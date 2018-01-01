Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mum Ignored Her Crying Daughter Who Had A Live Scorpion In Her Shoes. See Why (3637 Views)

According to her, the little girl started crying from home and when the mom was asked why she was crying, she said she was being naughty and was using leg pains as an excuse not to go to school.



When the little girl wouldn't stop crying, her teacher decided to remove her shoes and see what was wrong only for a scorpion to fall out from the shoes.



Read the story below;

I wish to express my anger and total disappointment in some Parents.



How can a parent drop a child off at school without running a proper check on uniform,shoes and content of the bag? How?



I'm totally disappointed in the kind of mothers we have today.



A child came to school with scorpion in her shoes. Yes you heard me right!!! "Scorpion in her shoes". This happened in the class before mine. Just after I made the post about one of my pupils talking about "classes of food"



This child is Just in year 1(grade 1/primary 1). She came to school in tears,and was dragged down from the car all the way to class by her mum. The mother refused to offer any reasonable explanation and only said "don't mind her,she is being naughty,she doesn't want to come to school and is only using leg pain as an excuse".



In class,this child kept screaming at intervals while crying uncontrollably. She didn't participate in the drills as she came a little bit late. She didn't even touch her test paper either,she kept on screaming while her classmates chanted the usual anthem, "you'll be fine,sorry,you'll be fine ". It was time for tea break, she let out another scream,this time stamping her feet on the floor,scattering everything placed on the table in front of her. Her teacher asked what the problem was and she said her leg. The teacher beckoned on her to come,but noticed she couldn't move and her leg was stretched out,looking stiff. The teacher walked over to her and told her to point to the exact place but the child just kept crying and said her shoes. Well the teacher had to take her shoes off and tapped it on the floor,turning it upside down probably to get Sand out of the shoes or something.



My dear friends,It wasn't sand, no it wasn't, it was a black Scorpion that fell out of the shoe.



The shock! The fear! The other children didn't even know what it was, but were smart to obey their teacher as she screamed at them to run out of class.



The teacher mustered courage and hit the Scorpion while screaming for help. The cleaners rushed in and made sure that the Scorpion was dead. The school rang the mum to come over,because this is obviously not a case of Panadol or Paracetamol . The child had to be cut up and fast too but not without the consent of her mother. Her eyes had changed and were blood shot.



The spot where the Scorpion stung (only God in heaven knows how many times) had turned black,I mean black! The leg was already stiff, Kai my brothers and sisters with what my eyes saw today, that child was in pains. Her mother came and they had to cut the spot open first before taking her to the hospital.



My question still remains how could a mother be this careless? This isn't about whether the woman is a dirty woman at home or not. How can you ignore the complains of your own child without running proper checks to ensure that the child is fine and just being Crankie.



How dear mum? How?

I pray Zara survives it,i pray she gets better, God please for the sake of those little ones that held hands and prayed today, please answer us,i beg of thee. This child is just in Grade 1(primary 1)



I'm really sad! I'm tagging some parents to this. Please be more observant and pay more attention. I beg you all please.



By Adiela Nwosu

where's the picture biko 1 Like

Oluwaseydex:

This movie must be very interesting 3 Likes

The person that wrote this story is just being over dramatic. Why is she trying to paint the mum as a bad mother? How could the mother have known that there was a scorpion in her daughter's shoe and just ignore it? This is just an unfortunate incident that could have happened to anyone and what the parents need now is sympathy and support in this trying time and not an insensitive, attention seeker running to social media to paint them black 11 Likes

fake bloggers everywhere u go.......IDBLVT

Oh, come on.



If there was really a scorpion in the shoe, or something, trust me, the kid would've taken it off since anyhow, anyway.



Fake story. 5 Likes

"viral" story without picture is fake....this a super stoty 1 Like

Damn this is serious. When kids cry, if it's not hunger, it must be something they can't explain and it's left for a mature person around not to neglect but figure it out.



Personally I don't believe kids play tantrums. We call it tantrum but it's actually a need. 2 Likes

yarimo:

This movie must be very interesting



THE CRY OF A CHILD AND THE DEADLY SCORPION 2 Likes



HeWrites:

You want the mods to help peddle your imbecilic falsehood: A scorpion in a child's shoe & all he/she did was just cry? You want the mods to help peddle your imbecilic falsehood: A scorpion in a child's shoe & all he/she did was just cry? 6 Likes



Your Brain Ehn Op Na The Scorpion Be That?Your Brain Ehn

elgramz:

The person that wrote this story is just being over dramatic. Why is she trying to paint the mum as a bad mother? How could the mother have known that there was a scorpion in her daughter's shoe and just ignore it? This is just an unfortunate incident that could have happened to anyone and what the parents need now is sympathy and support in this trying time and not an insensitive, attention seeker running to social media to paint them black

The poster is absolutely right. If your child is screaming in pain about her leg, then as a parent it is your responsibility to care enough to find out why. Just because a woman gives birth doesn't make her a mother. The poster is absolutely right. If your child is screaming in pain about her leg, then as a parent it is your responsibility to care enough to find out why. Just because a woman gives birth doesn't make her a mother. 1 Like

Holy Gbomogbomo! Is dat the pix of the Scorpion? 1 Like

elgramz:

The person that wrote this story is just being over dramatic. Why is she trying to paint the mum as a bad mother? How could the mother have known that there was a scorpion in her daughter's shoe and just ignore it? This is just an unfortunate incident that could have happened to anyone and what the parents need now is sympathy and support in this trying time and not an insensitive, attention seeker running to social media to paint them black go and sit down my friend.whose fault if not the mother.the.child complaint to her several times.shouting my shoe my shoe.and she refused to check it.and you r saying rubbsh here.



I will follow it up and if anything happen to that child I will sue the women myself nonsense go and sit down my friend.whose fault if not the mother.the.child complaint to her several times.shouting my shoe my shoe.and she refused to check it.and you r saying rubbsh here.I will follow it up and if anything happen to that child I will sue the women myself nonsense 1 Like

Some moms sef

Fake story. You guys should stop taking these whatsapp broadcasts serious. A child that got stung by a scorpion will not just cry, she will be screaming in agony. No real mother will mistake that for the whiney cry of a naughty child. How was she even able to stand or walk? Even if she can't take off her shoe, she would have at least struggled with the shoe when the scorpion was stinging. I totally agree with AskProf, a scorpion can't be stinging a child and all the child will be doing is cry only. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Tell me story

dominique:

Fake story. You guys should stop taking these whatsapp broadcasts serious. A child that got stung by a scorpion will not just cry, she will be screaming in agony. No real mother will mistake that for the whiney cry of a naughty child. How was she even able to stand or walk? Even if she can't take off her shoe, she would have at least struggled with the shoe when the scorpion was stinging. I totally agree with AskProf, a scorpion can't be stinging a child and all the child will be doing is cry only. Hello Dominique

Please reply my pm

Thanks Hello DominiquePlease reply my pmThanks

tspouse:

go and sit down my friend.whose fault if not the mother.the.child complaint to her several times.shouting my shoe my shoe.and she refused to check it.and you r saying rubbsh here.



I will follow it up and if anything happen to that child I will sue the women myself nonsense Gerrara here mehn!!! Where in the story did you get the bolded from?

And as for your threat to sue the woman, you just exposed your ignorance. What locus standi do you have? Gerrara here mehn!!! Where in the story did you get the bolded from?And as for your threat to sue the woman, you just exposed your ignorance. What locus standi do you have? 1 Like





Sex doll mother would be better than this one

Emperorempower:



Hello Dominique

Please reply my pm

Thanks

Seen and replied Seen and replied

Only people that don't have a child, never taken care of one will belive this fake arse hunger induced story.



Shiooooor 1 Like

ifyalways:

Only people that don't have a child, taken care of one will belive this fake arse hunger induced story.



Shiooooor



Thank you nwannem nwanyi. Thank you nwannem nwanyi.

CaptainJeffry:

Damn this is serious. When kids cry, if it's not hunger, it must be something they can't explain and it's left for a mature person around not to neglect but figure it out.



Personally I don't believe kids play tantrums. We call it tantrum but it's actually a need. there are times kids just cry over every little thing. it happens there are times kids just cry over every little thing. it happens

I read this story yesterday.

Another fab by a teacher.

The girl must have passed out for the expanse of time the drama lasted.

No parent will hear the scream of a scorpion bitten child and ignore.

Another gist jare

The woman is probably one of this new generation mum who instead of to learn home management from her mother diceded to be a slay queen....or the woman was in a rush to go and fu-ck another man as most married small girls now do....if your see the way I take care of my niece and nephew you will think they are my kids