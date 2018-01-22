₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by dainformant(m): 8:15pm
According to multiple reports, the notorious leader of a kidnapping syndicate in Kagarko-Jere axis of Kaduna state has been arrested. The man identified Ya’u Ahmadu aka Dogo Russia is said to be responsible for killing 2 policemen and abduction of 2 Americans and 2 Canadians last week was arrested by DCP Abba Kyari.
Combined teams of Intelligence Response Team IRT, Counter Terrorism Unit CTU and Kaduna Police Command all deployed by Inspector general of police; Ibrahim K Idris rescued the 3 white men and one white woman (2 American and 2 Canadian Citizens) who were abducted by unknown gunmen.
The four expatriates were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday. Two Nigerian policemen were killed by the gunmen in the course of the abduction.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/kidnap-gang-leader-dogo-russia-arrested-security-operatives-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by dainformant(m): 8:16pm
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by udemejack(m): 8:17pm
He has finally met his waterloo.
End of the road for him.
FTC after more than six years here?
My pastor must hear this
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:17pm
Nice
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by doyinisaac: 8:18pm
Kill them all!!!!wicked and heartless criminals
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by LONJITARLE(m): 8:27pm
Well done our able police men.
Don't spoil this hardwork ooo, justice system.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by olatunjithomas(m): 8:29pm
I wish him cool term in jail... crime doesn't pay...
soon some will ... Awon aboki lo loyal ju....
I pity una destiny.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Alanzazani: 8:29pm
The dangerous fulani murderers
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Mbag(m): 8:35pm
let him mention his other partners and Arm provider
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by decatalyst(m): 8:53pm
LONJITARLE:
You mean they should not blow their balls?
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by jaytee01(m): 10:18pm
I knew it would be a Fulani man...... Na dem!
Everyone in the north knows that most acts of criminality is perpetrated by renegade Fulani people.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by bluelaptop: 10:26pm
Kill them all, show no mercy
Why deny another mans freedom
Freedom is the greatest gift to man kind
Sanity has to be restored
#Keyboard_War_Lord
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Gkay1(m): 10:26pm
surely there is an end
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Pidginwhisper: 10:27pm
Na only 2 units dey for NPL.Abba Kyari and others
The guy is really good
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by cinoedhunter: 10:28pm
This Kyari dey work o
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Krafty006: 10:28pm
crime no dey pay....quality handmade shoes , 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by hezy4real01(m): 10:28pm
I said it, na Fulani man..... SARS no go show dem skill for here now ooo, instead of blasting the two legs
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by berrystunn(m): 10:28pm
Guy
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by rupsosidru: 10:28pm
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by wildcatter23(m): 10:29pm
Fuçk a duck. Kudos to the guys that made it happen
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by mitchel1(m): 10:29pm
Mr Abba you must be an intelligent man
How?
Ask Evans et al
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by adioolayi(m): 10:29pm
Remember the name.... Abba Kyari
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by larrymoore(m): 10:29pm
Abbay Kyra again?
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by HsLBroker(m): 10:30pm
cinoedhunter:
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by SirKriz(m): 10:30pm
Nigerian Jack Bauer, DCP Abba Kyari, has done it again! 2 crates of Heineken for this man.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by tonythoma(m): 10:30pm
look at his wicked face
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by OboOlora(f): 10:30pm
Lol
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by bewla(m): 10:31pm
herdsman
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by biblegirl: 10:31pm
Should i say d major cause of crime in Nigeria is illiteracy...cos ayam not understanding
Meanwhile...
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Obudupikin: 10:31pm
Original Abba Kyari. No be that photocopy wet dey Aso Rock.
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by sexdoll: 10:34pm
Abba fada!
Nwanne na you biko!
|Re: 'Dogo Russia’, Kidnap Gang Leader Arrested By Security Operatives In Kaduna by Obudupikin: 10:34pm
OboOlora:
What's funny?
