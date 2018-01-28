₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by freshkpomo(m): 7:11am
Good morning nairalander,
Happy sunday to you all!! This morning I have a question for the Christians in the house and the Muslims are welcome to share their view too since they also believe there is hell.
OK let me be brief with this, my question is where will mad people go to? On what basis would they be judged?? Because a mad person does not really posses the ability to discern what is wrong and what is right! They steal, rape, get raped and some even kill...
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by 12submarine(m): 7:13am
Only God knows. But as a human, I think the cause of the madness should be a factor. It might be a back to sender thingy.
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by gabinogem(m): 7:14am
Lol... What did the bible say about it? Ask ur Sunday school teachers when u get to church today
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Blakjewelry(m): 7:18am
Na hell straight abi you want make he go dey crase for heaven
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Tallesty1(m): 7:18am
I think they will go to heaven
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by freshkpomo(m): 7:19am
cc: OAM4J , lalasticlala, seun, MISSCONGENIALITY, pascal558
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Omuneizzy6(m): 7:22am
Is hell according to the book of 1 thessalonia 5:23
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by hopefulLandlord: 7:27am
let's see......
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 7:32am
How were they living their life before madness came.... you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell...
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Emmytes(m): 7:39am
There is no such nonsense as hell or heaven.
You are deluded. Wake up and stop believing in fantasies.
Once you die, your body decays and becomes nutrient to plants. It breaks down further into fossil fuel and continues in a never ending process called the carbon cycle.
Once your dead, that's it. You only have one chance at this life so make the best of it.
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Uyi168(m): 7:40am
Jessyjack:..what about thd imbeciles?
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by freshkpomo(m): 7:44am
Jessyjack:you concentrated on just the Nigerian society alone,am talking about madness Generally..not all mad people have done eveil,do you know that tere was a time in benin that almost every first born male child ran mad And many where christians,what about christians who run mad due to health issues??
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Emmytes(m): 7:46am
Jessyjack:
Dumb
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 7:46am
Uyi168:Their conditions do not prevent them from going to heaven or hell.... it all depends on if they're clean.... anything unclean will not have entrance to heaven...
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by freshkpomo(m): 7:46am
Uyi168:where imbeciles will go to depend on their family,imbe nor get will of him own unlike mad people that can get violent if forced
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 7:50am
freshkpomo:That's why I said it depends on how they lived their lives before madness came... most madness borne out of health issues can be cured if taken care of....
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Uyi168(m): 7:51am
freshkpomo:..according to their family as how?..imbeciles are not mentally sound,hence the reason i asked the question
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 7:52am
Emmytes:
with your plenty sense tell us what you think........ don't just say dumb and pass... it makes you the Dumbest...
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Uyi168(m): 7:53am
Jessyjack:..Imbeciles are not sound mentally..
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Emmytes(m): 7:54am
Jessyjack:
I already commented up there, look up
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by clefstone(m): 7:56am
where they go, only God knows. What we know is that God is a fair, just and merciful God, he will judge them rightly and mercifully as well as all of us
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by OtemAtum: 7:56am
Mad people will go to any of the numerous afterlives made available, depending on their beliefs. There is no hell fire as a destination, it is just mere psychological state which is temporary. The final state of everyone is peaceful.
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 7:56am
Uyi168:
yes.... they're not mentally sound but sometimes they know when they have done something bad and are usually cautioned by their family members... they can differentiate between good and evil....
the people who are kinda free from hell I think are those born deaf and dumb...
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Uyi168(m): 8:11am
Jessyjack:..The deaf and dumb are sane..i've lived with many of them...they have d ability to differentiate between right and wrong..that cannot be said about imbeciles..
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by cheeeoma(f): 8:17am
am coming
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by EarthXmetahuman: 8:22am
Jessyjack:so you think only drugs and wicked witches run mad? See Nigerian yoouth o.
Have you heard of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia disorder before?
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by olasaad(f): 8:24am
According to Islam, The Prophet said: There are three (persons) whose actions are not recorded: a sleeper till he awakes, a boy till he reaches puberty, and a lunatic till he comes to reason.
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Emmytes(m): 8:27am
EarthXmetahuman:
That's where her level of understanding ends.
Don't blame her.
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 8:31am
EarthXmetahuman:
yes I have... also called"manic depression".... it can be managed... if someone suffering from it commits suicide or murder do you think he/she will go to heaven....
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by NPComplete: 8:31am
freshkpomo:
I am interested in this nonsense. What time was that?
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by Jessyjack(f): 8:35am
Emmytes:
I don't argue with aethist.... they lack understanding and only tends to understand when they cross over to the other side....
|Re: Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? by merahki: 8:39am
Jessyjack:
Darling judging Jess
You started this "God" business at an early age
Highly unattractive, this
The good thing is that you can choose to be more tolerant and accepting and better and happier...
Thank you!
