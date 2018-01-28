Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Does Watching A Church's Online Service Means You Have Attended Service? (1674 Views)

Statue Of Mary 'begins Weeping Blood' At A Church In Argentina (photo) / Human Blood And Skulls Found In A Church In Imo (Photos) / Attend Church Online (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Happy Sunday to Us All.

Its the last Sunday of the First month of the year.

A quick question to spark up a conversation:

Does watching a Church's online service means you have attended service for that day?

Technically, I think so but it should be the last option.

No! Because You Didn't Pay Your Offering And Tithe 9 Likes







Lemme ask you my own



Does eating in dream actually mean you have eaten







OP thunder fire your pikin papa Lemme ask you my ownDoes eating in dream actually mean you have eatenOP thunder fire your pikin papa 3 Likes 1 Share

You didn't attend church service that day but followed it up live on TV.

12submarine:

Technically, I think so but it should be the last option. Technically, I can attend numerous church services on a sunday.



Shedrack777:

No! Because You Didn't Pay Your Offering And Tithe They display their account details on the screen, that one nko? Technically, I can attend numerous church services on a sunday.They display their account details on the screen, that one nko? 3 Likes

Does watching a live EPL match mean you were present in London to attend it? 1 Like

That's why sometimes I laugh at the idea of satellite church.. They will say the anointing from the pastor will transfer from the TV to them..

xreal:



Technically, I can attend numerous church services on a sunday.





They display their account details on the screen, that one nko? simply put, go to church and read your blessings. not to be watching a tv and think you've attended church. when watching the program at home, you might be distracted to get something in the kitchen or when the part you don't need to watch came, you'll just change channel.

in a nutshell, watching a live service don't mean you've attended the service simply put, go to church and read your blessings. not to be watching a tv and think you've attended church. when watching the program at home, you might be distracted to get something in the kitchen or when the part you don't need to watch came, you'll just change channel.in a nutshell, watching a live service don't mean you've attended the service 1 Like

xreal:

Technically, I can attend numerous church services on a sunday.



They display their account details on the screen, that one nko?

Yes nah

Church is Overrated in Africa...

The bible says be it according to your faith.



If you believe you have attended church, you have attended.



Word of God remain the same no matter way or whom it comes from 4 Likes

No.

But if you watch seriously, listen and understand the Preachings on line, you are communing one on one better with God.

I prefer live service 'cause nothing beats live praise and worship unlike when it's online. 1 Like

The same way demons invade people's life through the instrumentality of pornography etc, Holy Spirit can also invade your life through watching Godly things. Just like pornography doesn't replace your desire to have the real thing, watching online service shouldn't replace your desire to attend church. 1 Like

I think they are both the same.



Damn the screen. The most important thing is you get the message after all they are a lot of people present in church with their minds absent. So?

Going to church is the best thing, Tv is another way of chatting the gospel to the world thank you.

It's your faith that matters.

You might attend the live service and not grab anything.... While someone watching from home will receive his blessings.



It's all about faith.

Yes, is all about faith. The God we serve have u seen him physically?? Chriataininty is all about faith but go yo church sha

dingbang:

That's why sometimes I laugh at the idea of satellite church.. They will say the anointing from the pastor will transfer from the TV to them.. There is no distance in the spirit.... God is everywhere 2 Likes

darol4real:

There is no distance in the spirit.... God is everywhere

You have spoken well. You have spoken well.

You are the church not the building. When you listen to the word of God with an open heart be it via online or not. A service has been established

Deeper life nkor 1 Like

Streaming services live is not the same as being under that atmosphere. They are two different things.



You can stream programs live, but not a Sunday service.



...Not forsaking the assembly of others.

yea, just like betnaija,once u pay ur offering,u will get ur share of blessing from daddy GO

Oluwaseyi00:

Streaming services live is not the same as being under that atmosphere. They are two different things.



You can stream programs live, but not a Sunday service.



...Not forsaking the assembly of others. what about satellite churches?

Shedrack777:

No! Because You Didn't Pay Your Offering And Tithe

Tithes and offering that will go towards pastor’s big new jeep it has to be said. Look at this guy. Tithes and offering that will go towards pastor’s big new jeep it has to be said. Look at this guy.

The Holymass is not even debatable..I leave you to your faith.

how about thpse that attend but are never close to the altar, but watch on screen, some cant even have access to the screen, they sit beside speakers

[quote author=pyyxxaro post=64572115]





Lemme ask you my own



Does eating in dream actually mean you have eaten







OP thunder fire your pikin papa[guy u no go kill me wit laff] [quote author=pyyxxaro post=64572115]





Lemme ask you my own



Does eating in dream actually mean you have eaten







OP thunder fire your pikin papa[guy u no go kill me wit laff] [quote author=pyyxxaro post=64572115]Lemme ask you my ownDoes eating in dream actually mean you have eatenOP thunder fire your pikin papa[guy u no go kill me wit laff][quote author=pyyxxaro post=64572115]Lemme ask you my ownDoes eating in dream actually mean you have eatenOP thunder fire your pikin papa[guy u no go kill me wit laff]