

THE shocking truth about what the famous fizzy drink does to your sex life is alarming.



There are 1.8billion bottles of Coca-Cola sold around the world every day, but downing soft drinks can affect your health in a number of ways.

Coca-Cola was created in 1892 by American pharmacist John Pemberton in a bid to wean himself off morphine.

Despite being flogged in pharmacies at the time as a “most wonderful invigorator of sexual organs”, research suggests that drinking Coke actually has the opposite effect.



We all know that guzzling down the soft drink isn’t exactly good for us, but did you know that just one 330ml can contains so much sugar that it should make you vomit 10 minutes later?

A red can is packed with 35g of sugar, the equivalent of seven teaspoons, which is already more than your recommended daily amount of 30g.

But because Coke contains phosphoric acid which reduces the sugary flavour, it stops your body from needing to be sick.

Having too much of a sweet-tooth has long been linked to obesity and diabetes – but because sugar is bad for your heart, it’s also bad news for your joystick.



In fact a study from researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark found that men who drank one litre of cola per day had a 30% lower sperm count compared to men who didn’t indulge in sugary pop.

Having problems with the concentration and quality of your swimmers is bad news because it increases your risk of becoming infertile.

Another piece of research published in the Central European Journal of Urology saw scientists delve into the link between sweeteners in soft drinks and problems getting it up.



They found an issue with the ingredient high fructose corn syrup – used in Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew and Sprite – because it increased risk of ED due to the fact it raises cholesterol levels and damages the arteries in the joystick.



Although it might be embarrassing you shouldn’t ignore erections issues because typically they're linked to larger health problems.

Being unable to get hard is often a sign that your heart isn’t very healthy because poor cardiovascular health is the most common cause of ED.

Sometimes it’s also a symptom of health conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. It can affect anyone, either as a one-off or reoccurring prob



The joystick issue, which can be psychological or physical, can also be linked with fatigue, stress, anxiety or depression.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, celebrity GP Dr Pixie McKenna explained: “Your ED could be a symptom of an underlying medical issue that is yet to be diagnosed.



“If you already have a diagnosis of heart disease or diabetes make sure it is being optimally managed.

“If you haven't had a health check for a while then book in for a screen. They are free through the NHS to the over 40s.”

Daily Star Online has contacted Coca-Cola for comment.



