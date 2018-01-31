₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 11:43pm On Jan 31
Davido who is currently in Atlanta has shared on Instagram his new ride 2018 Bentley Bentayga.
According to the singer, the car is on the way coming to Nigeria.
He wrote: "Thank you bentley atlanta ❤️for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port �� way ! � �"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeoV8srFTZG
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/31/davido-shows-off-his-newly-bentley-bentayga-car-in-atlanta-photo/
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by somadinho10: 11:47pm On Jan 31
In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...
My own and my Papa own no be the same
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 11:51pm On Jan 31
lalasticlala, Md44 Ishilove dealer
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by princechurchill(m): 12:46am
somadinho10:
Na u earn the money for him,you that has been saving since Adam was created how much u get
84 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 1:46am
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by ShyCypher(m): 2:28am
Even if this poisonous dart frog paid the dealer a token just to take photos or a spin (which happens alot), gullible fans will gobble it up.
Wizkid is worth billions but pays rent for a house worth 60m at most. Why not just buy the house? He bought a N100m wristwatch but lives in a rented house.
I dunno which specie of zombies are worse - Buhari's or Wizkid/Davido's.
61 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by ShyCypher(m): 2:30am
quinSonia:
Treat your obesity first.
55 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by skimmy005: 2:48am
ShyCypher:fool..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ivimilly: 3:16am
quinSonia:See your ugly face
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ghnaija(m): 4:52am
lool obo
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ajewealth123(m): 5:57am
quinSonia:u get polio abi na so ur leg be ？
43 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Flexherbal(m): 6:03am
Congratulations to him !
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by MissAprokoMedia(f): 6:12am
Mandy news copynus
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 7:31am
MissAprokoMedia:Hope you are not confused sir?
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by classicMan22(m): 7:41am
dis guy is living d life
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by SalamRushdie: 7:52am
somadinho10:
What exactly is not a liability in life ? My bro Even your flesh is a liability to your spirit man... Something tells me you might be the kind of guy that looks down on someone just because he drives a modest corrolla.
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by danduj(m): 8:09am
Waste of cash if u ask me.Dude doesn't even get to drive most of his cars
1 Like
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 8:11am
Ivimilly:
thank you Fine BOY
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 8:13am
ShyCypher:
TREAT YOUR BRAIN FIRST
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by izuch(m): 8:20am
ShyCypher:
Pally you is wicked
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by money121(m): 8:20am
Ok
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by byemx06(m): 8:21am
quinSonia:
na u dy ur dp............
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Bossontop(m): 8:21am
Congrats
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Lordcenturion2(m): 8:22am
Maybe nah borrow car, who knows, celebrity with their yeye flunt behaviour
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by millionboi2: 8:22am
Hope is not borrow pose?
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by anibirelawal(m): 8:22am
danduj:
It is not waste of money, it is an ASSETS or HOLDING !
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by hezy4real01(m): 8:22am
Did I hear someone say..... That 30billion no de this bobo account? walahi the nigga get money gbabe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by MrRhymes101(m): 8:23am
He is showing it off cos it's SHOW business... Wedding MC
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by JamaicanLove(f): 8:24am
ShyCypher:
Thats just mean and harsh of you to say
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by COdeGenesis: 8:24am
quinSonia:See your big yansh.Looking like one deeper life gal. Davido dosnt do good gals
|Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mufasa27(m): 8:25am
somadinho10:I never know how another person money and way of life take concern your life...
3 Likes
