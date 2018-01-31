₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A suspected conman, Eruagah ThankGod has been arrested after he duped his bosom friend, Vitalis Darlinton to the tune of N2.4m and set him up at the computer village in Lagos.
The incident happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where both the suspect and the victim resided. But the suspect tricked the victim to Lagos and set him up at the computer village in Ikeja, Lagos.
P.M.EXPRESS scooped that Darlinton had informed ThankGod that he had raised enough money to travel abroad for greener pastures. It was when ThankGod discovered that the victim actually had such huge money that he promised to assist him to procure travel documents.
It was gathered that after the victim gave him the money, he procured fake travel documents and brought him to Lagos having convinced him that he had already paid for the ticket for his travelling.
However, when they got to Lagos, Thankgod paid for an accommodation in a hotel at Iyana Ipaja area where they lodged. The next day, he took Darlington to computer village to buy a phone as he would travel the next day.
When they got to Computer Village, he bargained for a phone for N100,000 and told the owner of the phone that he wanted to withdraw money from a bank nearby and that Darlinton will wait behind at the store he returned from the bank. He collected the phone and pretended as if he was going to the bank but escaped to Ikotun to sell the phone.
He was unlucky after he had negotiated with the buyer who demanded for a receipt and he could not produce any. He was handed over to the police at Ikotun Division who detained and interrogated him.
Before then, Darlington has been rounded up in the market as a criminal and was about to be lynched after they had waited for ThankGod to no avail.
However, the victim was lucky as the police used ThankGod’s phone to call him. The victim picked the call and narrated to the police what ThankGod had done and that his life was in danger at the Computer Village.
The police then rushed down to Ikeja, rescued and brought him to the police station with the owner of shop, where the phone was recovered and given back to the owner.
During the interrogation, ThankGod confessed that he procured fake papers and as such the victim cannot travel abroad with the documents.
He was charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for stealing the phone and for defrauding his friend.Govern to
He pleaded not guilty.
The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. F.J. Layeni granted ThankGod bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.
He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.
The matter has been adjourned till 28 February, 2018.
http://pmexpressng.com/man-dupes-friend-n2-4m-sets/
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by sarafa68: 8:14am
Pmexpress always scooped, gathered and report.
See con star. The fellow is not smart atall, street smartness is another thing.
Mainwhile lalasticlala and mynd44 why is Paddy Adenuga story not in this forum? You guys should do the needful and brung it yo front page.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by pautex: 9:50am
SEE THEIR LIFE... they can do and undo
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Sarang: 9:50am
The rate of crimes in the country is alarming..
God help us honestly.. this game is no longer safe
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by tkpoint2(m): 9:50am
Too smart for his own Hurt.
Eagles rarely fail to catch their prey.
They usually kill it quickly by breaking its neck with their powerful claws.
Stephen Kinzer
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Bayajidda1: 9:50am
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Missanneb: 9:50am
God!!
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by simplemach(m): 9:50am
Who know man.... na him dey kill am
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by fuckerstard: 9:51am
Dog eat dog, police dey like this kain cases well well.
Both parties go drop, even shop owner.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by QuitNotice(m): 9:52am
End time friend...
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Mathematical(f): 9:52am
Seriously that story geh belle
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by osemoses1234(m): 9:52am
People are wicked
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by PrettyN: 9:52am
May God save us from evil friends
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Proffdada: 9:52am
1st rule in business :No friends in business.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:53am
arinze198:
Be VERY careful who you trust.
I was happy for a friend when he got a good paying job after years of joblessness.
When i got mine, i tactically lied my salary was 15k higher when it was actually more than 150k more.
You need to see the fury and subsequent acts of harm he tried. That's how i lost a friend of 7 years.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by qualityovenbake(m): 9:53am
Hard to find someone that is trustworthy these days.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by stano2(m): 9:54am
Trust no one
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by NORSIYK(m): 9:54am
We should be careful of those we call our friends these days.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by adisabarber(m): 9:55am
No evil can ever befall a good man.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by lizzypro(f): 9:56am
Idiots
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Sijo01(f): 9:56am
Penny wise, pounds foolish.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by BTT(m): 9:57am
Mr Thankgod, Nothing 'Godly' about your attitude.
Thank God for the guy who refused to buy without a receipt. And the Darlington guy ''Chi" get power abeg.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Electr1csh0ck(m): 9:58am
Lord protect me from my friends, i can take care of my enemies.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by chiefojiji(m): 9:59am
Even ur bosom friend......
That's why I don't keep friends for so long...... Just thankgod for that kind of plan against u, Mr victim, if na another plan, na murder he go murder you.
It's all because of the bosom, that is why he used that plan for you.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Samot4life(m): 9:59am
A
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by agbarisocket: 10:00am
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by chiefojiji(m): 10:01am
Police is your friend is a lesson for those wey wise.... Don't trust a friend. I am myself friend.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by solasoulmusic(f): 10:02am
So unfortunate people are using the fact that people desire a better life abroad to defraud people. Always get an invoice with a description of the service they will provide and please retailers never allow a client to step out with your merchandise most times they bail it will save you from wahala.
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by Olalekanbanky1(m): 10:02am
Nawa oh.. No one to trust again sha
|Re: Man Dupes Friend N2.4m, Sets Him Up by agbarisocket: 10:02am
