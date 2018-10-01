₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:21pm
2 minutes added
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:21pm
missyblissy:abeg naija still dey defensive?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:21pm
Anything can still happen
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by helinues: 10:22pm
Another good save by Ajiboye
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:22pm
Oh Ajiboy!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:22pm
This keeper is super good
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:22pm
Chei see miss
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by pojophilius(m): 10:22pm
CSTR2:..u r right bro.,,people will still accept ezenwa as there gk,,i remember it wasnt easy for enyeama
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:23pm
If You mention Ezenwa again... I'll kill somebody...
Ajiboye for World Cup!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by CSTR2: 10:23pm
jagorinho:Ofcourse, we deserve better goal keepers. They are all average.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:23pm
Finally!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by mazimee(m): 10:23pm
Humility017:
The guy just jump dey jump up Anyhow dey form analyst because Ajiboye got a chance to show his class
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by phemmyfour: 10:23pm
Ajiboyyyyy
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 10:23pm
Nigeria in the final! End of the match!
Nigeria 1 Sudan 0
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:23pm
African Referee... Bleep You there.... Bastard!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:23pm
What's this referee's problem with cards
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Campusity: 10:23pm
The Eagle has landed!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by helinues: 10:23pm
FT Sudan 0 - 1 Nigeria
Good work guys
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dominique(f): 10:23pm
Ref blow whistle, it's already 2 mins naa
Game over!!! Nigeria through to the final *insert dancing emoji*
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by bobochem: 10:24pm
Ajiboye our saviour
7 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EMIOMOADEOYE: 10:24pm
Can someone tell me what that last card was for and why that was not a goal
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by MrCross: 10:24pm
Fulltime...Narrow Escape Shioor
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by phemmyfour: 10:24pm
Why Sudan gk dey cry like that
2500 day unbeaten run of Sudan ended
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by gbosaa(m): 10:24pm
Ajiboye for the no 1 shirt. This match shouldn’t be enough to assess him though but I think he should be given more chances to express himself.
I just don’t want to see any more Ezenwa imitating TP Mazembe goal keepers bum bouncing display. I hate that.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 10:24pm
Nigeria in final...
Ezenwa has a perfect replacement
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by Afamed: 10:24pm
This Ajiboy is incredible.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by iPopAlomo(m): 10:25pm
AjiBOY for World Cup!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dazzlingd: 10:25pm
blazer2018:
lol if okpotu had remained, he would ve scored an own goal
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by EMIOMOADEOYE: 10:25pm
Meen!!
Morocco will beat these Eagles silly
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by hefelove(m): 10:25pm
The thunder wey go strike dis ref ehn
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by missyblissy: 10:26pm
Abeg na super chicken be this. If this is the world cup team... I fear for naija ooo. Just few minutes wey watch I just dey vex.
Thank God we win.... Who go meet for final
|Re: Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) by dominique(f): 10:26pm
EniHolar:
As in ehn! Imagine last minute yellow card, no chills whatsoever
