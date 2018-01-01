₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Amagite: 8:24am
Singer Davido has reached out to Olamide, who lost his mum yesterday, 30th January, on his son's birthday.
He posted on Instagram; "Stay strong baddo".
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/stay-strong-baddo-davido-reaches-out-to.html
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Colleverage: 8:28am
Davido wan attach
olamide didn't kill his mom like you did your frnds o
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by dollytino4real(f): 8:51am
badoo sory
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by mayweather145: 8:55am
Colleverage:pls shut up.
51 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by spiritedtete: 9:55am
Colleverage:
Shut up!
25 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by SweetJoystick(m): 9:55am
Next please
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by XINZ(m): 9:55am
I honestly have nothing to contribute.
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by fuckerstard: 9:56am
Kpele chemisty teacher
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Postboiswag(m): 9:56am
RIP mama science student
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Spar7tan(m): 9:56am
Colleverage:Mechionu!!! Shey na talk be this?
12 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by StrongandMighty: 9:56am
Colleverage:Spilling trash just 4 cheap likes... You are very sick!!
16 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Enemyofpeace: 9:56am
Colleverage:idiot spotted
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by thunderbabs: 9:56am
Colleverage:
What's dt ur name again?
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by abiodunalasa(m): 9:57am
Colleverage:
Cyber Bully
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by kosire(m): 9:57am
Colleverage:Buhari like you....
We know where u will end up..
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Lokospirit(m): 9:57am
Accept my sincere condolences @Olamidex badx,RIP Mama.
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by solasoulmusic(f): 9:57am
RIP Mummy Olamide
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by abiolag(m): 9:58am
take heart Badoo
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by PMWSpirit(m): 9:58am
Colleverage:if only IQ test was a criteria to open a social media account, we won't have ewu like you spewing thrash
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by midehi2(f): 9:58am
Eeyaa
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by 3millionia: 9:58am
RIP MAMA,
DAVIDO IS A GOOD MAN
1 Like
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by kollinpowel(m): 9:58am
Colleverage:Oluwa fun Omo re ni opolopo opolo.Amin
1 Like
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Codyt(m): 9:59am
Colleverage:Common sense has eluded you. Must you be this ridiculously?
Get a grip. Some height of insensitivity here
1 Like
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by OverSabi01(m): 9:59am
Colleverage:Where you born this useless
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by kolawoleibukun: 10:00am
Hundreds of people have died this year and some of them are your fans Davido. How many did you reach out to? We only care about our coins as the selfish people that we are.
I do not care about these celebrities anymore. they are worse than politicians.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by MorataFC: 10:00am
Rip
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by dayveedking: 10:01am
Sowie bro
Stay stong
That foolish boy wey dey talk sey davido kill him friend
Walai nah him go kill him papa
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by mommaJ(f): 10:06am
GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YET
http://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64528004
|Re: Davido Condoles With Olamide On The Death Of His Mother, Says Stay Strong Baddo by Papanwamaikpe: 10:06am
Birds of same feathers they say flocks together. One used his friends for ritual and the other sacrifice his mum. All for the renewal of their celebrity status. Davido and olamide, you two shall never escape the wrath of God!!
1 Like
