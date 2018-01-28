₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by FerrytimCharis: 6:03am
Happy Sunday to Us All.
Its the last Sunday of the First month of the year.
A quick question to spark up a conversation:
Does watching a Church's online service means you have attended service for that day?
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by 12submarine(m): 6:06am
Technically, I think so but it should be the last option.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Shedrack777(m): 6:06am
No! Because You Didn't Pay Your Offering And Tithe
9 Likes
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by pyyxxaro: 6:08am
Lemme ask you my own
Does eating in dream actually mean you have eaten
OP thunder fire your pikin papa
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Penalty82(m): 6:17am
You didn't attend church service that day but followed it up live on TV.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by xreal: 6:17am
12submarine:Technically, I can attend numerous church services on a sunday.
Shedrack777:They display their account details on the screen, that one nko?
3 Likes
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Omudia11: 6:27am
Does watching a live EPL match mean you were present in London to attend it?
1 Like
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by dingbang(m): 6:33am
That's why sometimes I laugh at the idea of satellite church.. They will say the anointing from the pastor will transfer from the TV to them..
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Shedrack777(m): 6:39am
xreal:simply put, go to church and read your blessings. not to be watching a tv and think you've attended church. when watching the program at home, you might be distracted to get something in the kitchen or when the part you don't need to watch came, you'll just change channel.
in a nutshell, watching a live service don't mean you've attended the service
1 Like
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Shedrack777(m): 6:40am
xreal:
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by koolaid87: 6:45am
Yes nah
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by tstx(m): 6:58am
Church is Overrated in Africa...
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by hisgrace090: 7:21am
The bible says be it according to your faith.
If you believe you have attended church, you have attended.
Word of God remain the same no matter way or whom it comes from
4 Likes
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by orunto27: 7:58am
No.
But if you watch seriously, listen and understand the Preachings on line, you are communing one on one better with God.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by kimbraa(f): 9:39am
I prefer live service 'cause nothing beats live praise and worship unlike when it's online.
1 Like
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by PROPHETmichael: 9:39am
The same way demons invade people's life through the instrumentality of pornography etc, Holy Spirit can also invade your life through watching Godly things. Just like pornography doesn't replace your desire to have the real thing, watching online service shouldn't replace your desire to attend church.
1 Like
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by HeyCorleone(m): 9:42am
I think they are both the same.
Damn the screen. The most important thing is you get the message after all they are a lot of people present in church with their minds absent. So?
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by forayfleo(m): 9:42am
Going to church is the best thing, Tv is another way of chatting the gospel to the world thank you.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by BecomeALandLord(m): 9:44am
It's your faith that matters.
You might attend the live service and not grab anything.... While someone watching from home will receive his blessings.
It's all about faith.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by ikaboy: 9:44am
Yes, is all about faith. The God we serve have u seen him physically?? Chriataininty is all about faith but go yo church sha
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by darol4real(m): 9:51am
There is no distance in the spirit.... God is everywhere
dingbang:
2 Likes
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by infogenius(m): 9:56am
darol4real:
You have spoken well.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by IMASTEX: 9:59am
You are the church not the building. When you listen to the word of God with an open heart be it via online or not. A service has been established
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by goldtube(m): 10:00am
Deeper life nkor
1 Like
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Oluwaseyi00(m): 10:01am
Streaming services live is not the same as being under that atmosphere. They are two different things.
You can stream programs live, but not a Sunday service.
...Not forsaking the assembly of others.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by classicalbenson(m): 10:06am
yea, just like betnaija,once u pay ur offering,u will get ur share of blessing from daddy GO
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by ifeanyija(m): 10:13am
what about satellite churches?
Oluwaseyi00:
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Probz(m): 10:16am
Shedrack777:
Tithes and offering that will go towards pastor’s big new jeep it has to be said. Look at this guy.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by bestspoke: 10:16am
The Holymass is not even debatable..I leave you to your faith.
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by OlujobaSamuel: 10:17am
how about thpse that attend but are never close to the altar, but watch on screen, some cant even have access to the screen, they sit beside speakers
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by Liberty44(m): 10:18am
Re: Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? by unitysheart(m): 10:18am
Na same same.
