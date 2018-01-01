₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,780 members, 4,052,427 topics. Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. (738 Views)
|John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:45pm
The popular billionaire sports icon, UNICEF Ambassador, UN Ambassador and television personality, Amb. John Fashanu has condemned the recent attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, especially the victims of Benue state massacre. In a condolence message to Benue state Government, the entertainment icon sympathised with relatives of victims and encouraged them in the spirit of national unity and peaceful coexistence.
Amb.John Fashanu expressed absolute regrets, while stating that the perpetrators of this evil act will be brought to book. He therefore called on the federal government for urgent interventions, so as to step down the tensions and bring an end to the several killings happening in Benue state, Abia state, Adamawa State, Nasarawa State and some other hinterlands in Nigeria. However, the trends of developments in the attacks by Fulani herdsmen have attracted several tensions in local communities all around Nigeria. He went further to state that the requirements for strategic security prospects will help curb this undesired situation in Nigeria, stressing that the structure of security in our nation must be renovated, rebuilt and carefully managed, so as to ensure sustainability in the safety of lives, as well as properties in Nigeria.
Amb.John fashanu has been very active with several charity engagements to enhance the lives of Nigerians, Africans and the entire global communities. On the other hand, the Fulani herdsmen attack has fallen upon communities in Nigeria like a strange winter rainfall geared at strangling the unity and peaceful coexistence of our great country.
Finally, John Fashanu encouraged Nigerians to see this recent herdsmen challenge as a national issue that must be countered collectively, he says, “this isn’t a responsibility of leaders or the led, but one, which we must approach together, so as to find a lasting solution to the problems”, he concluded.
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/01/john-fashanu-condemns-herdsmen-attack.html?m=0
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:28pm
As long as Buhari is there, Fulani herdsmen will continue to kill
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by SShadow(m): 10:29pm
M
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by ednut1(m): 10:30pm
Bloggers make una learn work from this guy alexreports and stop wasting ur data and time.blogging lik mumu
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by Chevronstaff: 10:30pm
We all know PMB,The king of Daura is in support of Fulani herdsmen..
Who is watching BBNaija abeg?? So many Igbos in the house. Dear Big Brother has BBNaija turned to reunion of Ohanaeze ndigbo?
2 Likes
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by MRAKBEE(m): 10:32pm
Buhari is a big fool
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by TheKingIsHere: 10:32pm
John Fashanu, hope you're in uk because anyone that talks against Buhari's evil brothers will be visited by herdsmen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by chiedozie198100: 10:33pm
so na now bros dey wake up?
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by EagleScribes: 10:33pm
He should also condemn the president's insensitivity
2015 - Sai Buhari
2016 - Chai Buhari
2017 - Kai Buhari
2018 - Bye Buhari!
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by femijay8271(m): 10:33pm
Dullardini is busy traveling to African countries with no meaningful impact while his VP is busy roaming about in European countries while also leaving the most important current issues in their own country.
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by skyfada: 10:34pm
Where have this man been. Is he just realizing the Fulani Terrorist now?
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by Sunnycliff(m): 10:35pm
The distance from Abuja to Benue is very little compared to the travel to Ethiopia, yet a sitting president is so heartless and is blind, deaf, dumb and crippled to visit the people of Benue.
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by nothingspoil70: 10:35pm
Last time I checked John Fashanu was a footballer not an Entertainer
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by clusay: 10:38pm
nairavsdollars:my opinion about dis is dat i dont fink diz ar fulany herders
for God sake diz ar terorist dat we av refuse to identify dem. Dey kill, mame, destroy, burn and we trit dem wif kids gloves. Una try
make una dey decive us . Asari has said it, if una like make una sit down there dey wait for govt dat will never show up.
|Re: John Fashanu Condemns Herdsmen Attack; Sympathize With Benue Victims. by philantoxx(m): 10:40pm
(0) (Reply)
Don't Waste Your Sperm Anymore. Grab Your Instant Cash / Football Bettor. Sure Win Betting Tips / My Best Is Yet To Come - Rooney
Viewing this topic: Foxtrox, Rochex4ng, Bigseedorf(m), pupsyd, roldee(m), smogup, Evergreat2014(m), Fadelex(m), lanrelagos, KENTHAZ(m) and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12