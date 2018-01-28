₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Meet 2018 Bbnaija Contestants: All You Need To Know About Them!!
So guys!! BIG BROTHER NAIJA 2018 has began, we are expecting another 100 days of Emotional Heart Break, Sex Scenes, Evictions, Struggling amongst Housemates and Joelsblog has decided to take you a brief stroll on the personal life of some of the House Mates... Kindly Follow the Thread!
But before we continue, as E dey hot... I would like like to Introduce the names of the House Mates so that You can get Used to them...
Their Names are:
K. Brule
Vandora
Nina
Teddy A
Princess
Alex
Dee One
Miracle
Ahneeka
Bambam
Rico Swarvey
Bitto
Angel
Leo
Khloe
Ifu Enada
News by JoelsBlog
Meet K. Brule: Meet K. Brule ��� some fans said, he was Miyonse's look alike... Is there any Atom of Resemblance? Joelsblog gathered that K. Brule is a Nigerian fast rising Artist, has released a couple of songs and has the celebrity potential installed in him... He just needs the BBN platform to his the nail on the head!
Meet Vandora: Vandora is a beautiful make up Artist in Lagos… A Make Up vlogger (her beautiful tells it all) and she is an amazing entrepreneur, I am sure big brother Naija 2018 has a lot of opportunities in store for her. Those eyes of her speaks volumes of her as a trouble maker... I hope she is not the main reason BBN was themed Double wahala
Those guys are hawt
Meet Nina she is the 5th Child of her Family, According to her she is the Girl with the Attitude… Oh really?? The English and Literature graduate says she loves eating Spaghetti!!
Meet Teddy A: Bad Man Teddy, A graduate from the University of Texas, United States, says his Mum is his best friend and the one that gave him tings of hope when he first signed a Recording Contract, And Damn! He is smoking Hot!
Meet Princess Onyejekwe: One of the BBN house mates and a New York based Slay Queen... She enjoys shading people... Let's watch out for another Tboss in BBN2018
1 Like
TeddyA, All the way ....
Lalasticlala
Joelsblog:Team miracle.......don't we all need miracle of GOD??
2 Shares
Meet Alex her friends call her Alex the Unusual, she believes everything about her is Unique and good to go... She has promised not to withhold anything in the house.. Alex is a Model and I fear she is the New Biola I was talking about!
Meet Comedian Dee One: A savage for a Comedian... I have this feeling that he is coming to blast the house with lots of Jokes.. How then do we know if he is real... Or just fake!! I think he also has the Celebrity potential installed in him as well.
Let's Meet Miracle Miracle Ikechuckwu is a Fitness Model with over 9,000 followers, has this Seductive Aurora that makes him stand out... Some say he can't measure up with Teddy A, Miracle is also a trained Pilot, Are Pilots really that Seductive??
1 Like
Meet Ahneeka Ahneeka is a Model / Mediapreneur in her early 20's we are wondering what she has to offer in the House, what do you think?
1 Like
Meet Bam Bam: Bammy is a Project Fame Season 8, Semi Finalist, A model, Entrepreneur and Acted as Toby at BBC Radiodrama
Joelsblog:Nina is the 4th child of her family not 5th
Meet Rico Swervy. .. Rico Swervy is a Nigerian, Actor and Singer, says he loves swimming and one of the reasons why he wanted to join the House to to create Awareness on Autism unbehalf of his younger brother... �
Meet Bitto: Bitto Bryan is a Marine Geolist but found himself as a TV presenter, he followed his passion and I feel those thick lips was borrowed from Kemen to be frank... I feel that's what secured him a space in the house...
1 Share
Meet Khloe: Khloe is an fast rising Model... Her bony physic tells it all... What do you expect?
1 Share
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Ishilove, OAM4J
Meet Ifu Enada: Ifu Ennada is a beautiful petit young writer, AMAA Nominee 2017,Best Actress at Short Film Festivals 2017. And she is beautiful!!
nice
Meet Angel : I wonder what makes this muscular macho Nigga and Angel with those Destructive muscles... He is a Martial Artist.. Loves playing guitar... An Actor and really Misses his late mom...
Meet Leo He is a Native of Lagos state, 25yrs old and believes he could be a fan favorite because he is good looking!!
1 Like
F4CK YOU
All the females there no pure, if no be witchcraft na emere...make dem choose one
Oya make I go find milo buy this night...
1 Like
1 Like
We no go hear word again.
1 Like
Just imagine almost the last eight news that made front page is bbnaija only one escapes in error.. Abeg mod take am easy dey push am abeg... E don do... Make we hear something Meaningful biko.. Thank you just look at the pix
1 Share
