business or company than to be addressed as the owner of a million dollar car.. 38 Likes

*Rant's*



Tony my man, lay hands on my... So my soon to come kids would contact it.



Blessings, blessings, blessings, blessings,,,, all I see around my..

When you are big, you are big my brother.

Nice shirt 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

He is very rich so he can afford it...



he had worn 2k shirt in the past too. he paid his dues. Hardwork pays 5 Likes

what is d difference between this shirt and what I can get at the market for 3k to 6k. this money should have been used to feed the poor and help the needy. 2 Likes

strong766:

what is d difference between this shirt and what I can get at the market for 3k to 6k. this money should have been used to feed the poor and help the needy. Because he came to the world to feed the poor and the needy abi? What about all the millions of money he donates yearly to the poor and the needy?





How much have you sef donated? Because he came to the world to feed the poor and the needy abi? What about all the millions of money he donates yearly to the poor and the needy?How much have you sef donated? 34 Likes 2 Shares





Anyone notice that there were two pictures taken of the same pose...the selfie "lady" and a cameraman. Anyone notice that there were two pictures taken of the same pose...the selfie "lady" and a cameraman. 1 Like

He is rich and can afford it, is investment can pay for a container of the shirt without sweat, unlike our Yahoo guys and actress that have limited money but for the sake of show off will do the same. DON'T LIVE YOUR LIFE IMPRESSING OTHERS, BE YOURSELF, DO WHAT YOU ARE SUPPOSE TO DO THAT IS RIGHT 3 Likes

ALL this end time dress self 1 Like

And Wizkid wants to fool his father that he bought a watch of 1.2 million dollars. I don't know why our celebrities like living fake lives. 4 Likes

k 1 Like

sometimes it is difficult to draw the line of argument. but I am not against this man wearing such expensive outfit because he is a BILLIONAIRE and he has EARNED IT.



He has invested his money in this country and has provided job opportunities to hundreds if not thousands of persons. He has done well. As a matter of fact, this is not just bling bling like wizkid, this is a decent outfit made for people of his type and he does not do this everyday.



i have nothing against him. 2 Likes

mmmmh there is God .

Ordinary looking designer shirt maybe na double layer shirt