|GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by holuphisayor(m): 7:26pm On Jan 29
just exhausted my current subscription while streaming. Then I renewed it only for me see this.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by GrandMufti: 7:51pm On Jan 29
Hehehe...
Sub let's see na
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 7:51pm On Jan 29
Sad
Grandmufti sighted
CC:fibonacci2526 come and hear bad news
Lalasticlala
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by GrandMufti: 7:52pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
See mess up
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 7:56pm On Jan 29
GrandMufti:real mess up
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Konstantinos156(m): 8:03pm On Jan 29
Yes!! It has been reviewed silently. I ran out of data so i decided to subscribe. When i didn't get the usual bonus, i called 121 and i was duly informed of the developments. That's like 30mins ago
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Ogbenimax(m): 8:13pm On Jan 29
abi glo dey crazy ni
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iyke926(m): 8:19pm On Jan 29
If only the stingy 9mobile can make 2.5GB for 1k
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by holuphisayor(m): 8:23pm On Jan 29
GrandMufti:I subbed 1k and was given 2gb.
no more bonus data
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by neomatrix1027(m): 8:25pm On Jan 29
I guess they are becoming bankrupt. Na wa o.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by ddjay: 8:31pm On Jan 29
Mtcheew, beta tin no dey Tey 4 naija. Mtcheew
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Ogbenimax(m): 8:35pm On Jan 29
Avi glo dey crazy ni
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by rayboym: 8:42pm On Jan 29
I sub today they still give me 4gb
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Jackossky(m): 8:44pm On Jan 29
I subscribed for this glo 1k for 4gb 'of a thing' and was really expectant of the mb, not until I saw 1024 mb... Mtcheew, ain't falling for that crap again.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:04pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
Yepa, this is bad ooo. Very bad. Them for return am back to the normal 100% double bonus.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:09pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:Sad,
The weekend 3gb for 5huns is still alive for our weekend matches though
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:10pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
LOL, abeg ur package don land?
We go pray make that our friend sell data again oo.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:15pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:
Lol
after 64days
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:20pm On Jan 29
iliyande:
What about the one that you said has been despatched since 10 days ago or so
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by iliyande(m): 9:23pm On Jan 29
fibonacci2526:
OK, it arrived Lagos same day
I got it after 3days in abuja
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Premiumwriter: 9:30pm On Jan 29
The thing is true o
Glo bet why?
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by sleekydrive: 9:33pm On Jan 29
This is really bad.. Data is no longer affordable in Nigeria
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by youngsahito(m): 10:33pm On Jan 29
Glo network is a mess
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by olobemotors(m): 10:51pm On Jan 29
I knew something was up when they first stopped that free YouTube.....what I hate is how they just silently stopped it without notice but they sabi shout "Grandmother of data" b4
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Reeberry: 10:59pm On Jan 29
With their shitty network? Them still dey reduce.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by COURVOISier(m): 11:04pm On Jan 29
Still working. Check your data balance by dialing *127*0#
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by chloride6: 11:04pm On Jan 29
Thank God this will put the final nail in this useless networks coffin.
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Daviestunech(m): 11:09pm On Jan 29
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by AnonyNymous(m): 5:27am
I guess they don't know that the cheap data is why most of us patronize them
I would've permanently switched to ntel but their monthly plan is relatively expensive, and considering the epileptic power supply + the fact that I have to work, I don't get complete value for my money. But I did the one week (night plan) and was able to use over a 100 GB in that week
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Sunkyphil: 6:05am
We dey manage use their data dem come reduce am na to port back to airtel b dat 2gig for 1k
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Samusu(m): 6:23am
Awon GRANDMASTER of Data
|Re: GLO Reviews Its Data Plans by Sunkyphil: 6:34am
Its official
