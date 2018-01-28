₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by metronaija2: 7:57pm
Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Gifty pictured on the red carpet of Bbnaija season 3 opening show in Lagos.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-gifty-stuns-attends-bbnaija-season-3-opening-show/
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 7:59pm
She looks horrible
30 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:11pm
what da fvck is this?
Bleaching Biaatcchh
She looks so horrible
Oju pupa idi dudu
19 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 8:29pm
She Looks like white witch
12 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by alasco1(m): 9:31pm
I don see am... What next?
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Safiaa(f): 9:31pm
Did they glue her head on a different body?
18 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 9:31pm
fish
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by slowice(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by money121(m): 9:32pm
Ok
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Dyt(f): 9:32pm
FortifiedCity:
cyndy1000:
cyndy1000:
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Doctormarrvin: 9:32pm
Did she Photoshop her face on her head?
3 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by WeRblessed: 9:32pm
Beautiful woman.
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by bonachenko(m): 9:32pm
Horrible
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:32pm
Safiaa:
Chai! You wicked
7 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by sarahade(f): 9:32pm
Akisa (rag).
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by AMYSTEV(m): 9:32pm
Disgusting
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Holla007(m): 9:32pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Phygo(m): 9:33pm
Her body has 3 different colors.
2 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by honeyjoyce(f): 9:33pm
Mgbeke feeling funky
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by gr8gem(f): 9:33pm
How many color dey her body, white and yellow color
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by cowleg(m): 9:33pm
Ojuju calabar
4 Likes
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by tolexy007(m): 9:33pm
olosho oshi, see as she look like person Wey just survive Hiv
1 Like
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by CaptainJeffry: 9:33pm
Disgusting.
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by SuperSupremo(m): 9:33pm
My ass beautiful than her face
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by noavailablename(m): 9:33pm
Haha!!
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by cruzita(f): 9:33pm
Scary karishika
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by chynie: 9:33pm
She is trying
She must be a celebrity by force by fire
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by medolab90(m): 9:34pm
Nairalanders no get joy at all see
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by bigerboy200: 9:34pm
this woman no fit afford complete bleaching cream
|Re: Gifty's Outfit To #BBNaija 2018 Opening Show (Photo) by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:34pm
Why is the face different from the body ABI is it photochop
