₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,371 members, 4,050,840 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) (7446 Views)
|Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Emmalez(m): 7:58pm
Last year, Stephanie Otobo accused the clergyman of having an amorous affair with her. During the church's Fire & Miracle service in Edo state last night, Stephanie who is based in Canada and recently came to Nigeria to promote her music, confessed that some politicians and pastors (read here http://www.nairaland.com/4313773/stephanie-otobo-confesses-apologizes-apostle), paid her some money to slander the name of pastor Suleman.
Apostle Suleman was in chiurch while she made the confesion
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-apostle-suleman-seated-church-stephanie-otobo-confessed/
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 7:59pm
Baba na don
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by GentleMoney: 8:11pm
Hmmmm..
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by kelechi50: 8:15pm
The just shall live by faith
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by emmie14: 8:15pm
Because pastor Suleiman was Hausa-muslim turn christian. A new dawn for her.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by YouthsPC0: 8:17pm
The secret thinhs belong to the lord our God , but the things which are revealed belong to us and our children that we may learn to observe the words of the Lord . Deuteronomy 29 vs 29 .
Lord help us to look unto you and not to any any man IJN
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by AntiWailer: 8:50pm
Lol.
Body language always betray.
9 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by frosbel2: 8:51pm
As guilty as hell.
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Milllz: 9:03pm
I guess the man of God thinks Nigerians are fools.
Their Damage control skill is just terrible.
It’s simple, just let us know which pastors and policitians that tried to defame you. If it was Stephanie now, you’ll connive and arrest her at the airport. We need names, no evidence, no proof, just names. So they can defend themselves and you can make some large extra tithe by suing them to court instead of Otobo.
Fraudsters.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Treasure17(m): 9:42pm
The Man was like, you are here now to confess after all the attempts to destroy my reputation and integrity. There's God o.. Mummy Go fine sha
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by dalaman: 9:49pm
These pastores and their endless acting. Name the politicians that gave her the money. This lady made very damming allegations with strong evidence. Her bank details revelations which the apostle didn't deny is emough evidence to show that here was something going on btw the two of them.
10 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by ikennamadu1(m): 9:59pm
dalaman:if na u ... u go name the person weh send u... no come here dey form better person....
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by dalaman: 10:08pm
ikennamadu1:
Why won't I name the person ? The apostle needs to know who his enemies are.
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by free2ryhme: 10:26pm
Emmalez:
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by nenergy(m): 10:27pm
Financially Motivated Confession! This confession implicates or ridicules her lawyer. Festus Keyamo must be frustrated right now
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm
Milllz:
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:27pm
The body of Christ is winning finally.
From Kemi apologising to Pastor Ibiyiomie of Salvation Ministries to Stephanie Otobo apologising to Apostle Suleiman. Bet me...Daddy Freeze will soon apologise to Bishop Oyedepo and all other pastors he insulted.
Afterall, Saul was changed to Paul.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Epldaily(m): 10:27pm
Daily Premier league news - Videos and Live match Only on Epldaily.org
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by deebrain(m): 10:27pm
Hmmm
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by TheKingIsHere: 10:27pm
The devil has tried so hard to tarnish Christianity but he will continue to fail.
The kingdom of God is matching on.
The evil demons trying to bring Christianity down will always fail.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by MilesLamar(m): 10:28pm
damn
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 10:28pm
See bald head na LMAO
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by oglalasioux(m): 10:29pm
If only the Christian God existed;
What he/she/it will do to Nigeria pastors will be terrible.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 10:29pm
nenergy:
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by gmoney12: 10:30pm
next biko....nothing new to learn from this forum
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by whitering: 10:30pm
Both of you repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by frosbel2: 10:30pm
Treasure17:
he has zero integrity
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by greggng: 10:30pm
Even the confession was in apostles church. This arrangement tight. The next thing is for apostle to withdraw the court case
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by boolet(m): 10:31pm
Actor
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by Fukafuka: 10:31pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) by millionboi2: 10:31pm
Chai
The Price Of Faith: Introduction / Christian Life In The Nigerian Society As At Today? / Do You Want To Be Slain In The Spirit?
Viewing this topic: xandy84, solamyson(m), BRYAN99, yavo2, Riosystem, Thecassanova, Snow02(m), Empiano, stanliwise(m), adebayonle(m), crystalsoul, Gboyee4fun(m), Zlatimi, Youpele52, dallyemmy, jrusky(m), NobilityPays(m), hary4luv(m), Sirevangel(m), Adonis86(m), diasporaman(m), noblet2(f), debolayinka(m), forcen(m), Kakarito(m), mekzyjoe(m), megawebber, x2lambo(m), seyerich(m), Geoxplorer, GavelSlam, fyna, macphilip, mide(m), ophatlewis(m), Adenikelizabeth, theNOISEmaker, johncigwez, Acecards, opedaydydx9(m), ViktorMartins(m), SimpleMe07, Wisekid0001(m), Godyke(m), Godfather898989, NJPot(m), nelojay, samuelkingz(m), sherbol, MyPoint, Nightwatchknine, batulakarada, Kriztovar13(m), innocent1992(m), majekleo(m), OkunrinMeta, Jimmywale44(m), Akagas(m), DBlackCeazer(m), Ebuks(m), deouf25, etemafrica, david888, akilo1, Bogii, zheja(m), machuks45(m), sweetilicious(f), chuksigbokwe, Igeoluwaseun, Cecegracen, emmyTED, Intendy, princejayy(m), Phil69(m), main24(m), emmyskinny, Pharaoh001(f), Edaniels9, eazyfocus, Mrsprof(f), Holybachelor, Garnsh18, mirakz(m), juddexy2(m), Abusule007(m), Super007, kayowalemi(m), twilliamx, kokomilala(m), donc26(m), Alaska90(m), abefeabebi(m), Jummy2010, Amysue, Moscorinho(m), bomsybomsy(m), harbeordune(f), edunwosu(m), frosbel2, iscom(m), HomesOfLife(m), gbogboti, lagdmark(m), XaintJoel20(m), Humblesam(m), CosmeticChemist(m), Andrez123(m), Gbengadaniel12, Kingsteve(m), ehisdan(m), alan056, lovere, fakoo1, tolagbemi, jaxxy(m), OKWUSIGO(m), tunde55(m), lexychuks(m), prettyesther20, cooljoe(m), grayht(m), 12month, weareok(m), obayaya(m), justunde28, LZAA, ivumar, dking123, Ikegift4real(m), omoelerin1, deeone007(m), FUCKU, nonnyCE(m), Alexander001(m), sammuell(m), em3r4ld(m), AlexCk, utch(m), Journi2America(m), Lordfranklin(m), benlizfoods(m), redbottles(m), dyko160, kachoski007(m), miosorfunyintele(m), saidataremu, Dexmars(m), mtprofessor5(m), Plolly(f), Godspowerlive, hinograce, Queendo(f), naijastoryz, progressmk1989, Agromuda(m), stunt89(m), obajoje, Adasun(m), Mistahmiles(m), Bankalert(m), Benyong, 1Segzy, slimgeez, Abfinest007(m), superted87, gbogzy85, donkaz2, zeestunner(m), humble007(m), MicheyJ1, samsonvijay1, StTrump, saremy(m), feelxp(m), Stanleyville(m), Treasure19, fairfield(f), 8stargeneral, Greene66, dippleee1, Niseamaka(m), hostine316(m), starmic, Shedrack777(m), Olukolade1(m), Freijcindy, aktom007, passwelle, chrisbaby24(m), mpaulo(m), Alal(m), netzro(m), Taniaa(f), emeijeh(m), Jenticles(f), doyinbaby(f), jamboloun, Epldaily(m), SamanN, SalamRushdie, Jssamuel33(m), Osujiempire, johnnyandy7(m), EllsBaba, IykeD(m), Benwems(m), blues343(m), niyogeol(m), Gorgeousolasco(f), laredopapa(m), Fabulousb36(f), naughtycheckmate, creserve, moscobabs(m), multibalotel, davodyguy, Lilamartedi(f), DaluChris(m), LesbianBoy(m), mostHandsome01, enny4real23(m), Naijbola, jereal(m), Solomontimothy(m), princessarah(f), Onosbillion(m), RichieBrown(m), linkszelda, Herroy, Primenet(m), Calyb(m), Tonynoah(m), masam(m), sykah(f), chukzy007, sexybaby22(f), Ebukasky, lansha2006, Originalsly, lasisi69(m), frank41(m), Desyner, phayth(f), Mekus7720, wizzyenya(m), Alexandroo(m), solodun1, pelummy50(m), dennisworld1(m), casiraghi, otanana, princekolade, EbubeDam, mannys(m), inplay, Vector747, CoLdFLaMeS2, koliteoriks1(m), Villager780, chupachups, LoJ, Perspectives(m), Ryan28, Allwility, Goandie, akeem0502, preshmickhy(f), superde, JhaayYoung, Nagasaki7, say4gunit(m), Nacoss25(m), edward1106(m), delightchamp, nosmassam(m), NOBLEstag(m), ProJud, pswankyemtb(m), Ejiod(m), massive1019(m), ezchriz(m), Divay22(f), Jiang(m), Gift10, EKOBIZ, 12inches1(m), teewhybabee(f), C4Ltd, adeoba5, Madamkilljoy(f), Unpredictableme(m), oyeleyet(f), quadree, ayrulez(m), Faddd(m), magnumwhales, RheaIsabella, stkevin(m), denigma2(m), littlegold(f), sam79(m), iyimide(m), greatmidget(m), Sanchase and 439 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11