The Bang dada dang crooner shared a video of himself with the lady and shared his dilemma with his Instagram followers. He said he feels like a "mumu" because he didn't get to have sex with her.



Read what he wrote below..



"She's a Dominican black beauty and she got shiny dark skin I picked her up yesterday evening for class. After I dropped her off then I showed up 3 hours later to pick her up again for dinner. My plan was to take her to African restaurant feed her jellof rice with fry fish and some goat meat. But she insisted on downtown restaurant which I didn't want to because I like to keep my money in my pocket. But didn't want to come off cheap so I greed. But now I feel like a *SUCKER* aka mumu because I don't Bleep her after $215 worth of dinner. I feel like poo. My African American friends aways put it in my head that only looser spend hefty money on girls he never sex. Here I'm spending over $200 I didn't even squeeze boobs or anything smh. The other part of my mind is telling me not to see it as bad thing because it is said that good girls are not suppose to Bleep on the 1st date. To see it as the beginning of some good. But the part that kinda pissed me off was that as I was taking her home, she was on phone with another guy. I checked her and let her know that's a no no with the Bang Master. You can't be on my time and talking to another guy on the phone in my present. So disrespectful.

Should I call her again for second date since I already invested so much already or move on?"



She was probably in shock at being part of the Planet Of Apes 4 cast & ran home. 66 Likes 6 Shares

Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.

Inec counts votes not prayer points 26 Likes 1 Share

Only $200 u dey rant? U need to join the 30 billion gang, They don't rant, They make it rain 41 Likes 1 Share

Speedy is cursed.. his Fathers juju is affecting his brain... Over 20years in America No reasonable thing to show for it. 10 Likes 1 Share

KendrickAyomide:

Speedy is cursed.. his Fathers juju is affecting his brain... Over 20years in America No reasonable thing to show for it.





Are you better than him?



What have you shown your people after all your years here on Nairaland? Are you better than him?What have you shown your people after all your years here on Nairaland? 89 Likes 3 Shares

Stop feeling like a mumu. You are undoubtedly a big mumu. You and any man who spends on a lady with the intention of sleeping with her. 28 Likes



U are a mumu....finish U are a mumu....finish 14 Likes 1 Share

You are a real mumu for putting this story on social media. 4 Likes

Who is Speed Darlington please? We don't know him here in North Korea 6 Likes

Busta Rhymes Papa been play away match that year .... fugly no be small Busta Rhymes Papa been play away match that year .... fugly no be small 1 Like

3 Things are involved here;



1) Speedy said he felt like a mumu. It's beyond feeling. His mumunity is skin deep. A guy who takes out a lady on first date after meeting her less than 24 hours and had intention of bleeping her is a confirmed mumu.



2) In this age of social media tech, the chances that the lady got to read his stupid rant over missed Womanliness is very high. That diminishes his chances of ever smashing her. Mumu raised to power 2.



3) Asking awon aiye whether to try again... well, why not. Bubu knows his chances of remaining in aso rock beyond 2019 is slim yet he is willing to try. Speedy try again! 20 Likes 1 Share

My brother joke apart you are very ugly. You should be very glad that a pretty girl like that accepted your invitation to a dinner. Why are you greedy by trying to even get to her pant. 4 Likes

When she smiled at you, didnt you smile back at her ? what else do you want since you can't press for what you want. Oya pump your jaw and tell that guy beside you .

Nigerians and mediocrity!



meanwhile....





I guess he was boasting to the lady that he was a super star, until the lady Googled him on youtube and realized she went on a date with a mad star! 14 Likes 2 Shares

What if she saved your life by not having STD? Human want is unlimitedWhat if she saved your life by not having STD? 5 Likes

Nigerian rapper you say?

You should have just gotten a call girl.

Discuss the terms of business and enjoy yourselves.

I know the feeling. Bros ndo

Not feel like

You are just one if sex was d predetermining factor 1 Like



U call urself a rapper and you're braging about $200

What of common man that bought me a phone and spend money on top... e nor see perk talk more of kiss MtchewwwU call urself a rapper and you're braging about $200What of common man that bought me a phone and spend money on top... e nor see perk talk more of kiss 1 Like

All to release Dopamine in his brain. Get a life bitch.

Imagine. When sex doll can give it to you free without any stress or infection

77k and u dey complain, ur age dey spent 800k for sex doll nonsense 1 Like