Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession (2143 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Canada-based Otobo had accused the clergyman of engaging in an extramarital affair with her and promising her marriage.



Suleman strongly denied the accusation.



However, on Saturday, January 27, Otobo recanted and confessed that she was paid heavily by some politicians to smear the clergyman’s reputation.



Taking to his verified Twitter account, Suleman said:



"The enemies of the church are confessing like witches..all happening same time...Lies have a lifespan,only truth is ageless....Fear God..

Only a fool will pay a blackmailer to com out nd say d truth..it's risky to do that cos she will use it against u 2moro..dis is God at work"

https://mobile.twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/957370627408658432



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/gods-enemies-are-confessing-like.html The Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to a recent confession in his church by his erstwhile accuser, Stephanie Otobo.Canada-based Otobo had accused the clergyman of engaging in an extramarital affair with her and promising her marriage.Suleman strongly denied the accusation.However, on Saturday, January 27, Otobo recanted and confessed that she was paid heavily by some politicians to smear the clergyman’s reputation.Taking to his verified Twitter account, Suleman said: 1 Like 1 Share

me am still looking for the truth o

Apostle i no blame you, na nigerian wey no dey use their brain when anything church or pastor is concerned.



Meanwhile.....I learnt the stephanie otobo girl was going broke in canada, so she had to just accept suleman's offer and claim she was sent by politicians. 9 Likes

And to all those that will come on this thread to support their "papa"......i pity una! Be there supporting your "papa" while daniella okeke is touring the world with you guys money. Money she got after apostle fvcked her big nyansh and ended it at the back 8 Likes

mehn GODS hand would be full on judgement day ooo nothing wey we no go see.

Ok

God bless you, Apostle 6 Likes 2 Shares

Story that touches the heart.Who is an enemy of who?

Ok



You can chat me on whatzapp via

https://rebrand.ly/whatsapchatme

•a trial will convince you• Trade your giftkcards(us,uk,cad or aud) for instant cash, honesty and reliability is my watchword, trade with me and you shall never regret doing so.You can chat me on whatzapp via•a trial will convince you•

Pastor sir, that confession get k-leg ooooo. You sure say una no jazz the girl to dey yarn those things?

B

That LesbianBoy has said it all, it’s really not the fault of the bald-headed vulture looking god of man! Naija, nation of jokers 2 Likes 1 Share

K

this man no get shame at all.....don't worry Nigerians will drag u wella.



ur image has been battered already





I trust Twitter warriors... 2 Likes

I felt he should have just been quiet on the matter



God would always fight battles against the church

@TalkTalkTwins



If you want to get Nigerians, come with a Bible, tell them that you are a pastor and anything you say they'd believe.



I cannot believe that this false prophet still thinks Nigerians believe him, and it pains me to see he has fans all over Nairaland, Facebook, Twitter and Nigeria. Common sense is not too common shaa...





Meanwhile, if you're a student, then you must check out If you want to get Nigerians, come with a Bible, tell them that you are a pastor and anything you say they'd believe.I cannot believe that this false prophet still thinks Nigerians believe him, and it pains me to see he has fans all over Nairaland, Facebook, Twitter and Nigeria.Meanwhile, if you're a student, then you must check out very easy ways to make money as a student . They are very easy, you can start training yourself even without any capital. I'm not selling any e-books, I just wrote the post out of love.





For those who do not understand he said that if he bribed Stephanie then that would mean he played into her hands and gave her another weapon to use against him but since he did not do that and "this is God at work" then may our enemies CONTINUE TO CONFESS LIKE WITCHES



#confessLikeWitches



Glory be to God. Well said Suleiman. "only a fool would pay a blackmailer to come out and say the truth because they can decide to use it against you tomorrow".For those who do not understand he said that if he bribed Stephanie then that would mean he played into her hands and gave her another weapon to use against him but since he did not do that and "this is God at work" then may our enemies CONTINUE TO CONFESS LIKE WITCHES#confessLikeWitchesGlory be to God. 3 Likes

Ladyhippolyta88:

Story that touches the heart.Who is an enemy of who? come are u stupid? come are u stupid?



Mr Apostle, can u tell us the names of the politicians and pastors that paid Otobo,cos she obviously must have told you.

if you cant do this,you are guilty as charged!!

Yansh-bleeping Apostle!! Person wey suppose dey celebrate say d hoelosho accept him bribe still get hand to tweet?Mr Apostle, can u tell us the names of the politicians and pastors that paid Otobo,cos she obviously must have told you.if you cant do this,you are guilty as charged!!Yansh-bleeping Apostle!!

Work hard!



Do your best...



Everything else in life is a charade. Unlike the movies where the end somewhat defines the theme of the plot, the public may never unravel the mysteries surrounding these episodes until judgement day.



Above all, love God and your neighbors. Humans will always be humans!



Nb:



If Otobo's supposed confession was accepted the other party will not villify her thereafter. Lessons to learn. Everyone should interpret as deemed fit...

highchief1:

come are u stupid? I don't have sense self useless question. I don't have sense self useless question.

This man is just a bald headed fool 1 Like

WITCH and he calls himself a man of God, lol



Obviously, his SHEEPLE and DUMB MINIONS will soon saturate this thread haling their philandering Apostle. So Apostle has been sleeping with aand he calls himself a man of God, lolObviously, his SHEEPLE and DUMB MINIONS will soon saturate this thread haling their philandering Apostle.

Buhari will soon confess

Meanwhile....the stoopid daniella okeke has deleted the pictures of the car apostle gave her from her instagram page. Picture that has been there for over a year o, immediately we catch her parole she delete am sharply 1 Like

this is how the enemies of God's work would be disgraced one by one

Amagite2:

The Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to a recent confession in his church by his erstwhile accuser, Stephanie Otobo.



Canada-based Otobo had accused the clergyman of engaging in an extramarital affair with her and promising her marriage.



Suleman strongly denied the accusation.



However, on Saturday, January 27, Otobo recanted and confessed that she was paid heavily by some politicians to smear the clergyman’s reputation.



Taking to his verified Twitter account, Suleman said:





https://mobile.twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/957370627408658432



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/gods-enemies-are-confessing-like.html







Well the fishy thing about her initial accusation is where she said he promised her marriage



Almost impossible cept Suleiman is polygamous.



Plus no body promises a prostitute marriage in order to sleep with her Well the fishy thing about her initial accusation is where she said he promised her marriageAlmost impossible cept Suleiman is polygamous.Plus no body promises a prostitute marriage in order to sleep with her

tuoyoojo:

this is how the enemies of God's work would be disgraced one by one

The enemies of God are your lying, corrupt Pastors. The enemies of God are your lying, corrupt Pastors.

butterbread:







Well the fishy thing about her initial accusation is where she said he promised her marriage



Almost impossible cept Suleiman is polygamous.



Plus no body promises a prostitute marriage in order to sleep with her

A sexual deviant will promise a woman ANYTHING to get under her skirts. A sexual deviant will promise a womanto get under her skirts.

Ladyhippolyta88:

I don't have sense self useless question.



Lady, easy o make NL men no come best you Lady, easy o make NL men no come best you