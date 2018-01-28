₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jesus Is Our Comforter by phlopholly: 8:24am
. . our Lord Jesus Christ . . . which hath loved us . . . comfort your hearts . . .
—2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Christ is the answer to sorrow. When Harry Lauder, the great Scottish comedian, received word that his son had been killed in France, he said, “In a time like this, there are three courses open to man: He may give way to despair and become bitter. He may endeavor to drown his sorrow in drink or in a life of wickedness. Or he may turn to God.” In your sorrow, turn to God. There are thousands of people who have turned to God, but you may be still carrying your burdens. God begs of you, “Cast all your cares on me, for I care for you” (1 Peter 5:7). You who must go through the valley of the shadow of death, you who must say goodbye to those whom you have loved, you who suffer privation and misery, you who are unjustly persecuted for righteousness’ sake-take heart, take courage. Our Christ is more than adequate for sorrow.
Prayer for the day
In sorrow, Jesus, Your comfort will take all the bitterness and longing away and give me courage to face the heartache. Your grace will console me and Your arms will support me. Thank You, dear Lord.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by IMASTEX: 9:26am
As a christian. It is expected to follow & pattern the ways of Christ alone.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Bonapart(m): 9:26am
Jesus Christ is Lord over all. No excuse for anyone not believing in Jesus
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by IMASTEX: 9:27am
Yes oh
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by imstrong1: 9:27am
amen
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Gkay1(m): 9:28am
Thank God last night was not my last night.
Good morning brethren,
Happy Sunday,
happy new week.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by HeyCorleone(m): 9:29am
Different strokes for different folks.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by HeyCorleone(m): 9:31am
Bonapart:
Of a truth you only believe in Jesus and God because it was introduced to you by the Europeans.
If they had introduced you to Hinduism or Buddhism, you won't be saying this.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Troublemaker007(m): 9:32am
He is more than my comforter. He is my Everything.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by forayfleo(m): 9:33am
So shall it be.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Ayoku85: 9:34am
There are excuses because he Jesus has never mentioned to the Christian that he is the Lord worship me.if there provide the verse in the bible and I promise to convert Christian
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Jamiubond009(m): 9:35am
K
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by ArcGibson: 9:37am
.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Uyi168(m): 9:38am
i thought that was the role of the holy spirit..
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by luvinhubby(m): 9:39am
RCCG under pastor Adeboye failed the church and the purpose of God for His church in Nigeria by supporting APC & Buhari in 2015 because of Osinbajo.
The times of refreshing that God prepared for His church in Nigeria and by extension, other nations through the church Nigeria was postponed and extended by God.
This is applicable to other church leaders in Nigeria that supported Buhari in 2015.
God is demanding repentance from such leaders.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by cursedAbiola(f): 9:39am
Ayoku85:seun maybe it's time to put an embargo on Christian threads
can a non Muslim say this on a Muslim thread without swearing
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Olawalesadiq(m): 9:43am
CONVERSATION BETWEEN
CHRISTIAN TEACHER AND MUSLIM
STUDENT... Very interesting and
very educative.
Teacher: In Jesus Name.
According to matthew 12:14--21,
Student: in the Name of who
created Jesus & other things. In
matthew 27:46,
Teacher: hmm, Why did you say
that?
Student: let's me ask you these
questions, if you could answer
them correctly, I shall abide by
your doctrine.
Teacher: I am all Hear.
Student: Why do we call Jesus the
son of God according to john
3:16,
Teacher: it is because, he didn't
have a father .
Student: What of Adam that has
neither father nor mother or Eve
that did not have mother
Teacher: hmm !
Student: why some people call
jesus as God ?
Teacher: This is because He is
Alpha and omega; the controller
of everything.
Student: Did Jesus die and
resurrect?
Teacher: yes, died for three days
and resurrect.
Student: Who was administering
day and nights, moons and sun,
animals and plants, living and
non livings within the two days
of his departure?
Teacher: hmmmm !
Student: Do you think as mighty
as God is , can He creates what
He can't control ?
Teacher: Noo !,
Student : Why did Death kill Jesus
or why is he pleading to
someone else to rescue him In
mark 15:34,
Teacher: Metaphysics !
Student: it seems you don't have
anything to offer me , I will
rather follow Allah(God) who
created everything including
Jesus,Adam,Eve etc, who can
never die because He created
death. I will rather follow the
invincible and Invisible God of
everything !!!
O God of the world ! I am ready
to abide by You, no matter how
some people staging terrorist
such Boko harram, Isis, Al-Qaeda
to destroy Muslims and to tarnish
the image of Islam,I shall remain
Your believer. Please, shower
your abundant pleasing on
Prophets Muhammad, Issa -jesus
, Musa, Ibrahim ,and a host ofi
others. Please ,forgive my sins
and shower Your blessings on
me! And all Muslims of the world. Copied as received
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by kasheemawo(m): 9:45am
Then what is someone who created Jesus?
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Masama: 9:59am
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by ollah2: 10:09am
kasheemawo:
Lol. Jesus is God to Christians even when he was asking his father to forgive them while on the cross. So many irregularities and inconsistencies
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by Duplik8t77(m): 10:37am
HeyCorleone:
dem just carry other people religion for head like Dada
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by FriendNG: 10:39am
Lost Sheep. Jesus himself said another comforter will only come when he depart away.
|Re: Jesus Is Our Comforter by yahmohy27: 10:41am
HeyCorleone:You are right ,sir
