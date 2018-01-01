₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Amagite2: 5:31pm
The Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to a recent confession in his church by his erstwhile accuser, Stephanie Otobo.
Canada-based Otobo had accused the clergyman of engaging in an extramarital affair with her and promising her marriage.
Suleman strongly denied the accusation.
However, on Saturday, January 27, Otobo recanted and confessed that she was paid heavily by some politicians to smear the clergyman’s reputation.
Taking to his verified Twitter account, Suleman said:
https://mobile.twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/957370627408658432
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/gods-enemies-are-confessing-like.html
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Blakjewelry(m): 5:40pm
me am still looking for the truth o
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by LesbianBoy(m): 5:45pm
Apostle i no blame you, na nigerian wey no dey use their brain when anything church or pastor is concerned.
Meanwhile.....I learnt the stephanie otobo girl was going broke in canada, so she had to just accept suleman's offer and claim she was sent by politicians.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by LesbianBoy(m): 5:47pm
And to all those that will come on this thread to support their "papa"......i pity una! Be there supporting your "papa" while daniella okeke is touring the world with you guys money. Money she got after apostle fvcked her big nyansh and ended it at the back
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by sehin79(m): 5:52pm
mehn GODS hand would be full on judgement day ooo nothing wey we no go see.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Lomprico2: 6:23pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by emeijeh(m): 6:32pm
God bless you, Apostle
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:36pm
Story that touches the heart.Who is an enemy of who?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Kenneth205(m): 10:36pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by nairavsdollars(f): 10:37pm
Pastor sir, that confession get k-leg ooooo. You sure say una no jazz the girl to dey yarn those things?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Successdude(m): 10:37pm
B
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by OboOlora(f): 10:38pm
That LesbianBoy has said it all, it’s really not the fault of the bald-headed vulture looking god of man! Naija, nation of jokers
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by bennynaza(m): 10:38pm
K
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by martineverest(m): 10:38pm
this man no get shame at all.....don't worry Nigerians will drag u wella.
ur image has been battered already
I trust Twitter warriors...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by sirusX(m): 10:38pm
I felt he should have just been quiet on the matter
God would always fight battles against the church
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by TalkTalkTwins(m): 10:38pm
@TalkTalkTwins
If you want to get Nigerians, come with a Bible, tell them that you are a pastor and anything you say they'd believe.
I cannot believe that this false prophet still thinks Nigerians believe him, and it pains me to see he has fans all over Nairaland, Facebook, Twitter and Nigeria. Common sense is not too common shaa...
Meanwhile, if you're a student, then you must check out very easy ways to make money as a student. They are very easy, you can start training yourself even without any capital. I'm not selling any e-books, I just wrote the post out of love.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by butterflyl1on: 10:38pm
Well said Suleiman. "only a fool would pay a blackmailer to come out and say the truth because they can decide to use it against you tomorrow".
For those who do not understand he said that if he bribed Stephanie then that would mean he played into her hands and gave her another weapon to use against him but since he did not do that and "this is God at work" then may our enemies CONTINUE TO CONFESS LIKE WITCHES
#confessLikeWitches
Glory be to God.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by highchief1: 10:39pm
Ladyhippolyta88:come are u stupid?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:40pm
Person wey suppose dey celebrate say d hoelosho accept him bribe still get hand to tweet?
Mr Apostle, can u tell us the names of the politicians and pastors that paid Otobo,cos she obviously must have told you.
if you cant do this,you are guilty as charged!!
Yansh-bleeping Apostle!!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by realborn(m): 10:40pm
Work hard!
Do your best...
Everything else in life is a charade. Unlike the movies where the end somewhat defines the theme of the plot, the public may never unravel the mysteries surrounding these episodes until judgement day.
Above all, love God and your neighbors. Humans will always be humans!
Nb:
If Otobo's supposed confession was accepted the other party will not villify her thereafter. Lessons to learn. Everyone should interpret as deemed fit...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 10:41pm
highchief1:I don't have sense self useless question.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Elnino4ladies: 10:41pm
This man is just a bald headed fool
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by frosbel2: 10:41pm
So Apostle has been sleeping with a WITCH and he calls himself a man of God, lol
Obviously, his SHEEPLE and DUMB MINIONS will soon saturate this thread haling their philandering Apostle.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by kennosklint(m): 10:41pm
Buhari will soon confess
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by LesbianBoy(m): 10:41pm
Meanwhile....the stoopid daniella okeke has deleted the pictures of the car apostle gave her from her instagram page. Picture that has been there for over a year o, immediately we catch her parole she delete am sharply
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by tuoyoojo(m): 10:41pm
this is how the enemies of God's work would be disgraced one by one
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by butterbread: 10:42pm
Amagite2:
Well the fishy thing about her initial accusation is where she said he promised her marriage
Almost impossible cept Suleiman is polygamous.
Plus no body promises a prostitute marriage in order to sleep with her
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by frosbel2: 10:42pm
tuoyoojo:
The enemies of God are your lying, corrupt Pastors.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by frosbel2: 10:43pm
butterbread:
A sexual deviant will promise a woman ANYTHING to get under her skirts.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by Tomoyayi(m): 10:43pm
Ladyhippolyta88:
Lady, easy o make NL men no come best you
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Stephanie Otobo’s Confession by frosbel2: 10:44pm
LesbianBoy:
Don't mind the deluded people, their Apostle is their GOD and he can do no wrong.
