|I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Segzee1: 1:06pm
Below is a true life story of a man who caught his wife of 18 years and a mother of two sending her own nude pictures to other men in exchange for money.
Hello,
I believe this is the right place to share this burning issue that has been giving me sleepless nights for some time now.
My name is Joseph but I’m popularly known as Joe especially where I live here in Lagos. I got married to this lady Bolatito 18 years ago and we are blessed with two lovely children, a boy and a girl (ages 16 and 13).
I’m a businessman and my wife is a hairdresser (she owns her business). We are doing fine both in business and family life. My wife is very submissive, caring and loving but never knew she is a wolf-in-sheep-skin until the recent incident which revealed her true identity.
As a businessman, I’m always busy during the week but my weekend is for my family, I always create time to spend nice time with my family (wife and children).
Lest I forget, the only bad habit I see in my wife is that she is addictive to phone (social media). She is always on different social media platforms chatting, at times she will just burst into laughter while pressing her phone, even when we are discussing something serious. Of course, I do complain about this, but her excuse has always been “I’m using it to promote my business”. So, I decided to hold my peace.
Last Saturday, we were having a nice time in our sitting room with the children when I noticed a strange reaction from my wife. First, she was smiling while pressing her phone then she ran to the bathroom and after about 5 minutes she joined us in the sitting room. Not too long her phone rang and she picked and all I could hear was “I’m fine” “Nice doing business with you”. For a while, I was thinking about the “Nice doing business with you” phrase but later discard it as I remember she is also into selling of cosmetics and jewellery.
Not too long just as I was about to forget the first drama another one showed up. She received a call and immediately asked the caller (I didn’t know the caller’s sex, since the phone was not on speaker) to chat her on (Whatsapp), then after 10 minutes she stood up and say to me “honey I’m coming” and I replied her with “No problem dear”. That moment I became suspicious of her movement.
After about 2 minutes she left the sitting room, I quietly walked to our bedroom she was not there then I noticed she was in the bathroom talking to someone on phone about price. I heard, “that is the last price for your demand ” and she ended the call with “I will send it now”.
I moved closer to the bathroom door and spied through the keyhole, I almost fainted with what I saw. Guess what, my wife, Bolatito mother of two was Unclad, snapping her private parts and sending it to someone.
I couldn’t take it anymore and since I don’t want to have someone’s blood on my hands, I left the place, took the car key and went out in anger.
I later returned home that evening, she asked where I went to without leaving any message but I lied that I received an urgent call from a friend. I even said sorry to her because I don’t want her to suspect anything.
I later got hold of her phone that night when she was fast asleep, thank God she didn’t password it (maybe it is because of the trust and respect we have for each other). My heart bled as I opened her Whatsapp messenger. It was full of different pictures of my wife’s private parts sent to other men (her clients), with payment details.
I quickly forwarded all of them to my phone as evidence, and then woke her up and confronted her, at first she wanted to deny it but I showed her the evidence immediately she saw it she burst into tears and started asking for forgiveness.
Please, my people, I don’t know what to do as I can’t withstand seeing her and remembering this stuff. I also don’t want my children to suffer by sending her packing. I don’t think I can forgive her…
Please advise me….
Dear readers to advise Joe on this issue, kindly click the link below:

1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Segzee1: 1:06pm
lol...
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by TrulyHis(f): 1:15pm
This is quite pathetic but he will just have to forgive her since divorce is not an option. They should sit, talk and settle whatever led her to that.
I also saw this one on the same site, the world is gradually going to an end. https://dailyfamily.ng/my-husband-is-not-the-biological-father-of-one-of-our-four-children-woman-tells-court/
1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Niftyrules(m): 1:15pm
This people sha. Dem too get updates on family like kilode.
I have been noticing your stickers up and down. Infact you have even invaded nearly all the buses in Lagos.
May God give the man the fortitude to bear the loss. It is such a big one for a wife of 18 years.
Anyway sha! e go be like film for the guy's face ooh
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by decatalyst(m): 1:35pm
Use your head before she sell you join
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by doctorexcel: 1:36pm
My verdict[i][/i]
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by adisabarber(m): 1:41pm
Who in Nigeria buys such pictures? Picture wey full internet free of charge.
9 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by MicheyJ1: 1:45pm
Send her nude pictures to me so I can investigate this issue first before advising you.
Please send it ASAP
2 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by MicheyJ1: 1:45pm
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Evablizin(f): 1:53pm
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Annnonymous: 2:04pm
I'm sure she does more than selling nudes.
She fit don dey do home service too.
I'll give you two advice, you can choose the most profitable to you
1) Send her packing
2) Join in and make it a family business, you can help her with publicity
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Amarabae(f): 2:06pm
Divorce immediately.
Simple.
I hate it when some people don't respect their marital home.
A mallied woman sending nudes to other men.
Tufiakwa
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Splinz(m): 2:07pm
Ahem! You wouldn't do anything.
Apparently, you married an unretired stripper who is determine to keep her trade to the end.
Perhaps, are you thinking that the leopard will change its spots?
Miracle fall on you.
2 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by efesodje: 2:13pm
adisabarber:
These are all lies. Don't mind them. They fabricate stories so they can trend.
Buy pictures when I can download as much as I want free of charge online- young girls pics, milfs pics etc
6 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Snow02(m): 2:19pm
she's a business woman a strong independent proud lady you should support her
3 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Dannyyoung26(m): 2:26pm
Embrace her and let her sell u go dey collect money.
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by adisabarber(m): 2:31pm
Some of these stories are quite ridiculous. How can anyone pay to look at the pictures of the private part of a stranger? How did they get her number? Did she advertise the service somewhere? If it is by recommendation, why can't the referrer just give the new customer the ones he bought?
efesodje:
4 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by giftedheart1(m): 2:46pm
MicheyJ1:guy, is vaseline not expensive in ur area?
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by izaray(f): 3:12pm
Annnonymous:Dn't let the man transfer his anger on you, not minding you are innocent
1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by punisha: 3:32pm
Uncle Joro's younger brother we greet o!
1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by EmmySparky(m): 4:13pm
marry her
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by CaptainG00D: 6:33pm
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Keneking: 6:34pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by lefulefu(m): 6:37pm
What more do u expect.she's an endtime wife.
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Zykod: 6:43pm
lefulefu:
....
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by zicoraads(f): 6:53pm
This script writer is good
1 Like
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by lefulefu(m): 6:54pm
Zykod:saggy wetin? . U also see the nude pix of the wife?
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Zykod: 6:54pm
lefulefu:
Hehehe bros na which kind kweshion be this one kwanu ?
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by nelsonebby(m): 8:05pm
title of the movie?
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by nikkypearl(f): 8:12pm
adisabarber:i wonder oo...
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by Dimples129(f): 8:13pm
Annnonymous:
Take your cut and love-vendor the Idiot
5 Likes
|Re: I Caught My Wife Selling Her Nude Pictures To Other Men. What Should I Do? by emelu(m): 8:35pm
Send the nudes here, for a better advice.
