I can recall seeing a couple's house documents with both names on it but to me this seem odd. I believe its only the husband's name that should be written there but i can understand how things can turn up in the event of a break up, divorce etc and probably protect the wife's interest judging by the fact that some men can be reckless.

My question now is ....ethically whose name should be put on title deeds of properties acquired as a couple? Matured response pls

donstan18 abeg come o

Jayboi:

gloria34:

donstan18:





donstan18:





Oyindidi:

Oyindidi:

gloria34:

its possible but its actually a disturbing point. i've seen couples living like strangers due to property ish

Properties acquired by couples should bear the name of the couples, what's confusing there?



Like, a man works hard and together with the support of his wife to acquire wealth and properties, then you start contemplating if her name should be put on the title deed or not? , that's prolly selfishness and greed.



Jayboi:

donstan18:





most times, its usually d name of d husband 'only', and when things go south, d woman is left with nothing

gloria34:

OP, asked,

Ethically whose name should be put on title deeds of properties acquired as a couple?



I believe that since both are married then marriage should protect the wife's interest.

its not that I'm against the wife's name being on the documents but trust should do. most Nigerian couples I know only av the husband's and its not as if the wives' dont av input in development of such properties.

i believe a more better one is putting Mr & Mrs before the husbands name now follows and not Mr & Mrs husband name and wife's name.

i stand to be corrected tho.

It should be Mr nairaland landowner and Mrs frontpage landowner NOT Mr and Mrs Nairaland landowner NOR Mr and Mrs Landowner.

Because tomorrow god forbids the marriage packs up or Oga has married wife nos 2, wife nos 1 will loose out as the document never specified who the Mrs landowner is.....as both the first and 2nd Mrs landowners are infact Mrs landowners 5 Likes

this is such a big coincidence, this is what a colleague just shared with me now.

She found out that the land both she and her husband acquired states Mr and mrs then husbands full name,and her name is nowhere to be found,she asked her husband but he didnt guve any reply. She earns well and as started looking into properties for herself solely. Sometimes pple just teach u to be wise. And mind u the land rolls into chunks of millions.

If ur husband cant trust u enough to do a joint ownership of properties then acquire urs seperately with his knowledge. 3 Likes





Evacroft:

The husband nah sharp guy o



Calling a thief her husband..... What if the husband marries a second wife



Evacroft:

thats serious.

i still think trust is key in marriage as long as its properly conducted by the registry. this will protect the wife even if the husband goes on to marry anoda. she will be regarded as the wife by law so i still think Mr & Mrs is just ok. the Mrs here is the wife by law.

The document should carry Mr Joseph musa and Mrs Josephine musa.



This is because anybody can be Mrs musa.



When you have experienced good women been stranded as a result of marriage, you will know it's best you protect yourself.



The love between couples can be so sweet today nobody's knows what will happen tomorrow. 1 Like

Hum! Well dis has been on my mind for long, my own view is this.... In nigeria a lot of family has rendered their son's wife penniless after his demise just because he owns it all but if your name is on d document you can equally fight for what is yours. Is not only about divorce jare. 1 Like

Twoclans:

The document should carry Mr Joseph musa and Mrs Josephine musa.



This is because anybody can be Mrs musa.



When you have experienced good women been stranded as a result of marriage, you will know it's best you protect yourself.



The love between couples can be so sweet today nobody's knows what will happen tomorrow.



I really appreciate u all for ur views. now i understand better.





1. If the husband is hardworking and the wife is lazy and irresponsible then the property should be in the man's name alone. He will be a better custodian of the property and if things go south tomorrow he will at least have the good conscience to take care of his kids.





2. If the husband and wife mutually understand each other and are hardworking but have worries about one or the other dying in future and other family members may be interested in the property- then they can buy the property as Mr and and Mrs Jacob Matilda ekuekuarhuwherenrhuron. Hence it is clear the land legally belongs to them. Note that this is done out of worry for other family members having an input. Many loving couples usually and mutually agree to having the man's name there alone without any qualms if they don't have family issues.







3. If the man is a layabout or an irresponsible fellow and the woman is hardworking then most likely she is the one who will acquire the land. Because it is a man's world (yes it is ) and no man will agree to have his wife get property without adding his name except she does it in secret or he didn't pay her bride price....she should make sure both their names appear on the papers. Then the receipts should bear her name only. This is in case things go south.





Three answers are available for realistic people.

1. If the husband is hardworking and the wife is lazy and irresponsible then the property should be in the man's name alone. He will be a better custodian of the property and if things go south tomorrow he will at least have the good conscience to take care of his kids.

2. If the husband and wife mutually understand each other and are hardworking but have worries about one or the other dying in future and other family members may be interested in the property- then they can buy the property as Mr and and Mrs Jacob Matilda ekuekuarhuwherenrhuron. Hence it is clear the land legally belongs to them. Note that this is done out of worry for other family members having an input. Many loving couples usually and mutually agree to having the man's name there alone without any qualms if they don't have family issues.

3. If the man is a layabout or an irresponsible fellow and the woman is hardworking then most likely she is the one who will acquire the land. Because it is a man's world (yes it is) and no man will agree to have his wife get property without adding his name except she does it in secret or he didn't pay her bride price....she should make sure both their names appear on the papers. Then the receipts should bear her name only. This is in case things go south.

As long as this rule is followed, the prognosis for peace will be excellent

Alennsar:



Your mom's name..forever it will be safe..trust no bitch

With understanding that should not be an issue. If there is not enough trust & love why go into the marriage in the first place. Couple simply means two in one. "Both"

Mr & Mrs Okafor

Mr & Mrs

Both names

Unless na only one party buy am

It's simple

The father in law

