₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,342 members, 4,047,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:38 PM

Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram (1032 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by WizkidAndDavido: 9:56pm
Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by LUGBE: 9:57pm
cheesy,small boy

2 Likes

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by WizkidAndDavido: 9:58pm
Image Credits: www.facebook.com/wizkidandavido

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by WizkidAndDavido: 9:59pm
Seun
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by chriskosherbal(m): 10:02pm
The business is called showbiz!


So davido show off

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by RustyRex007(m): 10:12pm
OK
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by chukslawrence(m): 10:13pm
Okay. Next
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by yanabasee(m): 10:14pm
Kids on media!!!

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Lonestar124: 10:14pm
Our celebrities and showoff

I don't know what they derive in dis pretentious displays

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Ever8054: 10:20pm
even oyibo wey dey sing better music sef no dey behave the way our mumu musicians dey behave....

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Kenzico(m): 10:30pm
undecided

Where is Evans the Kidnapper when i need him.....

1 Like

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by bluelaptop: 10:34pm
smiley
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by joystickextend1(m): 10:34pm
seen cool





Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by naijapips04: 10:35pm
Showing money like this is old school na.
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by cinoedhunter: 10:35pm
I don't know what he's trying to prove sad
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Tolumiide: 10:35pm
congratulations! tiwa na ade.. by God's grace.
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Innobee99(m): 10:36pm
This is why small Wizkid is wiser and more matured than this dude.
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by youmour(m): 10:36pm
No be this same singing airforce1 dey sing nii?
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by biblegirl: 10:36pm
hmmm all these wealth only for one person.Abi make me sef go into music

Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by sarahade(f): 10:37pm
Continue.
Fine boys will visit you soon.
Iranu undecided
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by nothingmega122(m): 10:37pm
Davido is still a kid
Re: Davido Shows Off Wards Of Cash, Expensive Chains And Wrist Watches On Instagram by Lillpo(m): 10:38pm
Been famous doesn't determine one's maturity.... Good for you anyway

(0) (Reply)

Latest Hollywood News !!! / Info On Illuminati By Donjazzy On Havivg Related With The GOODMUISIC Crew. / New Naija TV Show About Gossip

Viewing this topic: harryjayz(m), Tinkee1, BlessedGNP(m), OdunolaOrolade, UTEWUOJO, 40manlappy, ijobaboy, liz4eno(f), papuchudo, olujinmisamson1(m), thosedays, sammydoe, Suntemi(m), serty1, SELEson, naijapips04, ossy7881, ordinaryjoe, slim19(m), ENETWORKHOMES, HsLBroker(m), adami48(f), HomesOfLife(m), critic007(m), Ijelababy(f), timesup234, olayinka807, hen6kay(m), cinoedhunter, joey150(m), lexyman(m), engrbeejay29(m), Lagishan, IamFranco, Compliant, 12spices(m), simreal, Creamcustard, Dilinx(m), sunnykalu125, ric123, ishowdotgmail(m), Kaybmal100, youmour(m), lukbal, Victorchuks4(m), verygudbadguy(m), ehardetola(m), Sgwin, MrShine(m), crownedprinz(m), edward1106(m), Thosighno(m), defemidefemi(m), SMALLPENIS(f), IamNat, correctguy0900, ozo13(m), gatsboi(m), seyiseyi11, Scofield3227, Aare1513, 4ormidable(m), Mcslize, honestpoju, Bowwow11(m), Jode1, iAlex(m), Bobbysmicky, youngchukky, Bossontop(m), mckenzieRx, kefasdamil, PayBoyXclusives(m), wasbas(f), Excellence2017, phemmyfour, Pascal181, nothingmega122(m), dollarcoolcat(m), cursedAbiola(f), ADEKNO1(m), kollinpowel(m), Johnbosco123, Guestlander, Lillpo(m), Olalan(m), medowmight(m), Ebal and 159 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.