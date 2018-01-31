Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off (22405 Views)

According to the singer, the car is on the way coming to Nigeria.



He wrote: "Thank you bentley atlanta ❤️for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port �� way ! � �"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BeoV8srFTZG



In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...





My own and my Papa own no be the same 37 Likes 2 Shares

Na u earn the money for him,you that has been saving since Adam was created how much u get Na u earn the money for him,you that has been saving since Adam was created how much u get 84 Likes 7 Shares

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd 7 Likes 1 Share





Wizkid is worth billions but pays rent for a house worth 60m at most. Why not just buy the house? He bought a N100m wristwatch but lives in a rented house.



I dunno which specie of zombies are worse - Buhari's or Wizkid/Davido's. Even if this poisonous dart frog paid the dealer a token just to take photos or a spin (which happens alot), gullible fans will gobble it up.Wizkid is worth billions but pays rent for a house worth 60m at most. Why not just buy the house? He bought a N100m wristwatch but lives in a rented house.I dunno which specie of zombies are worse - Buhari's or Wizkid/Davido's. 61 Likes 6 Shares

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd







Treat your obesity first. Treat your obesity first. 55 Likes 6 Shares

Treat your obesity first. fool.. fool.. 12 Likes 1 Share

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd See your ugly face See your ugly face 32 Likes 2 Shares

lool obo lool obo

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd u get polio abi na so ur leg be ？ u get polio abi na so ur leg be ？ 43 Likes 7 Shares

Congratulations to him ! 1 Like

Mandy news copynus

Mandy news copynus Hope you are not confused sir? Hope you are not confused sir? 4 Likes

dis guy is living d life

What exactly is not a liability in life ? My bro Even your flesh is a liability to your spirit man... Something tells me you might be the kind of guy that looks down on someone just because he drives a modest corrolla. What exactly is not a liability in life ? My bro Even your flesh is a liability to your spirit man... Something tells me you might be the kind of guy that looks down on someone just because he drives a modest corrolla. 11 Likes

Waste of cash if u ask me.Dude doesn't even get to drive most of his cars 1 Like

See your ugly face







thank you Fine BOY thank you Fine BOY 13 Likes

Treat your obesity first.







TREAT YOUR BRAIN FIRST TREAT YOUR BRAIN FIRST 26 Likes 3 Shares

Treat your obesity first.

Pally you is wicked Pally you is wicked 9 Likes 1 Share

Ok

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd

na u dy ur dp............ na u dy ur dp............ 3 Likes



Congrats Congrats

Maybe nah borrow car, who knows, celebrity with their yeye flunt behaviour 2 Likes

Hope is not borrow pose?

Waste of cash if u ask me.Dude doesn't even get to drive most of his cars

It is not waste of money, it is an ASSETS or HOLDING ! It is not waste of money, it is an ASSETS or HOLDING !

Did I hear someone say..... That 30billion no de this bobo account? walahi the nigga get money gbabe 1 Like 1 Share

He is showing it off cos it's SHOW business... Wedding MC

Treat your obesity first.





Thats just mean and harsh of you to say Thats just mean and harsh of you to say 3 Likes

make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd See your big yansh.Looking like one deeper life gal. Davido dosnt do good gals See your big yansh.Looking like one deeper life gal. Davido dosnt do good gals