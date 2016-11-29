₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,635 members, 3,777,886 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 11:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria (17227 Views)
Man Dumps His Wife In Nigeria & Travels To The US. Photos / Man Insists On Paying Extra Bride Price After Seeing His Wife In This Dress / 20 Costly Mistakes That Married Men Make. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by chatinent: 7:19pm
Copyright: No part of this should be transmitted to an unknown source without prior consent and allowance by the author or acknowledgement. This was written by Richie of Chatinent..
Origin: http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?act=ST&f=31&t=347&st=0#entry654
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by menxer(m): 7:23pm
You would never know you made a mistake until the the result is out.
I object, that saying, "he who finds a wife has found a good thing..." is not an Igbo proverb but Bible verse.
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by wristbangle(m): 7:24pm
When you ask some people facing turbulent period in their marriage today if they fail to do their homework when dating their life partner, the answer would be, Yes I did ... I never knew sh/he was pretending.
Some ladies can be slay queen or minaj type but due to societal pressure in order to get her choice of man, she would pretend even to the extent of becoming Mary magdalene hence attract her dream husband who is God fearing/rich/handsome/tall as they would even end up becoming a huge liability to him. Same goes to promiscuous, drunk and ill mannered guys who camouflage to become angel Michael to marry a pretty virgin lady.
This is exactly what is invoke in the society and I would agree with the part where the OP mentioned that we all want "the perfect picture" of our life partner which is where the problem starts.
Dating period is no child's play but unfortunately many people put the cart before the horse and neglect the danger signs of their gf/bf thinking they would manage it.
I am not married and I may not be in that position to advise married couples but for the singles, we need to set our priority right in order to avoid a regrettable marriage in the future.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by simplyhonest(m): 7:27pm
hmnnn
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by vizkiz: 7:28pm
Biggest mistake; Marrying a liability.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by chatinent: 7:31pm
menxer:I know. Thanks for reading.
4 Likes
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by chatinent: 7:43pm
wristbangle:You have a tuber of point.
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by mrphysics(m): 8:41pm
Marriage is like a wormhole. Once in, very hard to come out.
There is no formula that works all of marriage problem. As the society is changing, relationship is changing and ladies are changing too
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Addicted2Women: 9:14pm
Nigerian girls are Queens, you can't go wrong having one as a wife
7 Likes
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by TINALETC3(f): 9:14pm
If u really wnt 2 d attitude of ur partner, 4get abt d way he or she treats u in particular, focus on hw he or she relates wt her family , frnds and neighbors, mind u, she has bin wt dose pple even b4 she met u so, Wateva attitude she dishes out 2 dem is d "real her", no pretence.
2.once in awhile, pay her family home a visit and wen u do, secretly focus on d mother, watch how she treats her husband, ladies most times, treats dia hubby exactly d same way dia mom treated dia dad. Al D same, u cn neva no her 100% bt jst try
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by GreatEvilBeast(m): 9:14pm
These days there are fewer and fewer good girls to go around, what pains me is that these girls meet different evil niqqurs before landing in ur court, sorry if ur a good guy, you'll die young o
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by supersystemsng: 9:16pm
fear mongering
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by tomholly: 9:16pm
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by rozayx5(m): 9:16pm
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by 9jaDoc: 9:16pm
op, every saying in the world is not Igbo proverb na, ah ah
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by TRADELYN: 9:16pm
The no. 1 mistake is when you failed to ask Gid to choose for you.
TRADELYN is PROUDLY the BEST for all your research projects, business plans, etc.
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by mykh01(m): 9:17pm
Vj
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by mykh01(m): 9:18pm
mrphysics:Ur head dey deir
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by LordKO(m): 9:18pm
@op
Your number one point made you to appear parochial. Being a nightclub goer (I hold no brief for the addicted one's though) doesn't make one irresponsible. Also, one's persona (dressing sense, not holding brief for people that goes around Unclad) shouldn't be a yardstick to ascertain one's nobility. Attributes (good or bad) always lies beneath persona. So, your number point is invalid.
On your second point, believe you me, the importance of physical beauty can never be undermined - by the way beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and of course, the eyes must eat and feel filled up first before the stomach. My point here is that beauty is as important as good attributes when choosing a wife, this will always ensure sustainable loyalty. I don't see the good in a woman that has good attributes but repulses me physically.
About your number 4, even though it's not a bad idea to go down to a lady's hometown to inquire about her before making a final decision, yet, you shouldn't forget that people do change either for good or bad. Therefore, personally, I would rather make my decision based on a lady's current attitudes than how good or bad she was said to be from her hometown.
Your number 5, 6 and 7 are on point. Only feeble-minded people allows others - parents in particular or other people in general - to decide a fate for them. Actually, it takes a conscientious person to live life at the periphery of conventionalism.
From my own perspective, the easiest way to choose the right life partner is for one to achieve self-realization first. When you achieved self-realization, you'll find it easy to understand what constitute the ambiguous word "love" to you and based on that you will lookout for someone that possesses the good physical and innate attributes that made up the constituency. There's always "the right one" for everyone, what's not obtainable is the "perfect one" and no sane person look for that, because perfection is only of the creator of the universe.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Factfinder1(f): 9:19pm
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by 989900: 9:19pm
You can only try . . .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Akanbibabatunde(m): 9:19pm
Can't even differentiate between acting and true love.. My sad story!
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Vikky014(f): 9:20pm
nice piece.
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by VillageWinch: 9:20pm
Guaranteed, you will marry the wrong person.
I read that somewhere and it is true. That's the way things are set up
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by smithsydny(m): 9:20pm
Good nyt.
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by mccoy47(m): 9:21pm
May God protect us from karashikas
1 Like
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Taryur3(m): 9:21pm
It takes the grace of God to marry a good wife, if you like visit her home town, do the necessary research to the best of your knowledge, dissect her heart to see how pure she is, if she still gonna show you her bad side, you can't stop her. If not for the Bible verse that says we should be fruitful and multiply. I would have just maintain my lane and enjoy my life till my last breath. I hope God grant me the bone of my own one day cos I am tired of this contract relationship.
3 Likes
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by sunshineV(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by ecoeco(m): 9:21pm
Addicted2Women:
...
I pity you from the bottom of my heart
#Eco99#
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Evaberry(f): 9:22pm
...
Many women pretend during courtship and that's part of the reason why marriages are breaking up.
Nobody is perfect but pick someone you know will never hide anything from you.
when looks and a sexy body fade what will make her attractive to you?
Think about that.
2 Likes
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by Interesting15: 9:22pm
chatinent:
You know?
You know it's a Bible verse, and you tagged it an Igbo proverb?
|Re: Mistakes Men Make While Choosing A Wife In Nigeria by goingape1: 9:26pm
chatinent:I keep my stand with number 3
any woman who is not a virgin is a useless woman and deserve a useless Man!
a woman will open her shiit hole for someone preek to enter sometime in her life and you want me to go that same shiit hole?
I rather have my package new than to use an second hand product.
as for the question you ask "who then will marry the one you deflower" of cause some stvpid idiot will marry your waste product!
Hilarious Things You Did As A Kid? / HIV & Work: Desperately In Need Of Advice / How To End A Marriage In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: ogalawyer(m), RaeMystix(f), ophilly, helz234(f), kelvinovie25(m), sunky13(m), SilverEdit(m), emmahoney(m), tellmemore15, saltdworld, Torlark(m), TempUser, tycoon3(m), ujezeez(m), vlynn(f), alixa2190(m), Afeezoladapo(m), addictiv(m), adexuxin, Teejayfamo, torres2, Ilajeboy(m), rexfada(m), chelsea2014, Uchemus(m), BmanWheart, karfe(m), Chiscomax(m), TzuClausewitz, saucespecies, Luffy107, Mcslize, adedapodvirus001, Bjfirst, ezanafe(m), Anpiond, ernesterioo(m), eruditeTJCares, theophorus(m), sophiadaniel(f), Mrbigman1(m), ncolumella(m), Cassperali27, tukdi, tenry(m), Dacronym(m), oluwajosh, Haryohdeji(m), Frank3n2(m), OdaNobunaga(m), drealcivilceno(m), DonDraper, BabyApple(m), drediamond(m), es33(f), OlaLiberty(m), samju100(m) and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24