Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017

Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017

Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by GidiParrot: 7:27pm
Here was an earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3534930/apostle-johnson-sulemans-2017-prophecy about Apostle Suleman's 2017 prophecies but it wasn't detailed.

The detailed version is seen below :

2017: "MMM To Dupe More Nigerians, A Minister Will Die, Poison For Mrs Buhari": Suleman



Aso Rock Forces Planning To Poison Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo Will Survive Impeachment Attempt - Apostle Suleman Reveals His 50 Prophecies For 2017

Apostle Suleman explodes with 50 Prophecies, says Aso Rock forces planning to poison Aisha Buhari ...Osinbajo 'll survive two impeachment attempts ...Recession 'll become depression in 2017 ...Buhari will be bereaved

...A great man of God 'll die


...FG will fight the Church like never before in January


President of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle John Suleman has released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2017.

The Prophecies were contained in a statement signed by his Advisor (Public Communications), Phrank Shaibu, on Friday in Abuja.

The cleric said "forces" in Aso Rock were "planning to poison the current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)."
According to him, the same "forces" would "alienate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and make attempts to remove him from office but God will humble Buhari in 2017."

"A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health. Forces in Aso Rock are planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari).Two times, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017", Suleman stated.


Details of the Prophecies below....

1. I see terrorism on the increase


2. Federal Government of Nigeria should not relax yet on Book Haram. It's a deception.


3. Buhari to face impeachment threats.


4. America and China to have major face-off


5. Crude Oil to flow in Northern Nigeria.


6. Abuja to experience major Fire explosion.


7. Donald Trump to face impeachment attempt as members of Congress will be divided on his style of leadership.


8. I see an airplane that has Nigeria's logo (National Carrier)


9. Things will pick up a bit in Nigeria but hunger will persist.


10. I saw people crying over Bamanga Tukur


11. Buhari will be bereaved in 2017


12. Ecobank, Diamond, Fidelity, GTB to retrench staff.


13. President Buhari's health needs attention


14. 2017 budget will have crises


15. More judges to be humiliated


16. MMM to dupe more Nigerians and I see court cases.


17. Dollar to exchange for N615


18. Recession in Nigeria to become depression in 2017


19. MTN and GLO to face hardship


20. A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health.


21. Forces in Aso Rock planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)


22. I saw huge number of Chibok girls released; some of them with kids


23. Nnamdi Kanu's detention to cause international crises. God is angry with Buhari for the continued detention.


24. Donald Trump to favour Israel. American Embassy in Israel to be moved to Jerusalem.


25. Liberian election: CONTINUITY


26. Ghana's new president to send many to jail.


27. Buhari and Senate to have crucial disagreement.


28. Nigeria's Budget will be delayed


29. I see killings in Ekiti


30. EFCC to come after National Assembly members in Nigeria in a politically motivated arrests because of their refusal to confirm Magu


31. I see kidnappers entering schools


32. Nigeria will lose a great man of God and the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.


33. Some terrorists will be arrested in Lagos


34. Traditional Rulers indicted and arrested for corruption


35. Lufthansa, Dana air, Ghana Air, Aero Contractors; I see staff protests.


36. America to have financial crises.


37. A serving Cabinet Minister in Nigeria will die


38. Nigeria to secure foreign funds


39. Doctors will embark on strike in Nigeria


40. A new Mega party in Nigeria will swallow up APC


41. I see a new leadership for the APC in Nigeria.


42. I see the DSS being taken to court


43.France, Spain, Russia to pray against train going off the rail.


44. I saw a huge school building collapse.


45. Nollywood to pray. They will get help but will lose two major people. The Yoruba movie industry too but prayer can avert it.


46. Fulani herdsmen again! Taraba, Benue, IMO and Jigawa state.


47. Kogi state to organize state prayers to avoid major deaths and natural disasters.


48. Edo state; major celebration but pray against road crashes.


49. I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed.


50. Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017.


ENDS...

http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2016/12/aso-rock-forces-planning-to-poison.html

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Slickest(m): 7:41pm
I see God shredding ur shhit u call prophecies..

Ur so fake like tommy hilfiger boxers sold in oshodi..

All they see is doom!!!

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Osezzua(m): 7:48pm
ok

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Gboyee4fun(m): 7:51pm
Lol, many nairalanders have been waiting for this, and here it finally come...oya start your bashing...lol ;
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by fran6co(m): 8:07pm
hmm I juz tire
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by otemanuduno: 8:10pm
50 Urims, no single Thummim. Continu.

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Jacksonville: 8:45pm
otemanuduno:

50 Urims, no single Thummim. Continu.

The Lord YaH has spoken by his prophet and he has revealed what the hearts and minds of men knoweth not.

What is "reverad" or "atum" saying about 2017

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by otijah(m): 9:09pm
Most of these prophecies are predictable imagine
Who doesn't kno that dollar will increase
Who doesn't know that someone from nollywood will die
Who doesn't know that Buhari is sick
Who doesn't know that MMM is in deep poo
Who doesn't know that banks Reduce staff Every year
Who doesn't know that vice president has a short term contract with that his position
Who doesn't know that Boko Haram have not been fully defeated
Doctors have been embarking on strikes for over 5yrs
Ekiti killings is nothing new, Infact afonjas are the highest ritualists and is not new to anyone.

So what the f*ck is this guy saying

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Goldenheart(m): 9:09pm
These Predictions are becoming boring and senseless. angry

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by snadguy007(m): 9:09pm
39. Doctors will embark on strike in Nigeria
Doctors are already planning to go on strike on Jan 2.

All these prophets of doom won't just keep quiet until they are finally disgraced. No worry, your own cup will soon full, ask TB Joshua that said he saw a woman win US election instead of woolman undecided

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Iamlordgee(m): 9:09pm
The pastor has spoken

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by TANTUMERGO007: 9:10pm
They dont prophesy goodnews at all undecided

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Vickiweezy(m): 9:11pm
Why him no go see 50 prophesies, you no see him forehead?

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by ActOfWar(m): 9:11pm
Mtshw

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by taiocol(m): 9:11pm
undecided this man should be playing Kokobet he's good at prediction

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by orimsamsam(m): 9:11pm
This are not prophecies this are predictions

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Dannidom(m): 9:11pm
Kai!! so according to this man no hope for we the common man come next year
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Firefire(m): 9:11pm
Okay
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:11pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin about 45 of those predictions are already on google

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by promisechild(m): 9:12pm
lies. Most of what he said is based on common sense. Anyway 90% of what he said is based on preconception. The Kalu's part got me laughing..... who is Kalu anyway that God would be angry about his detention? Since God is God he should use his infinite powers to release him na and he should stopped being angry for nothing. Religion doctrine is absurd mehn. Slave-master relationship.

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:12pm
We don hear
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Singapore1(m): 9:12pm
pastor na internet age we dey oo, son of man don screenshot your prophecies oo

i don't want to hear "no be talk am oo"

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Decypher: 9:12pm
Whatever god that told him this should continue
. but bear in mind that it's not the God of Abraham,Isaac and Jacob! .
prophet of doom.
spits

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Donmichaelz(m): 9:13pm
Just help me forecast one week game ,for Bet9ja,,,,,,,,
All your prophesies no dey reach football,,SMH
100% of what he said has already happened and some are about to happen,we can see signs,even Cobham's can see them

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by NotOfThis(f): 9:13pm
TANTUMERGO007:
They dont prophesy goodnews at all undecided
LOL
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by hardywaltz(m): 9:13pm
SHARAP
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by NAVYdogg: 9:13pm
HmmmmmMMM

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by austine4real(m): 9:13pm
OK


next please
Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by lrguru(m): 9:13pm
Like I send??

Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Sunnycliff(m): 9:14pm
MMM, make una leave their matter naa

