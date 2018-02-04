₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 4:42pm On Jan 31
CHAN 2018 Finals
Morocco vs Nigeria
4th Feb.2018
venue: Casablanca stadium
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_African_Nations_Championship
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 9:38pm On Jan 31
Hosts Morocco needed extra-time to overcome a stubborn Libyan side 3-1 to reach the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in front of a packed crowd in Casablanca.
Ayoub El Kaabi's seventh goal of the tournament looked like sending Morocco to the final until an error from his keeper Anas Zniti gifted Libya's Abdoulraham Khalifa an equaliser.
El Kaabi put Morocco 2-1 up in the sixth minute of extra-time with a simple tap-in before Walid El Karti's penalty put the result beyond doubt.
In Sunday's final of the tournament for home-based African footballers, Morocco will now face either Nigeria or Sudan who meet in the second semi-final later on Wednesday in Marrakech....
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42896232
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 10:25pm On Jan 31
Nigeria v Morocco
Result
Score
Competition
21 Sep 1969 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-1 FIFA World Cup
08 Nov 1969 Nigeria v Morocco W 2-0 FIFA World Cup
06 Mar 1976 Morocco v Nigeria L 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations
11 Mar 1976 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations
19 Mar 1980 Nigeria v Morocco W 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations
14 Aug 1983 Morocco v Nigeria D 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations
28 Aug 1983 Nigeria v Morocco W 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations
12 Dec 1996 Morocco v Nigeria L 2-0 Hassan II Trophy
03 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Morocco W 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations
27 Jan 2004 Nigeria v Morocco L 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations
25 Jan 2014 Morocco v Nigeria W 3-4 African Nations Championship
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 10:30pm On Jan 31
Nigeria will be aiming to win this one after losing out the last time out
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 10:33pm On Jan 31
we have started from the first game lets finish it up at the finals
lets go there
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by mikron(m): 11:11pm On Jan 31
robosky02:a cracker
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by klexycole(m): 11:21pm On Jan 31
mikron:
Baba I see you oo.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by robosky02(m): 8:25am
CHAN 2018 final: Morocco, Nigeria set February 4 meeting
the final of the ongoing Championship for African Nations (CHAN) will be between hosts, Morocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against Sudan
Morocco, and Nigeria. Morocco beat Libya 3 – 1 whiles Nigeria managed a one-nil victory against Sudan.
Playing at a packed Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco needed extra time to beat fellow north Africans Libya on Wednesday evening. The first-half ended goalless but on the 73rd minutes mark CHAN record top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi scored.
The lead was cancelled thirteen minutes later as Libya’s Abdulrahm Khalleefah hit an equalizer sending the game into extra time.
El Kaabi extended his scoring record with a goal in the first part of the extra time. Morocco sealed a dominant performance when Walid El Karti scored a penalty to put the result beyond Libya.
In the other fixture between Nigeria and Sudan at the Grande Stade Marrakech, it was the west Africans who took a first-half lead through Gabriel Okechukwu’s 16th minute goal.
The dynamics of the game changed in the second-half as Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Ifeanyi was sent off. Both managers quickly tinkered with their squads with a number of quick substitutions. But Nigeria held on to set up a final with the hosts.
The third-place match is scheduled for Marrakech on February 3 between losing semi-finalists Libya and Sudan whiles the final will be in Casablanca on Sunday February 4, 2018.
http://www.africanews.com/2018/02/01/chan-2018-final-morocco-nigeria-set-february-4-meeting/
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by MrRhymes101(m): 8:34am
2018 is surely our year in soccer. We win this cup go to Russia to perform wonders... Wedding MC
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by Afam4eva(m): 8:35am
This reminds me of the Egypt vs Nigeria nations cup final.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by congo4ka: 8:37am
Make dem start Ajiboye
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by jashar(f): 8:37am
I must watch this match.
But abeg, make Nigeria no wear white Jersey oooo...
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by jidxin(m): 8:38am
Libyan nd Moroccan game was very very unprofessional ....like a street football. I'm so sure dey would be thrashed by Nigerians
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by WowSweetGuy(m): 8:39am
OK...All d best
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by OVA200(m): 8:39am
I pity those players fight so hard to represent their country forgetting it's Nigeria.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by AishaBuhari: 8:40am
Shithole wins - Like
Morocco wins - Share
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by Homers123(m): 8:40am
I hope we can do it.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by classicalbenson(m): 8:40am
we should stick to our second choice keeper,he could catch a fly
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by phemmyfour: 8:40am
End of the road.....wafu cup final repeating itself
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by nerodenero: 8:41am
Ajiboye all the way!!!
Morocco now fancy their chances of hosting and winning.
Eagles need to be very disciplined in this game. The North Africans are well known for their antics and simulations to draw unnecessary fouls and favours. We are not only playing against the team but the capacity filled Moroccan fans chanting for victory endlessly, the Referee and his goons.
Above all, victory is doable as the Moroccans are not spectacular.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by matthyking(m): 8:41am
jashar:hmm you self follow for the white jersey mentality
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by Trueigbo: 8:41am
Nairaland mods sef.
you people did not believe in these boys. their group stage and quarter final matches did not make the front page.
why putting their semi final and final matches on front page.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by maxjax(m): 8:42am
Morocco 1-3 Nigeria
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by kolafolabi(m): 8:43am
I doubt if we would win that match.. The Moroccans guys are good and its their home ground
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by jashar(f): 8:43am
matthyking:
Hehehe.... It's more than coincidence na..
Why do they usually lose the games they play when wearing white jersey?
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by BluntBoy(m): 8:44am
jashar:Yes, that white jersey seems jinxed.
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by webbro007(m): 8:45am
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by jashar(f): 8:45am
BluntBoy:
You sef Don reason am shey?
|Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals, Sun 4th Feb 2018 by LilSmith55(m): 8:46am
We gonna win this
