₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,959,410 members, 4,078,475 topics. Date: Monday, 12 February 2018 at 12:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You (24052 Views)
Guys ….this Is What Happens To Your joystick When You Sleep With Boxers On. / See What Masturbation Does To You. / Imagine What This Guy's House Maid Does To Him.(photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by robosky02(m): 4:21pm On Jan 31
What Coca-Cola does to your joystick will shock you
THE shocking truth about what the famous fizzy drink does to your sex life is alarming.
There are 1.8billion bottles of Coca-Cola sold around the world every day, but downing soft drinks can affect your health in a number of ways.
Coca-Cola was created in 1892 by American pharmacist John Pemberton in a bid to wean himself off morphine.
Despite being flogged in pharmacies at the time as a “most wonderful invigorator of sexual organs”, research suggests that drinking Coke actually has the opposite effect.
Facts you didn't know about the joystick:
Interesting facts about the joystick including average joystick size, erections, sensitivity and sexual pleasure
We all know that guzzling down the soft drink isn’t exactly good for us, but did you know that just one 330ml can contains so much sugar that it should make you vomit 10 minutes later?
A red can is packed with 35g of sugar, the equivalent of seven teaspoons, which is already more than your recommended daily amount of 30g.
But because Coke contains phosphoric acid which reduces the sugary flavour, it stops your body from needing to be sick.
Having too much of a sweet-tooth has long been linked to obesity and diabetes – but because sugar is bad for your heart, it’s also bad news for your joystick.
This is how much sugar is in your favourite drinks
Liverpool City Council have named and shamed the worst soft drinks companies. Highlighting just how much sugar is in our favourite fizzy drinks.
In fact a study from researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark found that men who drank one litre of cola per day had a 30% lower sperm count compared to men who didn’t indulge in sugary pop.
Having problems with the concentration and quality of your swimmers is bad news because it increases your risk of becoming infertile.
Another piece of research published in the Central European Journal of Urology saw scientists delve into the link between sweeteners in soft drinks and problems getting it up.
They found an issue with the ingredient high fructose corn syrup – used in Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Mountain Dew and Sprite – because it increased risk of ED due to the fact it raises cholesterol levels and damages the arteries in the joystick.
Although it might be embarrassing you shouldn’t ignore erections issues because typically they're linked to larger health problems.
Being unable to get hard is often a sign that your heart isn’t very healthy because poor cardiovascular health is the most common cause of ED.
Sometimes it’s also a symptom of health conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. It can affect anyone, either as a one-off or reoccurring prob
What happens to your body when you replace water with coke:
The joystick issue, which can be psychological or physical, can also be linked with fatigue, stress, anxiety or depression.
Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, celebrity GP Dr Pixie McKenna explained: “Your ED could be a symptom of an underlying medical issue that is yet to be diagnosed.
“If you already have a diagnosis of heart disease or diabetes make sure it is being optimally managed.
“If you haven't had a health check for a while then book in for a screen. They are free through the NHS to the over 40s.”
Daily Star Online has contacted Coca-Cola for comment.
lalasticlala
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/diet-fitness/527743/What-Coca-Cola-Coke-does-to-your-joystick-will-shock-you#
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by RoyalBlak007: 4:24pm On Jan 31
I once made a thread on this
I was bashed
18 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by robosky02(m): 4:25pm On Jan 31
RoyalBlak007:
its not by bashing its real dear
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by RoyalBlak007: 4:28pm On Jan 31
robosky02:
Not disputing the facts.
Most people didn't believe.Some even said "You're a Pepsi marketer abi"
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by robosky02(m): 4:29pm On Jan 31
whats the difference coke and pepsi
Harmful Effects of Drinking Coca Cola (Coke) or Pepsi
The particulars mentioned here are merely the reproductions of the results concluded by some of the known universities around the world. It has been observed that consumption of soft drinks must be checked as soon as possible.
A glass of cold water can be less attractive but is much healthier and better choice in terms of survival. It is always better to prevent than to cure.
1) Caffeine, Sugar and Aspartame: These products are invariably present within the sweetened soft drinks. Coca Cola and Pepsi have been under lawsuits in some of the developed countries against using Aspartame which causes several diseases. Children should be strictly restricted from consuming products with Aspartame. Furthermore, caffeine and sugar are very addictive leading to another set of diseases like diabetes and a life-long habit of inducing caffeine in the body.
2) Kidney Failures: The sweet sugar is definitely not the reason for a failing kidney but the artificial sweeteners are. Hence consuming Diet versions of Coca Cola or Pepsi have proved to produce more impairment than the sweet versions.
3) Metabolism Level Decreases: A glass of warm water can speed up you metabolic rate but may taste awful after a workout session. A can of Coke can surely be tasty but it really decreases the metabolism and helps in destroying the fat burning enzymes in no time. Thus a can of either Diet Coke or simple Coca Cola after a rigorous workout or busy day is strictly not advisable.
4) Obesity and Diabetes: Obesity was never a major problem when Coca Cola or similar products were not introduced. But with an advent of these products, a major portion of the population is turning obese which includes children and teenagers.
Obesity is the root of diseases that affect heart, lungs, and kidney. Researches have also been proving that obesity may be a cause to trigger cancer cells.
Similarly, patients with diabetes must never touch beverages like Coke or Pepsi since it increases level of sugar in blood by twofold. Non-diabetic persons should avoid these drinks in order to keep diabetes away.
5) Teeth and Bone Damage: The pH level of Coke or Pepsi is 3.2 which are quite high. This pH level decides the acidic nature of a liquid. Hence these beverages are acidic in nature and can dissolve bones and enamels very quickly.
6) Reproduction problems: A research has shown that the cans of Coke or Pepsi are coated with such chemicals that may lead to reproduction problems with regular consumption
https://www.healthy-drinks.net/6-harmful-effects-of-drinking-coca-cola-coke-or-pepsi/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Kimcutie(m): 4:31pm On Jan 31
^^^
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by squarelead(m): 4:46pm On Jan 31
May God save us from all we consume. If them tell you wetin dey use process beans you go fear... Or even some ingredients they use for bread.
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:59pm On Jan 31
Well it's true....I consumed a lot back then till i lost erection after she positioned it for me
Well...I been drinking responsibly ever since
4 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Yewandequeen(f): 10:25pm On Feb 11
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by chronique(m): 10:25pm On Feb 11
Hmmm
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by itiswello352: 10:25pm On Feb 11
This is enlightening. The rate at which some persons consume the product calls for serious health concern.
Moderation should be the watchword!
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by minasota(f): 10:25pm On Feb 11
Thank God I don't have a joystick or Magicstick
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by talk2bity: 10:27pm On Feb 11
O BOY
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by earnyT(m): 10:27pm On Feb 11
which kain wahala boys con get bayii
10 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Evablizin(f): 10:27pm On Feb 11
Double wahala for joystick.
3 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Alariiwo: 10:28pm On Feb 11
Summary pls.
Modified: I kuku don't drink coke like that. Maybe once in a blue moon and it's that small one.
Girls can take these things often but not guys.
1 Like
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by tyup(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
Irony
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by HSfoundation(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
Odikwa serious
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Comrade360(m): 10:29pm On Feb 11
All na lie abeg pass me a bottle of coke please
2 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by EmekaBlue(m): 10:29pm On Feb 11
but chilled coke on a hot afternoon is soooo refreshing mehn
4 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Grafixnuel(m): 10:29pm On Feb 11
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by EagleScribes: 10:30pm On Feb 11
The more reason why we should regularly detoxify our system
3 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by thorpido(m): 10:30pm On Feb 11
True but I still dey drink am sha.It's hard resisting a cold bottle on a sunny afternoon.
3 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:30pm On Feb 11
Ehn reasons why we need major health internal cleansing.. In as much as it a refreshing drink and reputable company, too much of its consumption isn't cool.
Meanwhile if you're confronting any health issues low sperm count, fibroid, ulcer, weak erection, typhoid, eye pain, tuberculosis etc. There's different herb cure for any of this 08173463630 call or whatsap. Ur privacy is guarantee
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by MrExcel(m): 10:30pm On Feb 11
Kwot!!! Na wetin we dey eat or drink Na em go destroy us o. But wait oh, OP wetin bring cucumber come coke matter
( Mad-city)
3 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by kay5you: 10:30pm On Feb 11
1 Like
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by bennytrips27(m): 10:30pm On Feb 11
I'm no fan of soft drink. I dislike sugary stuffs,but give me agbo, opaeyin, dogoyaro,agbo isale, Jedi etc. And watch me perform more magic.�
4 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Benjaniblinks(m): 10:31pm On Feb 11
Jeez!
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by Empress2014(f): 10:31pm On Feb 11
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by dipopooo(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
Don't drink beer...
Don't drink coca cola...
Don't drink this...
Don't drink that...
Wetin persin go dey drink den
9 Likes
|Re: What Coca-cola Does To Your joystick Will Shock You by pweshboi(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
the truth is most of us know this things have great negative effects on our body and we still find ourselves indulging in it. but wait o... I read the whole thing finish ooo how e take happen
3 Likes 1 Share
Reasons Tea Is Good For You / US Urges Nigeria To Help Liberia, Others Tackle Ebola. / Certified Fitness Instructor And Nutritionist In The House
Viewing this topic: oluyemieve(f), rash47(m), Kedonojo(m), Ojujumboliko, samyot(m), Hyflya(m), DawnEden(m), 3html, Dear121(m), blackkeyc, FocusedDiva(f), Papacypaul(m), IamJames, holuwamurewa(m), Cleantip(m), masks(m), firstnation1010, kolabad, 5pecterGray(m), PlainJAY, okonja(m), xynerise(m), timmyshot(m), kolado(m), Sheuns(m), mattsteve(f), fash6, LordofWar, obizek(m), tenry(m), bal4real, gazilion, cornoil(m), dasrackhor(m), skcalbk, babylonjah, dkdmy, guruxxy(m), Ontarget, nicemuyoo, Magomago007, redcap, valnonso1, martinoh(m), PharmAlfred, Nonsoco80(m), degreat11(m), haywhyze(m), lanrecious(m), edward1106(m), MrEgghead(m), phil0(m), alienvirus, PASCALSILVA(m), adminlo, esandom(m), michaeadi(m), emmykingkong, eminemkayc, Phillfree(m), Edipee(m), TheEmerald(m), Donlexybaze(m), olisaemeka1(m), Optional09, Posh(m), CaliOsi(m), Estatesurveyor1, iupac120, AbrahamIsrael, TrilliosCzar, Mzzmercia(f), hsbcasuals(m), abidex0z(m), emzry(m), mager, johnnyn1(m), nothingspoil70, thebushman, peggycious(f), kalu01(m), Pascal222, google1(m), Xsem(m), Ab025(m), blacksteel(m), faraegang, OfficialAwol(m), smalley1992(m), Teekrayne(m), Juskiddbull(m), kastgeraldino, kingswise, agbari1 and 206 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3