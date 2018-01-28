Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Where Will Mad People Go To: Heaven Or Hell? (5253 Views)

Are You Going To Heaven Or Hell? / Are Jews Going To Heaven Or Hell? / Imagine There Is No Heaven or Hell. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning nairalander,



Happy sunday to you all!! This morning I have a question for the Christians in the house and the Muslims are welcome to share their view too since they also believe there is hell.



OK let me be brief with this, my question is where will mad people go to? On what basis would they be judged?? Because a mad person does not really posses the ability to discern what is wrong and what is right! They steal, rape, get raped and some even kill... 5 Likes

Only God knows. But as a human, I think the cause of the madness should be a factor. It might be a back to sender thingy. 10 Likes

Lol... What did the bible say about it? Ask ur Sunday school teachers when u get to church today 12 Likes 1 Share

Na hell straight abi you want make he go dey crase for heaven 39 Likes 1 Share

I think they will go to heaven 7 Likes

cc: OAM4J , lalasticlala, seun, MISSCONGENIALITY, pascal558

Is hell according to the book of 1 thessalonia 5:23 1 Like

let's see...... 1 Like

you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell... How were they living their life before madness came....you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell... 7 Likes 3 Shares

There is no such nonsense as hell or heaven.



You are deluded. Wake up and stop believing in fantasies.



Once you die, your body decays and becomes nutrient to plants. It breaks down further into fossil fuel and continues in a never ending process called the carbon cycle.



Once your dead, that's it. You only have one chance at this life so make the best of it. 50 Likes 9 Shares

Jessyjack:

How were they living their life before madness came.... you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell... ..what about thd imbeciles? ..what about thd imbeciles? 3 Likes

Jessyjack:

How were they living their life before madness came.... you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell... you concentrated on just the Nigerian society alone,am talking about madness Generally..not all mad people have done eveil,do you know that tere was a time in benin that almost every first born male child ran mad And many where christians,what about christians who run mad due to health issues?? you concentrated on just the Nigerian society alone,am talking about madness Generally..not all mad people have done eveil,do you know that tere was a time in benin that almost every first born male child ran madAnd many where christians,what about christians who run mad due to health issues?? 2 Likes

Jessyjack:

How were they living their life before madness came.... you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell...

Dumb Dumb 8 Likes

Uyi168:

..what about thd imbeciles? Their conditions do not prevent them from going to heaven or hell.... it all depends on if they're clean.... anything unclean will not have entrance to heaven... Their conditions do not prevent them from going to heaven or hell.... it all depends on if they're clean.... anything unclean will not have entrance to heaven...

Uyi168:

..what about thd imbeciles? where imbeciles will go to depend on their family,imbe nor get will of him own unlike mad people that can get violent if forced where imbeciles will go to depend on their family,imbe nor get will of him own unlike mad people that can get violent if forced

freshkpomo:

you concentrated on just the Nigerian society alone,am talking about madness Generally..not all mad people have done eveil,do you know that tere was a time in benin that almost every first born male child ran mad And many where christians,what about christians who run mad due to health issues?? That's why I said it depends on how they lived their lives before madness came... most madness borne out of health issues can be cured if taken care of.... That's why I said it depends on how they lived their lives before madness came... most madness borne out of health issues can be cured if taken care of....

freshkpomo:

where imbeciles will go to depend on their family,imbe nor get will of him own unlike mad people that can get violent if forced ..according to their family as how?..imbeciles are not mentally sound,hence the reason i asked the question ..according to their family as how?..imbeciles are not mentally sound,hence the reason i asked the question 2 Likes

Emmytes:





Dumb

with your plenty sense tell us what you think........ don't just say dumb and pass... it makes you the Dumbest... with your plenty sense tell us what you think........ don't just say dumb and pass... it makes you the Dumbest... 5 Likes

Jessyjack:



Their conditions do not prevent them from going to heaven or hell.... it all depends on if they're clean.... anything unclean will not have entrance to heaven... ..Imbeciles are not sound mentally.. ..Imbeciles are not sound mentally..

Jessyjack:





with your plenty sense tell us what you think........ don't just say dumb and pass... it makes you the Dumbest...

I already commented up there, look up I already commented up there, look up

where they go, only God knows. What we know is that God is a fair, just and merciful God, he will judge them rightly and mercifully as well as all of us 2 Likes

Mad people will go to any of the numerous afterlives made available, depending on their beliefs. There is no hell fire as a destination, it is just mere psychological state which is temporary. The final state of everyone is peaceful. 1 Like

Uyi168:

..according to their family as how?..imbeciles are not mentally sound,hence the reason i asked the question

yes.... they're not mentally sound but sometimes they know when they have done something bad and are usually cautioned by their family members... they can differentiate between good and evil....



the people who are kinda free from hell I think are those born deaf and dumb... yes.... they're not mentally sound but sometimes they know when they have done something bad and are usually cautioned by their family members... they can differentiate between good and evil....the people who are kinda free from hell I think are those born deaf and dumb...

Jessyjack:





yes.... they're not mentally sound but sometimes they know when they have done something bad and are usually cautioned by their family members... they can differentiate between good and evil....



the people who are kinda free from hell I think are those born deaf and dumb... ..The deaf and dumb are sane..i've lived with many of them...they have d ability to differentiate between right and wrong..that cannot be said about imbeciles.. ..The deaf and dumb are sane..i've lived with many of them...they have d ability to differentiate between right and wrong..that cannot be said about imbeciles..

am coming

Jessyjack:

How were they living their life before madness came.... you don't expect someone who went Gaga as a result of drugs to make heaven.... don't expect anyone one whose madness came as a result of his or her wickedness to make heaven..... anyone whose madness was caused by God (yes God causes some to run mad Isaiah 44vs25) to make heaven... if they were living in sin no matter how little (there is no little sin anyway) it was, they will go to hell... so you think only drugs and wicked witches run mad? See Nigerian yoouth o.



Have you heard of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia disorder before? so you think only drugs and wicked witches run mad? See Nigerian yoouth o.Have you heard of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia disorder before? 4 Likes

According to Islam, The Prophet said: There are three (persons) whose actions are not recorded: a sleeper till he awakes, a boy till he reaches puberty, and a lunatic till he comes to reason. 10 Likes 1 Share

EarthXmetahuman:

so you think only drugs and wicked witches run mad? See Nigerian yoouth o.



Have you heard of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia disorder before?

That's where her level of understanding ends.



Don't blame her. That's where her level of understanding ends.Don't blame her. 2 Likes

EarthXmetahuman:

so you think only drugs and wicked witches run mad? See Nigerian yoouth o.



Have you heard of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia disorder before?

yes I have... also called"manic depression".... it can be managed... if someone suffering from it commits suicide or murder do you think he/she will go to heaven.... yes I have... also called"manic depression".... it can be managed... if someone suffering from it commits suicide or murder do you think he/she will go to heaven....

freshkpomo:

you concentrated on just the Nigerian society alone,am talking about madness Generally..not all mad people have done eveil,do you know that tere was a time in benin that almost every first born male child ran mad And many where christians,what about christians who run mad due to health issues??

I am interested in this nonsense. What time was that? I am interested in this nonsense. What time was that? 2 Likes

Emmytes:





That's where her level of understanding ends.



Don't blame her.



I don't argue with aethist.... they lack understanding and only tends to understand when they cross over to the other side.... I don't argue with aethist.... they lack understanding and only tends to understand when they cross over to the other side....