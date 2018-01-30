₦airaland Forum

GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by holuphisayor(m): 7:26pm On Jan 29
just exhausted my current subscription while streaming. Then I renewed it only for me see this.

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by GrandMufti: 7:51pm On Jan 29
Hehehe... grin

Sub let's see na
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 7:51pm On Jan 29
Sad shocked
Grandmufti sighted wink
CC:fibonacci2526 come and hear bad news grin
Lalasticlala
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by GrandMufti: 7:52pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
Sad shocked
Grandmufti sighted wink

See mess up cheesy
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 7:56pm On Jan 29
GrandMufti:


See mess up cheesy
cheesy real mess up

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Konstantinos156(m): 8:03pm On Jan 29
Yes!! It has been reviewed silently. I ran out of data so i decided to subscribe. When i didn't get the usual bonus, i called 121 and i was duly informed of the developments. That's like 30mins ago
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Ogbenimax(m): 8:13pm On Jan 29
abi glo dey crazy ni

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iyke926(m): 8:19pm On Jan 29
grin

If only the stingy 9mobile can make 2.5GB for 1k

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by holuphisayor(m): 8:23pm On Jan 29
GrandMufti:
Hehehe... grin

Sub let's see na
I subbed 1k and was given 2gb.
no more bonus data

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by neomatrix1027(m): 8:25pm On Jan 29
I guess they are becoming bankrupt. Na wa o.
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by ddjay: 8:31pm On Jan 29
Mtcheew, beta tin no dey Tey 4 naija. Mtcheew

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Ogbenimax(m): 8:35pm On Jan 29
Avi glo dey crazy ni
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by rayboym: 8:42pm On Jan 29
I sub today they still give me 4gb

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Jackossky(m): 8:44pm On Jan 29
I subscribed for this glo 1k for 4gb 'of a thing' and was really expectant of the mb, not until I saw 1024 mb... Mtcheew, ain't falling for that crap again.
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:04pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
Sad shocked
Grandmufti sighted wink
CC:fibonacci2526 come and hear bad news grin


Yepa, this is bad ooo. Very bad. Them for return am back to the normal 100% double bonus.
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:09pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:



Yepa, this is bad ooo. Very bad. Them for return am back to the normal 100% double bonus.
Sad,
The weekend 3gb for 5huns is still alive for our weekend matches though cool
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:10pm On Jan 29
iliyande:

Sad,
The weekend 3gb for 5huns is still alive for our weekend matches though cool


LOL, abeg ur package don land?

We go pray make that our friend sell data again oo.
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:15pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:



LOL, abeg ur package don land?

We go pray make that our friend sell data again oo.

Lol
after 64days grin
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:20pm On Jan 29
iliyande:


Lol
after 64days grin


What about the one that you said has been despatched since 10 days ago or so
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:23pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:



What about the one that you said has been despatched since 10 days ago or so

OK, it arrived Lagos same day cheesy
I got it after 3days in abuja
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Premiumwriter: 9:30pm On Jan 29
The thing is true o
Glo bet why?
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by sleekydrive: 9:33pm On Jan 29
This is really bad.. Data is no longer affordable in Nigeria

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by youngsahito(m): 10:33pm On Jan 29
Glo network is a mess
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by olobemotors(m): 10:51pm On Jan 29
I knew something was up when they first stopped that free YouTube.....what I hate is how they just silently stopped it without notice but they sabi shout "Grandmother of data" b4

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Reeberry: 10:59pm On Jan 29
With their shitty network? Them still dey reduce.
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by COURVOISier(m): 11:04pm On Jan 29
Still working. Check your data balance by dialing *127*0#

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by chloride6: 11:04pm On Jan 29
Thank God this will put the final nail in this useless networks coffin.

grin

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Daviestunech(m): 11:09pm On Jan 29
grin
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by AnonyNymous(m): 5:27am
I guess they don't know that the cheap data is why most of us patronize them sad

I would've permanently switched to ntel but their monthly plan is relatively expensive, and considering the epileptic power supply + the fact that I have to work, I don't get complete value for my money. But I did the one week (night plan) and was able to use over a 100 GB in that week

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Sunkyphil: 6:05am
We dey manage use their data dem come reduce am na to port back to airtel b dat 2gig for 1k
Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Samusu(m): 6:23am
Awon GRANDMASTER of Data grin grin grin grin grin

Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Sunkyphil: 6:34am
Its official

