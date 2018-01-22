



Combined teams of Intelligence Response Team IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit CTU and Kaduna Police Command all deployed by Inspector general of police; Ibrahim K Idris rescued the 3 white men and one white woman (2 American and 2 Canadian Citizens) who were abducted by unknown gunmen.



The four expatriates were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday. Two Nigerian policemen were killed by the gunmen in the course of the abduction.



