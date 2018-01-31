₦airaland Forum

Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 11:43pm On Jan 31
Davido who is currently in Atlanta has shared on Instagram his new ride 2018 Bentley Bentayga.

According to the singer, the car is on the way coming to Nigeria.

He wrote: "Thank you bentley atlanta ❤️for making this a smooth purchase !! My baby off to the port �� way ! � �"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeoV8srFTZG

Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/31/davido-shows-off-his-newly-bentley-bentayga-car-in-atlanta-photo/

2 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by somadinho10: 11:47pm On Jan 31
In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...


My own and my Papa own no be the same

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 11:51pm On Jan 31
lalasticlala, Md44 Ishilove kiss dealer

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by princechurchill(m): 12:46am
somadinho10:
In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...


My own and my Papa own no be the same

Na u earn the money for him,you that has been saving since Adam was created how much u get

84 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 1:46am
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by ShyCypher(m): 2:28am
Even if this poisonous dart frog paid the dealer a token just to take photos or a spin (which happens alot), gullible fans will gobble it up.

Wizkid is worth billions but pays rent for a house worth 60m at most. Why not just buy the house? He bought a N100m wristwatch but lives in a rented house. grin

I dunno which specie of zombies are worse - Buhari's or Wizkid/Davido's.

61 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by ShyCypher(m): 2:30am
quinSonia:
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd




Treat your obesity first.

55 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by skimmy005: 2:48am
ShyCypher:




Treat your obesity first.
fool..

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ivimilly: 3:16am
quinSonia:
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd
See your ugly face

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ghnaija(m): 4:52am
grin lool obo
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Ajewealth123(m): 5:57am
quinSonia:
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd
u get polio abi na so ur leg be ？

43 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Flexherbal(m): 6:03am
Congratulations to him !

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by MissAprokoMedia(f): 6:12am
Mandy news copynus
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mandynews(f): 7:31am
MissAprokoMedia:
Mandy news copynus
Hope you are not confused sir?

4 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by classicMan22(m): 7:41am
dis guy is living d life
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by SalamRushdie: 7:52am
somadinho10:
In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...


My own and my Papa own no be the same


What exactly is not a liability in life ? My bro Even your flesh is a liability to your spirit man... Something tells me you might be the kind of guy that looks down on someone just because he drives a modest corrolla.

11 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by danduj(m): 8:09am
Waste of cash if u ask me.Dude doesn't even get to drive most of his cars

1 Like

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 8:11am
Ivimilly:
See your ugly face




thank you Fine BOYgrin

13 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by quinSonia(f): 8:13am
ShyCypher:




Treat your obesity first.




TREAT YOUR BRAIN FIRST tongue

26 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by izuch(m): 8:20am
ShyCypher:





Treat your obesity first.

Pally you is wicked cheesy grin cheesy

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by money121(m): 8:20am
Ok
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by byemx06(m): 8:21am
quinSonia:
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd

na u dy ur dp............

3 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Bossontop(m): 8:21am
grin cheesy
Congrats
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Lordcenturion2(m): 8:22am
Maybe nah borrow car, who knows, celebrity with their yeye flunt behaviour

2 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by millionboi2: 8:22am
Hope is not borrow pose?
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by anibirelawal(m): 8:22am
danduj:
Waste of cash if u ask me.Dude doesn't even get to drive most of his cars

It is not waste of money, it is an ASSETS or HOLDING !
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by hezy4real01(m): 8:22am
Did I hear someone say..... That 30billion no de this bobo account? walahi the nigga get money gbabe

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by MrRhymes101(m): 8:23am
He is showing it off cos it's SHOW business... Wedding MC
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by JamaicanLove(f): 8:24am
ShyCypher:





Treat your obesity first.



Thats just mean and harsh of you to say

3 Likes

Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by COdeGenesis: 8:24am
quinSonia:
make David kum marry me jare ma replace that him chioma galfrd
See your big yansh.Looking like one deeper life gal. Davido dosnt do good gals
Re: Davido Buys New Bentley Bentayga In Atlanta. Shows It Off by Mufasa27(m): 8:25am
somadinho10:
In as much as your from a wealthy family, you spend so much on liabilities... Save for the future...


My own and my Papa own no be the same
I never know how another person money and way of life take concern your life... angry

3 Likes

