|Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by GidiParrot: 7:27pm
Here was an earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3534930/apostle-johnson-sulemans-2017-prophecy about Apostle Suleman's 2017 prophecies but it wasn't detailed.
The detailed version is seen below :
2017: "MMM To Dupe More Nigerians, A Minister Will Die, Poison For Mrs Buhari": Suleman
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2016/12/aso-rock-forces-planning-to-poison.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Slickest(m): 7:41pm
I see God shredding ur shhit u call prophecies..
Ur so fake like tommy hilfiger boxers sold in oshodi..
All they see is doom!!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Osezzua(m): 7:48pm
ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Gboyee4fun(m): 7:51pm
Lol, many nairalanders have been waiting for this, and here it finally come...oya start your bashing...lol ;
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by fran6co(m): 8:07pm
hmm I juz tire
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by otemanuduno: 8:10pm
50 Urims, no single Thummim. Continu.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Jacksonville: 8:45pm
otemanuduno:
The Lord YaH has spoken by his prophet and he has revealed what the hearts and minds of men knoweth not.
What is "reverad" or "atum" saying about 2017
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by otijah(m): 9:09pm
Most of these prophecies are predictable imagine
Who doesn't kno that dollar will increase
Who doesn't know that someone from nollywood will die
Who doesn't know that Buhari is sick
Who doesn't know that MMM is in deep poo
Who doesn't know that banks Reduce staff Every year
Who doesn't know that vice president has a short term contract with that his position
Who doesn't know that Boko Haram have not been fully defeated
Doctors have been embarking on strikes for over 5yrs
Ekiti killings is nothing new, Infact afonjas are the highest ritualists and is not new to anyone.
So what the f*ck is this guy saying
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Goldenheart(m): 9:09pm
These Predictions are becoming boring and senseless.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by snadguy007(m): 9:09pm
39. Doctors will embark on strike in NigeriaDoctors are already planning to go on strike on Jan 2.
All these prophets of doom won't just keep quiet until they are finally disgraced. No worry, your own cup will soon full, ask TB Joshua that said he saw a woman win US election instead of woolman
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Iamlordgee(m): 9:09pm
The pastor has spoken
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by TANTUMERGO007: 9:10pm
They dont prophesy goodnews at all
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Vickiweezy(m): 9:11pm
Why him no go see 50 prophesies, you no see him forehead?
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by ActOfWar(m): 9:11pm
Mtshw
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by taiocol(m): 9:11pm
this man should be playing Kokobet he's good at prediction
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by orimsamsam(m): 9:11pm
This are not prophecies this are predictions
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Dannidom(m): 9:11pm
Kai!! so according to this man no hope for we the common man come next year
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Firefire(m): 9:11pm
Okay
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:11pm
about 45 of those predictions are already on google
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by promisechild(m): 9:12pm
lies. Most of what he said is based on common sense. Anyway 90% of what he said is based on preconception. The Kalu's part got me laughing..... who is Kalu anyway that God would be angry about his detention? Since God is God he should use his infinite powers to release him na and he should stopped being angry for nothing. Religion doctrine is absurd mehn. Slave-master relationship.
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:12pm
We don hear
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Singapore1(m): 9:12pm
pastor na internet age we dey oo, son of man don screenshot your prophecies oo
i don't want to hear "no be talk am oo"
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Decypher: 9:12pm
Whatever god that told him this should continue
. but bear in mind that it's not the God of Abraham,Isaac and Jacob! .
prophet of doom.
spits
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Donmichaelz(m): 9:13pm
Just help me forecast one week game ,for Bet9ja,,,,,,,,
All your prophesies no dey reach football,,SMH
100% of what he said has already happened and some are about to happen,we can see signs,even Cobham's can see them
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by NotOfThis(f): 9:13pm
TANTUMERGO007:LOL
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by hardywaltz(m): 9:13pm
SHARAP
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by NAVYdogg: 9:13pm
HmmmmmMMM
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by austine4real(m): 9:13pm
OK
next please
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by lrguru(m): 9:13pm
Like I send??
|Re: Apostle Suleman's 50 Prophecies For 2017 by Sunnycliff(m): 9:14pm
MMM, make una leave their matter naa
