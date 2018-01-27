Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman's Face As Stephanie Otobo Confesses In His Church (Photo) (7446 Views)

Apostle Suleman was in chiurch while she made the confesion



Last year, Stephanie Otobo accused the clergyman of having an amorous affair with her. During the church's Fire & Miracle service in Edo state last night, Stephanie who is based in Canada and recently came to Nigeria to promote her music, confessed that some politicians and pastors, paid her some money to slander the name of pastor Suleman. Apostle Suleman was in church while she made the confession.

The just shall live by faith 5 Likes 1 Share

Because pastor Suleiman was Hausa-muslim turn christian. A new dawn for her.

The secret thinhs belong to the lord our God , but the things which are revealed belong to us and our children that we may learn to observe the words of the Lord . Deuteronomy 29 vs 29 .





Lord help us to look unto you and not to any any man IJN 4 Likes





Body language always betray. Lol.Body language always betray. 9 Likes

As guilty as hell. 4 Likes

I guess the man of God thinks Nigerians are fools.



Their Damage control skill is just terrible.



It’s simple, just let us know which pastors and policitians that tried to defame you. If it was Stephanie now, you’ll connive and arrest her at the airport. We need names, no evidence, no proof, just names. So they can defend themselves and you can make some large extra tithe by suing them to court instead of Otobo.



Fraudsters. 32 Likes 1 Share

The Man was like, you are here now to confess after all the attempts to destroy my reputation and integrity. There's God o.. Mummy Go fine sha 2 Likes

These pastores and their endless acting. Name the politicians that gave her the money. This lady made very damming allegations with strong evidence. Her bank details revelations which the apostle didn't deny is emough evidence to show that here was something going on btw the two of them. 10 Likes

These pastores and their endless acting. Name the politicians that gave her the money. This lady made very damming allegations with strong evidence. Her bank details revelations which the apostle didn't deny is emough evidence to show that here was something going on btw the two of them. if na u ... u go name the person weh send u... no come here dey form better person.... if na u ... u go name the person weh send u... no come here dey form better person.... 4 Likes

if na u ... u go name the person weh send u... no come here dey form better person....

Why won't I name the person ? The apostle needs to know who his enemies are. Why won't I name the person ? The apostle needs to know who his enemies are. 2 Likes

Financially Motivated Confession! This confession implicates or ridicules her lawyer. Festus Keyamo must be frustrated right now 5 Likes

I guess the man of God thinks Nigerians are fools.



Their Damage control skill is just terrible.



It’s simple, just let us know which pastors and policitians that tried to defame you. If it was Stephanie now, you’ll connive and arrest her at the airport. We need names, no evidence, no proof, just names. So they can defend themselves and you can make some large extra tithe by suing them to court instead of Otobo.



Fraudsters.

The body of Christ is winning finally.



From Kemi apologising to Pastor Ibiyiomie of Salvation Ministries to Stephanie Otobo apologising to Apostle Suleiman. Bet me...Daddy Freeze will soon apologise to Bishop Oyedepo and all other pastors he insulted.



Afterall, Saul was changed to Paul. 6 Likes 1 Share

The devil has tried so hard to tarnish Christianity but he will continue to fail.



The kingdom of God is matching on.



The evil demons trying to bring Christianity down will always fail. 3 Likes 1 Share

See bald head na LMAO

If only the Christian God existed;



What he/she/it will do to Nigeria pastors will be terrible.

Financially Motivated Confession! 1 Like

Both of you repent for the kingdom of God is at hand.

The Man was like, you are here now to confess after all the attempts to destroy my reputation and integrity. There's God o.. Mummy Go fine sha

he has zero integrity he has zero integrity

Even the confession was in apostles church. This arrangement tight. The next thing is for apostle to withdraw the court case

Actor