|Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Tessyama1: 8:41pm
Viral isensation Speed Darlington is ranting after spending money over $200 to take a Dominican lady out to dinner yet he didn't even get to "squeeze boobs", according to him, (Lol).
The Bang dada dang crooner shared a video of himself with the lady and shared his dilemma with his Instagram followers. He said he feels like a "mumu" because he didn't get to have sex with her.
Read what he wrote below..
"She's a Dominican black beauty and she got shiny dark skin I picked her up yesterday evening for class. After I dropped her off then I showed up 3 hours later to pick her up again for dinner. My plan was to take her to African restaurant feed her jellof rice with fry fish and some goat meat. But she insisted on downtown restaurant which I didn't want to because I like to keep my money in my pocket. But didn't want to come off cheap so I greed. But now I feel like a *SUCKER* aka mumu because I don't Bleep her after $215 worth of dinner. I feel like poo. My African American friends aways put it in my head that only looser spend hefty money on girls he never sex. Here I'm spending over $200 I didn't even squeeze boobs or anything smh. The other part of my mind is telling me not to see it as bad thing because it is said that good girls are not suppose to Bleep on the 1st date. To see it as the beginning of some good. But the part that kinda pissed me off was that as I was taking her home, she was on phone with another guy. I checked her and let her know that's a no no with the Bang Master. You can't be on my time and talking to another guy on the phone in my present. So disrespectful.
Should I call her again for second date since I already invested so much already or move on?"
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/speed-darlington-rants-after-spending.html
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by ShyCypher(m): 8:45pm
She was probably in shock at being part of the Planet Of Apes 4 cast & ran home.
66 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by iyamALBEN(m): 8:47pm
Stop the plenty prayers for the Nation and go get your PVC.
Inec counts votes not prayer points
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by coluka: 8:50pm
Only $200 u dey rant? U need to join the 30 billion gang, They don't rant, They make it rain
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:54pm
Speedy is cursed.. his Fathers juju is affecting his brain... Over 20years in America No reasonable thing to show for it.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by donstan18(m): 9:09pm
KendrickAyomide:
Are you better than him?
What have you shown your people after all your years here on Nairaland?
89 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by 9jaBloke: 9:13pm
Stop feeling like a mumu. You are undoubtedly a big mumu. You and any man who spends on a lady with the intention of sleeping with her.
28 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Bossontop(m): 9:14pm
U are a mumu....finish
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm
You are a real mumu for putting this story on social media.
4 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Jaymaxxy(m): 9:14pm
Who is Speed Darlington please? We don't know him here in North Korea
6 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Uyi168(m): 9:14pm
OK
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:15pm
Busta Rhymes Papa been play away match that year .... fugly no be small
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by vicoloni(m): 9:15pm
3 Things are involved here;
1) Speedy said he felt like a mumu. It's beyond feeling. His mumunity is skin deep. A guy who takes out a lady on first date after meeting her less than 24 hours and had intention of bleeping her is a confirmed mumu.
2) In this age of social media tech, the chances that the lady got to read his stupid rant over missed Womanliness is very high. That diminishes his chances of ever smashing her. Mumu raised to power 2.
3) Asking awon aiye whether to try again... well, why not. Bubu knows his chances of remaining in aso rock beyond 2019 is slim yet he is willing to try. Speedy try again!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by hokafor(m): 9:15pm
My brother joke apart you are very ugly. You should be very glad that a pretty girl like that accepted your invitation to a dinner. Why are you greedy by trying to even get to her pant.
4 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Beno3: 9:15pm
When she smiled at you, didnt you smile back at her ? what else do you want since you can't press for what you want. Oya pump your jaw and tell that guy beside you .
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Drabeey(m): 9:15pm
Nigerians and mediocrity!
meanwhile....
Mike managed my morning mercury mast, meanwhile mother must manage my muggy milking milk.
Maybe 'must', man must make more money *ds February*
.....drabeey was HERE
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by ayatt(m): 9:15pm
hahaha idiat
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by babamadiba(m): 9:15pm
I guess he was boasting to the lady that he was a super star, until the lady Googled him on youtube and realized she went on a date with a mad star!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:15pm
i
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by labake1(f): 9:15pm
Human want is unlimited
What if she saved your life by not having STD?
5 Likes
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by msmarty(f): 9:15pm
�orisirisi
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by seankay(m): 9:16pm
Nigerian rapper you say?
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by AntiBrutus: 9:16pm
You should have just gotten a call girl.
Discuss the terms of business and enjoy yourselves.
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by harry2sexy(m): 9:16pm
I know the feeling. Bros ndo
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by ibkonekt(m): 9:16pm
Iskaba iskelebete iskoloboto
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Sweetcollins: 9:16pm
Not feel like
You are just one if sex was d predetermining factor
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by ireneony(f): 9:16pm
Mtchewww
U call urself a rapper and you're braging about $200
What of common man that bought me a phone and spend money on top... e nor see perk talk more of kiss
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:17pm
All to release Dopamine in his brain. Get a life bitch.
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by Enemyofpeace: 9:17pm
Imagine. When sex doll can give it to you free without any stress or infection
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by PMWSpirit(m): 9:17pm
Bang dang dang dang
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by savageee(f): 9:17pm
77k and u dey complain, ur age dey spent 800k for sex doll nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Speed Darlington Spends $215 On Dominican Lady, Couldn't Have Sex, Rants by dbynonetwork: 9:17pm
See how BUHARI finished dis one carrier...
