A private jet operated by Nest Oil, skidded off runway at Abuja Airport while landing, lost landing gear in an attempt to return to the runway. This made the authorities to close the airport for about 30 minutes.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by aonag: 7:35pm
everything for this country na upside down.. nothing is working... only YAHOO YAHOO.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by LegendaryArnold(m): 7:36pm
Thank God it was averted
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by banom(m): 7:43pm
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Nonso92(m): 7:50pm
chai!! this one should be due to poor maintenance.
we take almost everything for granted in this country.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:00pm
Yusuuf thunder fire your papa yansh
E won crash plane B4 e go carry e wahala go
God pass you
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by MasViews: 8:13pm
pyyxxaro:
Anything for the likes
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by givan(m): 8:23pm
Thank God fatality was averted. If this had happened in mid flight, on God knw what the headline should have been.
Anyway, I know one mechanic that can repair such damage. He has a workshop in ijebu ode. I had seen him done it before.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by psychologist(m): 10:11pm
God eaf catch them
Sebi they were busy circulating fake recruitment circular
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by bedspread: 10:11pm
I just Tire for Buhari
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by emmie14: 10:12pm
banom:
Whose life is on board?
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 10:12pm
Fear Village people
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 10:12pm
Who post stuff on front page?
Now I remember why I took a hiatus from NL...
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 10:12pm
poo hole country
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 10:13pm
Looooolzzzzz
I know that particular plane...
Na our Nigerian mechanical university graduates dey fix am....
Our engineers only know theory... They know nothing about dismantling and coupling d engine of a common bicycle...
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by tdayof(m): 10:13pm
Ah Jesu. See topic? Private jet looses control
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by harffie(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Ladylala(f): 10:14pm
May God help us
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by SleekyP(m): 10:14pm
We play too much in this country... Sack the damn pilot
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by itsandi(m): 10:15pm
I bet that aircraft has not been properly maintained That's how they have plane crash and kill innocent people
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by sinkhole: 10:15pm
Haba dis people just want to spoil our brand new runway
By the way, this type of thing happens everywhere so no biggy at all plus our gallant airport men came to rescue! I salute the Nigerian Aviation Authority on this.
Haters can go hug "tiransifoma"
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 10:15pm
Hope it won't affect the GT recruitment currently going on?
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:16pm
Nah FP e dey oooo
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:16pm
tokunboh
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by mejai(m): 10:19pm
Dis plane was made by Honda... Na der signature be dat.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Kaybaba5(m): 10:20pm
God please help us
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 10:21pm
Money no be problem as long as oil dey involved
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by alatbaba1(m): 10:22pm
Haaaaaaaaa. human error
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by GavelSlam: 10:22pm
Good thing they serviced the runway recently otherwise we trust what the detractors would have said.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 10:22pm
Kaybaba5:
Ok, I will help you, but do you have a sister who is atleast 16year old because I'm very very h-orny
Yes! That's what I thought! I wonder what a jet skidding off the runway gotta do with an imaginary sky-daddy.
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 10:25pm
Issokay
|Re: Nest Oil Private Jet Lost Control At Abuja Airport (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 10:28pm
Thank God no loss of life well done to the captain and crew
