Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 (6874 Views)

Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) / Nigeria Vs Libya Championship For African Nations (CHAN 2018) 19th Jan 2018 / Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Morocco vs Nigeria



4th Feb.2018





venue: Casablanca stadium









cc: lalasticlala, mynd44

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_African_Nations_Championship CHAN 2018 FinalsMorocco vs Nigeria4th Feb.2018venue: Casablanca stadiumcc: lalasticlala, mynd44 2 Likes 2 Shares





Ayoub El Kaabi's seventh goal of the tournament looked like sending Morocco to the final until an error from his keeper Anas Zniti gifted Libya's Abdoulraham Khalifa an equaliser.



El Kaabi put Morocco 2-1 up in the sixth minute of extra-time with a simple tap-in before Walid El Karti's penalty put the result beyond doubt.





In Sunday's final of the tournament for home-based African footballers, Morocco will now face either Nigeria or Sudan who meet in the second semi-final later on Wednesday in Marrakech....



http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42896232 Hosts Morocco needed extra-time to overcome a stubborn Libyan side 3-1 to reach the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in front of a packed crowd in Casablanca.Ayoub El Kaabi's seventh goal of the tournament looked like sending Morocco to the final until an error from his keeper Anas Zniti gifted Libya's Abdoulraham Khalifa an equaliser.El Kaabi put Morocco 2-1 up in the sixth minute of extra-time with a simple tap-in before Walid El Karti's penalty put the result beyond doubt.In Sunday's final of the tournament for home-based African footballers, Morocco will now face either Nigeria or Sudan who meet in the second semi-final later on Wednesday in Marrakech....

Nigeria v Morocco



Result



Score



Competition





21 Sep 1969 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-1 FIFA World Cup



08 Nov 1969 Nigeria v Morocco W 2-0 FIFA World Cup



06 Mar 1976 Morocco v Nigeria L 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations



11 Mar 1976 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations



19 Mar 1980 Nigeria v Morocco W 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations



14 Aug 1983 Morocco v Nigeria D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations



28 Aug 1983 Nigeria v Morocco W 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations



12 Dec 1996 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-0 Hassan II Trophy



03 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Morocco W 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations



27 Jan 2004 Nigeria v Morocco L 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations



25 Jan 2014 Morocco v Nigeria W 3-4 African Nations Championship 1 Like

Nigeria will be aiming to win this one after losing out the last time out 7 Likes







lets go there





mynd44, safarigirl, optional1, cruzita, klexycole, TheSuperNerd, mikron, Truckpusher, KingTom, Ajibel, honeric01 we have started from the first game lets finish it up at the finalslets go theremynd44, safarigirl, optional1, cruzita, klexycole, TheSuperNerd, mikron, Truckpusher, KingTom, Ajibel, honeric01 1 Like

robosky02:

lets go there





safarigirl, optional1, cruzita, klexycole, TheSuperNerd, mikron, Truckpusher, KingTom, Ajibel, honeric01 a cracker a cracker

mikron:

a cracker

Baba I see you oo.





the final of the ongoing Championship for African Nations (CHAN) will be between hosts, Morocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against Sudan



Morocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against Sudan.

Playing at a packed Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco needed extra time to beat fellow north Africans Libya on Wednesday evening. The first-half ended goalless but on the 73rd minutes mark CHAN record top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi scored.



The lead was cancelled thirteen minutes later as Libya’s Abdulrahm Khalleefah hit an equalizer sending the game into extra time.

El Kaabi extended his scoring record with a goal in the first part of the extra time. Morocco sealed a dominant performance when Walid El Karti scored a penalty to put the result beyond Libya.



In the other fixture between Nigeria and Sudan at the Grande Stade Marrakech, it was the west Africans who took a first-half lead through Gabriel Okechukwu’s 16th minute goal.

The dynamics of the game changed in the second-half as Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Ifeanyi was sent off. Both managers quickly tinkered with their squads with a number of quick substitutions. But Nigeria held on to set up a final with the hosts.

The third-place match is scheduled for Marrakech on February 3 between losing semi-finalists Libya and Sudan whiles the final will be in Casablanca on Sunday February 4, 2018.







mynd44..

http://www.africanews.com/2018/02/01/chan-2018-final-morocco-nigeria-set-february-4-meeting/ CHAN 2018 final: Morocco, Nigeria set February 4 meetingthe final of the ongoing Championship for African Nations (CHAN) will be between hosts, Morocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against SudanMorocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against Sudan.Playing at a packed Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco needed extra time to beat fellow north Africans Libya on Wednesday evening. The first-half ended goalless but on the 73rd minutes mark CHAN record top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi scored.The lead was cancelled thirteen minutes later as Libya’s Abdulrahm Khalleefah hit an equalizer sending the game into extra time.El Kaabi extended his scoring record with a goal in the first part of the extra time. Morocco sealed a dominant performance when Walid El Karti scored a penalty to put the result beyond Libya.In the other fixture between Nigeria and Sudan at the Grande Stade Marrakech, it was the west Africans who took a first-half lead through Gabriel Okechukwu’s 16th minute goal.The dynamics of the game changed in the second-half as Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Ifeanyi was sent off. Both managers quickly tinkered with their squads with a number of quick substitutions. But Nigeria held on to set up a final with the hosts.The third-place match is scheduled for Marrakech on February 3 between losing semi-finalists Libya and Sudan whiles the final will be in Casablanca on Sunday February 4, 2018.mynd44.. 1 Like

2018 is surely our year in soccer. We win this cup go to Russia to perform wonders... Wedding MC 8 Likes

This reminds me of the Egypt vs Nigeria nations cup final.

Make dem start Ajiboye









But abeg, make Nigeria no wear white Jersey oooo... I must watch this match.But abeg, make Nigeria no wear white Jersey oooo... 3 Likes

Libyan nd Moroccan game was very very unprofessional ....like a street football. I'm so sure dey would be thrashed by Nigerians 1 Like

OK...All d best

I pity those players fight so hard to represent their country forgetting it's Nigeria.



Morocco wins - Share



Shithole wins - LikeMorocco wins - Share 7 Likes 1 Share

I hope we can do it.

we should stick to our second choice keeper,he could catch a fly 7 Likes

End of the road.....wafu cup final repeating itself

Ajiboye all the way!!!



Morocco now fancy their chances of hosting and winning.



Eagles need to be very disciplined in this game. The North Africans are well known for their antics and simulations to draw unnecessary fouls and favours. We are not only playing against the team but the capacity filled Moroccan fans chanting for victory endlessly, the Referee and his goons.



Above all, victory is doable as the Moroccans are not spectacular. 11 Likes 2 Shares

jashar:

I must watch this match.







But abeg, make Nigeria no wear white Jersey oooo... hmm you self follow for the white jersey mentality hmm you self follow for the white jersey mentality 1 Like





you people did not believe in these boys. their group stage and quarter final matches did not make the front page.



why putting their semi final and final matches on front page. Nairaland mods sef.you people did not believe in these boys. their group stage and quarter final matches did not make the front page.why putting their semi final and final matches on front page. 6 Likes

Morocco 1-3 Nigeria

I doubt if we would win that match.. The Moroccans guys are good and its their home ground 2 Likes

matthyking:

hmm you self follow for the white jersey mentality

Hehehe.... It's more than coincidence na..



Why do they usually lose the games they play when wearing white jersey? Hehehe.... It's more than coincidence na..Why do they usually lose the games they play when wearing white jersey?

jashar:

I must watch this match.



But abeg, make Nigeria no wear white Jersey oooo... Yes, that white jersey seems jinxed. Yes, that white jersey seems jinxed.

14 Feb. Valentine day 14 Feb. Ash Wednesday 14 Feb. Real Mad. vs PSG 14 Feb. Chelsea vs Barcelona. 14 Feb. Liverpool vs Porto *Ladies just forget this day.* It's for men only 1 Like 1 Share

BluntBoy:





Yes, that white jersey seems jinxed.

You sef Don reason am shey? You sef Don reason am shey?