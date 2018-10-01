₦airaland Forum

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:21pm
2 minutes added
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:21pm
missyblissy:
Who play that free kick angry
abeg naija still dey defensive?
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:21pm
Anything can still happen

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by helinues: 10:22pm
Another good save by Ajiboye

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:22pm
Oh Ajiboy!

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:22pm
This keeper is super good

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:22pm
Chei see miss

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by pojophilius(m): 10:22pm
CSTR2:

I am not his sibling. I just hate inaccurate football analysis.

Ezenwa is average. True. But he is better than Ajiboye.

QED
..u r right bro.,,people will still accept ezenwa as there gk,,i remember it wasnt easy for enyeama
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:23pm
If You mention Ezenwa again... I'll kill somebody...


Ajiboye for World Cup!!!

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by CSTR2: 10:23pm
jagorinho:

I am not talking about ajiboye here, what i am saying is our national team should parade keepers above ezenwa, akpeyi and co standard, we would just advertise their deficiencies to the world if we dont find better alternatives.
Ofcourse, we deserve better goal keepers. They are all average.
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:23pm
Finally!
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by mazimee(m): 10:23pm
Humility017:

how about that ghaniana goal.keeper in the FC ifeanyiuba...he was the second choice ryt?

please...relax your mind...hopefully the world cup is not far...we will see who will man the post...

The guy just jump dey jump up Anyhow dey form analyst because Ajiboye got a chance to show his class
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by phemmyfour: 10:23pm
Ajiboyyyyy

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:23pm
Nigeria in the final! End of the match!
Nigeria 1 Sudan 0

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:23pm
African Referee... Bleep You there.... Bastard!!!

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:23pm
What's this referee's problem with cards

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:23pm
The Eagle has landed! kiss

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by helinues: 10:23pm
FT Sudan 0 - 1 Nigeria

Good work guys

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dominique(f): 10:23pm
Ref blow whistle, it's already 2 mins naa

Game over!!! Nigeria through to the final *insert dancing emoji*

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by bobochem: 10:24pm
Ajiboye our saviour

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EMIOMOADEOYE: 10:24pm
Can someone tell me what that last card was for and why that was not a goal
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by MrCross: 10:24pm
Fulltime...Narrow Escape Shioor
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by phemmyfour: 10:24pm
Why Sudan gk dey cry like that

2500 day unbeaten run of Sudan ended
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by gbosaa(m): 10:24pm
Ajiboye for the no 1 shirt. This match shouldn’t be enough to assess him though but I think he should be given more chances to express himself.

I just don’t want to see any more Ezenwa imitating TP Mazembe goal keepers bum bouncing display. I hate that.

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:24pm
Nigeria in final...

Ezenwa has a perfect replacement

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Afamed: 10:24pm
This Ajiboy is incredible.

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:25pm
AjiBOY for World Cup!!!

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dazzlingd: 10:25pm
blazer2018:


see wetin ur bad mouth don cause now grin...we don collect red card...if we lose this dis match expect me for ur house tonight grin

lol grin if okpotu had remained, he would ve scored an own goal

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EMIOMOADEOYE: 10:25pm
Meen!!

Morocco will beat these Eagles silly

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by hefelove(m): 10:25pm
The thunder wey go strike dis ref ehn undecided

Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by missyblissy: 10:26pm
Abeg na super chicken be this. If this is the world cup team... I fear for naija ooo. Just few minutes wey watch I just dey vex.

Thank God we win.... Who go meet for final
Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dominique(f): 10:26pm
EniHolar:
What's this referee's problem with cards

As in ehn! Imagine last minute yellow card, no chills whatsoever

