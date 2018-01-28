Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Jesus Is Our Comforter (561 Views)

. . our Lord Jesus Christ . . . which hath loved us . . . comfort your hearts . . .

—2 Thessalonians 2:16,17



Christ is the answer to sorrow. When Harry Lauder, the great Scottish comedian, received word that his son had been killed in France, he said, “In a time like this, there are three courses open to man: He may give way to despair and become bitter. He may endeavor to drown his sorrow in drink or in a life of wickedness. Or he may turn to God.” In your sorrow, turn to God. There are thousands of people who have turned to God, but you may be still carrying your burdens. God begs of you, “Cast all your cares on me, for I care for you” (1 Peter 5:7). You who must go through the valley of the shadow of death, you who must say goodbye to those whom you have loved, you who suffer privation and misery, you who are unjustly persecuted for righteousness’ sake-take heart, take courage. Our Christ is more than adequate for sorrow.



Prayer for the day

In sorrow, Jesus, Your comfort will take all the bitterness and longing away and give me courage to face the heartache. Your grace will console me and Your arms will support me. Thank You, dear Lord. 4 Likes 1 Share

As a christian. It is expected to follow & pattern the ways of Christ alone.

Jesus Christ is Lord over all. No excuse for anyone not believing in Jesus

Yes oh

amen

Thank God last night was not my last night.

Good morning brethren,

Happy Sunday,

happy new week.

Different strokes for different folks. 1 Like 1 Share

Bonapart:

Jesus Christ is Lord over all. No excuse for anyone not believing in Jesus

Of a truth you only believe in Jesus and God because it was introduced to you by the Europeans.



If they had introduced you to Hinduism or Buddhism, you won't be saying this. Of a truth you only believe in Jesus and God because it was introduced to you by the Europeans.If they had introduced you to Hinduism or Buddhism, you won't be saying this.

He is more than my comforter. He is my Everything.

So shall it be.

There are excuses because he Jesus has never mentioned to the Christian that he is the Lord worship me.if there provide the verse in the bible and I promise to convert Christian 1 Like

K

.

i thought that was the role of the holy spirit.. 2 Likes

RCCG under pastor Adeboye failed the church and the purpose of God for His church in Nigeria by supporting APC & Buhari in 2015 because of Osinbajo.



The times of refreshing that God prepared for His church in Nigeria and by extension, other nations through the church Nigeria was postponed and extended by God.

This is applicable to other church leaders in Nigeria that supported Buhari in 2015.



God is demanding repentance from such leaders. 1 Like

Ayoku85:

There are excuses because he Jesus has never mentioned to the Christian that he is the Lord worship me.if there provide the verse in the bible and I promise to convert Christian seun maybe it's time to put an embargo on Christian threads

can a non Muslim say this on a Muslim thread without swearing seun maybe it's time to put an embargo on Christian threadscan a non Muslim say this on a Muslim thread without swearing

CONVERSATION BETWEEN

CHRISTIAN TEACHER AND MUSLIM

STUDENT... Very interesting and

very educative.

Teacher: In Jesus Name.

According to matthew 12:14--21,

Student: in the Name of who

created Jesus & other things. In

matthew 27:46,

Teacher: hmm, Why did you say

that?

Student: let's me ask you these

questions, if you could answer

them correctly, I shall abide by

your doctrine.

Teacher: I am all Hear.

Student: Why do we call Jesus the

son of God according to john

3:16,

Teacher: it is because, he didn't

have a father .

Student: What of Adam that has

neither father nor mother or Eve

that did not have mother

Teacher: hmm !

Student: why some people call

jesus as God ?

Teacher: This is because He is

Alpha and omega; the controller

of everything.

Student: Did Jesus die and

resurrect?

Teacher: yes, died for three days

and resurrect.

Student: Who was administering

day and nights, moons and sun,

animals and plants, living and

non livings within the two days

of his departure?

Teacher: hmmmm !

Student: Do you think as mighty

as God is , can He creates what

He can't control ?

Teacher: Noo !,

Student : Why did Death kill Jesus

or why is he pleading to

someone else to rescue him In

mark 15:34,

Teacher: Metaphysics !

Student: it seems you don't have

anything to offer me , I will

rather follow Allah(God) who

created everything including

Jesus,Adam,Eve etc, who can

never die because He created

death. I will rather follow the

invincible and Invisible God of

everything !!!

O God of the world ! I am ready

to abide by You, no matter how

some people staging terrorist

such Boko harram, Isis, Al-Qaeda

to destroy Muslims and to tarnish

the image of Islam,I shall remain

Your believer. Please, shower

your abundant pleasing on

Prophets Muhammad, Issa -jesus

, Musa, Ibrahim ,and a host ofi

others. Please ,forgive my sins

and shower Your blessings on

me! And all Muslims of the world. Copied as received 1 Like 1 Share

Then what is someone who created Jesus?

Jesus is Lord

kasheemawo:

Then what is someone who created Jesus?



Lol. Jesus is God to Christians even when he was asking his father to forgive them while on the cross. So many irregularities and inconsistencies Lol. Jesus is God to Christians even when he was asking his father to forgive them while on the cross. So many irregularities and inconsistencies 1 Like 1 Share

HeyCorleone:





Of a truth you only believe in Jesus and God because it was introduced to you by the Europeans.



If they had introduced you to Hinduism or Buddhism, you won't be saying this.

dem just carry other people religion for head like Dada dem just carry other people religion for head like Dada

Lost Sheep. Jesus himself said another comforter will only come when he depart away.