|Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by HeWrites(m): 12:37am
A story of how a mother ignored her crying daughter who had a scorpion in her shoe has gone viral. The story was originally shared on Facebook by Adiela Nosu who narrated how a teacher found out her student had a live scorpion in her shoes after she couldn't stop crying.
According to her, the little girl started crying from home and when the mom was asked why she was crying, she said she was being naughty and was using leg pains as an excuse not to go to school.
When the little girl wouldn't stop crying, her teacher decided to remove her shoes and see what was wrong only for a scorpion to fall out from the shoes.
Read the story below;
I wish to express my anger and total disappointment in some Parents.
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/mum-ignored-her-crying-daughter-who-had.html
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Oluwaseydex(m): 12:48am
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by SaintAlbert53: 12:56am
where's the picture biko
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by HsLBroker(m): 1:02am
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by yarimo(m): 1:04am
This movie must be very interesting
3 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by elgramz: 1:08am
The person that wrote this story is just being over dramatic. Why is she trying to paint the mum as a bad mother? How could the mother have known that there was a scorpion in her daughter's shoe and just ignore it? This is just an unfortunate incident that could have happened to anyone and what the parents need now is sympathy and support in this trying time and not an insensitive, attention seeker running to social media to paint them black
11 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by shikshark: 1:11am
fake bloggers everywhere u go.......IDBLVT
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Criis(m): 1:15am
Oh, come on.
If there was really a scorpion in the shoe, or something, trust me, the kid would've taken it off since anyhow, anyway.
Fake story.
5 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Snow02(m): 1:15am
"viral" story without picture is fake....this a super stoty
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by CaptainJeffry: 1:23am
Damn this is serious. When kids cry, if it's not hunger, it must be something they can't explain and it's left for a mature person around not to neglect but figure it out.
Personally I don't believe kids play tantrums. We call it tantrum but it's actually a need.
2 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Iphone5: 1:29am
THE CRY OF A CHILD AND THE DEADLY SCORPION
2 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by AskProf: 4:05am
You want the mods to help peddle your imbecilic falsehood: A scorpion in a child's shoe & all he/she did was just cry?
6 Likes
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Edopesin(m): 4:09am
Op Na The Scorpion Be That?
Your Brain Ehn
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Terryishere: 4:49am
The poster is absolutely right. If your child is screaming in pain about her leg, then as a parent it is your responsibility to care enough to find out why. Just because a woman gives birth doesn't make her a mother.
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by DavidEsq(m): 5:43am
Holy Gbomogbomo! Is dat the pix of the Scorpion?
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by tspouse(m): 5:49am
elgramz:go and sit down my friend.whose fault if not the mother.the.child complaint to her several times.shouting my shoe my shoe.and she refused to check it.and you r saying rubbsh here.
I will follow it up and if anything happen to that child I will sue the women myself nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Samusu(m): 7:00am
Some moms sef
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by dominique(f): 7:04am
Fake story. You guys should stop taking these whatsapp broadcasts serious. A child that got stung by a scorpion will not just cry, she will be screaming in agony. No real mother will mistake that for the whiney cry of a naughty child. How was she even able to stand or walk? Even if she can't take off her shoe, she would have at least struggled with the shoe when the scorpion was stinging. I totally agree with AskProf, a scorpion can't be stinging a child and all the child will be doing is cry only.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by MVLOX(m): 7:23am
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Emperorempower(m): 7:46am
dominique:Hello Dominique
Please reply my pm
Thanks
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by elgramz: 8:20am
tspouse:Gerrara here mehn!!! Where in the story did you get the bolded from?
And as for your threat to sue the woman, you just exposed your ignorance. What locus standi do you have?
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by ikemesit4477: 9:29am
[quote author=HeWrites post=64517568]A story of how a mother ignored her crying daughter who had a scorpion in her shoe has gone viral. The story was originally shared on Facebook by Adiela Nosu who narrated how a teacher found out her student had a live scorpion in her shoes after she couldn't stop crying.
According to her, the little girl started crying from home and when the mom was asked why she was crying, she said she was being naughty and was using leg pains as an excuse not to go to school.
When the little girl wouldn't stop crying, her teacher decided to remove her shoes and see what was wrong only for a scorpion to fall out from the shoes.
Read the story below;
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/mum-ignored-her-crying-daughter-who-had.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique [/uote]it happen to me before, but thank God, I wasn't sting!
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by mrphysics(m): 9:33am
Sex doll mother would be better than this one
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by dominique(f): 9:35am
Seen and replied
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by ifyalways(f): 9:58am
Only people that don't have a child, never taken care of one will belive this fake arse hunger induced story.
Shiooooor
1 Like
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by AskProf: 10:01am
Thank you nwannem nwanyi.
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by gloria34(f): 10:15am
CaptainJeffry:there are times kids just cry over every little thing. it happens
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by infogenius(m): 10:28am
I read this story yesterday.
Another fab by a teacher.
The girl must have passed out for the expanse of time the drama lasted.
No parent will hear the scream of a scorpion bitten child and ignore.
Another gist jare
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by Factfinder1(f): 10:29am
The woman is probably one of this new generation mum who instead of to learn home management from her mother diceded to be a slay queen....or the woman was in a rush to go and fu-ck another man as most married small girls now do....if your see the way I take care of my niece and nephew you will think they are my kids
|Re: Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why by hanassholesolo: 10:29am
Really? you think say scorpion sting na beans?
