Amb.John Fashanu expressed absolute regrets, while stating that the perpetrators of this evil act will be brought to book. He therefore called on the federal government for urgent interventions, so as to step down the tensions and bring an end to the several killings happening in Benue state, Abia state, Adamawa State, Nasarawa State and some other hinterlands in Nigeria. However, the trends of developments in the attacks by Fulani herdsmen have attracted several tensions in local communities all around Nigeria.‎ He went further to state that the requirements for strategic security prospects will help curb this undesired situation in Nigeria, stressing that the structure of security in our nation must be renovated, rebuilt and carefully managed, so as to ensure sustainability in the safety of lives, as well as properties in Nigeria.

Amb.John fashanu has been very active with several charity engagements to enhance the lives of Nigerians, Africans and the entire global communities. On the other hand, the Fulani herdsmen attack has fallen upon communities in Nigeria like a strange winter rainfall geared at strangling the unity and peaceful coexistence of our great country.

Finally, John Fashanu encouraged Nigerians to see this recent herdsmen challenge as a national issue that must be countered collectively, he says, “this isn’t a responsibility of leaders or the led, but one, which we must approach together, so as to find a lasting solution to the problems”, he concluded.





